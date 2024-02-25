Connect with us

Podcast: Sitti’s Key: A Palestinian Tale | Sahar Khader

Published

Sahar Khader, the author of children’s Palestinian book “Sitti’s Key,” talks about the importance of telling Palestinian stories, the challenges of getting published as a Palestinian author, and and the mainstream publishing industry’s censorship of Palestinian voices. During this time of intense suppression in the midst of the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, don’t forget how important it is to uplift Palestinian voices!

Order Sitti’s Key from Crescent Moon Bookstore, and use the code MBR for a discount!

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

