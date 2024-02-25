Podcast: Sitti’s Key: A Palestinian Tale | Sahar Khader

Sahar Khader, the author of children’s Palestinian book “Sitti’s Key,” talks about the importance of telling Palestinian stories, the challenges of getting published as a Palestinian author, and and the mainstream publishing industry’s censorship of Palestinian voices. During this time of intense suppression in the midst of the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, don’t forget how important it is to uplift Palestinian voices!

