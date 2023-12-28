Activism for Palestine in the West: Understanding the Agreement of Joe Biden and Jordan Peterson on Israel

Alhamdulillah. As Western Muslims, it’s imperative to actively support Palestine’s rightful cause. This involves advocating at various levels and providing financial aid through legal channels to the starved and oppressed in the holy lands. However, we must temper our expectations, acknowledging the distinct Western viewpoint on this conflict. This difference stems from several factors, crucial to understand for setting realistic goals and focusing our efforts effectively.

The consensus on Israel between Jordan Peterson, a well-known right-wing intellectual, and Joe Biden, a prominent figure on the American left, might initially seem baffling, especially against the backdrop of evident truths such as occupation, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and a myriad of other grave injustices. However, upon closer examination, their stance is rooted in complex historical, philosophical, and cultural influences. This essay seeks to unravel these underlying causes.

First, this isn’t an indictment of all Westerners or white people. The Qur’an encourages us, through verses like ليسوا سواء (They are not all the same) and ومنهم (among them are those…), to be discerning and recognize the varied nature within any group. Rachel Aliene Corrie, a white Westerner, sacrificed her life for justice for the Palestinians. The percentage of such individuals may vary, influenced by effective advocacy and generally higher among common people than elites with vested interests.

Having underlined the necessity for discernment, it’s evident that the Western viewpoint, particularly prevalent among older generations, is influenced by two primary factors: the religious narrative often referred to as “Judeo-Christian” heritage, and secular enlightenment philosophy.

The “Judeo-Christian heritage,” once a cornerstone of morality and spirituality, has significantly diminished in these roles. It has evolved into a form of religiosity that is identitarian in nature, which can be perilous due to its blend of intense zeal and a lack of genuine piety. (We, Muslims, are not immune to this danger!) Many adherents to this belief system are driven by apocalyptic beliefs, eagerly anticipating the return of Jews to the holy land as a precursor to the descent of Christ and, ironically, the end of Judaism. These individuals often overlook or fail to grasp the intricate Islamic differentiation between God’s creative كوني and legislative شرعي decrees قدر. Consequently, if they perceive that acts of murder and oppression could expedite the second coming of Jesus, they may view these actions as justifiable or even necessary.

The Enlightenment, a forerunner to post-modernism, although it exists in a state of tension with it, was coupled with Protestantism, and they effectively severed the connection between reason and faith. This separation was somewhat inevitable, given the enduring challenges in rationalizing concepts like the incarnation within Christian theology. In a context where faith is diminished or absent, and the universal kinship of humanity as descendants of Adam and Eve is not acknowledged, a Darwinist perspective took precedence. This viewpoint, underpinning both social and economic Darwinism, can lead to a stratification of humanity. Within this framework, the perceived “success” of Israel is seen as a self-validating rationale for its existence, irrespective of the moral or humanitarian implications.

Additionally, Europe’s historical antisemitism, unparalleled by any other group of people, and the resultant guilt play a psychological role. Projecting this guilt onto others offers a form of catharsis.

Finally, strategic considerations also play a part in the Western perspective on Israel, though they are now less obvious and becoming overshadowed by the cultural and psychological factors previously discussed. Historically, Europe addressed its “Jewish problem” by facilitating the relocation of Jewish populations to Palestine. Geographically positioned at the crossroads of the west and east of the Arab World and Muslim Ummah, Israel emerged as a strategic bulwark in the aftermath of military colonialism. Its ongoing presence and aggressive expansionist regional policies have been instrumental in curbing the ascent of neighboring nations. It’s important to note that while these neighboring nations might be perceived as posing little threat to European stability, strategic thinking operates on a different plane. Strategists often factor in not just current capabilities, but also potential future scenarios and historical tensions.

In conclusion, this analysis should not dissuade us from advocating for Palestine in the West. On the contrary, it is essential that we continue to do everything within our power to support this cause. However, this examination provides some understanding of the obstacles we encounter and assists in formulating realistic expectations. This perspective also directs our efforts towards more effective and sustainable solutions. It underscores the importance of striving for the advancement of Muslim nations. Those who are in a position to aid these nations in their journey towards righteous, representative governance should concentrate their efforts in this area. The ultimate solution for this issue lies there, not here.