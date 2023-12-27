Prophetic Lessons From The Muslim Men In Gaza

As Muslims, we have full certainty that Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him was the best of mankind, and we strive to be more like him through our actions and character. There is a significant amount of evidence surrounding his virtues and distinct characteristics, but the way Muslim men are negatively perceived by non-Muslims has been antithetical to how Muslim men really are, especially when considering those who closely follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad . Muslim men who look up to the Prophet for guidance in character are not seen for who they truly are. They have been dehumanized and deemed as aggressive and oppressive for decades, but those who strive to truly encompass the character of the Prophet exemplify caring, gentle, and humane character.

A perfect representation of this would be the Muslim men in Gaza, where 98-99 percent of the population are Muslims (Central Intelligence Agency, 2023). Just recently, there has been a fairly slow shift in the way Muslim men are perceived due to the men in Gaza changing the notion of who Muslim men are as a result of what is happening in Palestine. There are many lessons we can learn from them as they show us what it means to be human and what it means to sincerely care about the well-being of others.

Prophetic Qualities

The men in Gaza have taught the world what love and deep care for others look like. The attributes that the following examples provide from the Muslim men in Gaza similarly reflect the virtues and distinct characteristics found in Prophet Muhammad . In Gaza, there is the man who cradles his martyred baby as he writes “my heart…my moon, my life. I love you, my darling. You’re my heart and my pulse” on the shroud of his wife. This man’s love for his wife resembles the love Prophet Muhammad had for his wife Khadija. As they both mourn their wives, they express deep and sincere affection for them.

Another example is the grandfather who kisses his martyred granddaughter’s eyes and beautifully calls her “the soul of my soul.” The same grandfather kisses a little girl’s amputated leg and provides her with words of comfort. This man’s love for his granddaughter resembles the love Prophet Muhammad had for his grandsons and his kindness towards children resembles the kindness of Prophet Muhammad .

There are the doctors who grieve their own martyred family members as they take care of those who survived the same airstrikes. There are the doctors who refuse to leave critically ill infants behind even though it puts their lives in danger. There are the doctors who hold orphaned children and care for them like their own children. There is the paramedic who holds back tears as he plays with a baby saved from the rubble. These medical workers who care for babies and orphans resemble the way Prophet Muhammad used to care for orphans and would ask his Companions to protect them and to treat them well.

These actions do not go unnoticed by Allah . There is great reward for these people as the Prophet said

“I and the guardian of the orphan will be in the Garden like that (indicating with his forefinger and middle finger).” [Sahih (Al-Albani)]

There are the journalists who among their documentation of what is happening in Gaza are found caring for injured infants. There are the men who are digging through the rubble with their bare hands to save people regardless of what little strength they have. There are the men who are starving to make sure those around them have enough to eat. A reminder that the Prophet also said “the best of you are those who feed others.” [Sahih al-Bukhari 6236]

These are just a few stories from the many heroic examples of the men in Gaza. Even though they themselves are dealing with unfathomable circumstances, they exemplify incomprehensible resilience, love, and protection for others.

Calling Upon Allah

Men in Gaza have not only taught us what love and deep care for others look like, but they have also shown us what true belief, remembrance, and reliance on Allah looks like. There are the men who encourage others to praise Allah amidst their grief. A reminder of the hadith reported by Ibn Abbas in which Prophet Muhammad said that “the first to be called to Paradise are those who always praised Allah in times of prosperity and adversity.” There are the injured men who spend their time reflecting on the words of the Quran. There are the men who call out “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we will return. O Allah, reward me in my affliction and replace it with something better than it.” This is a reminder of the hadith reported by Umm Salamah in which Prophet Muhammad said that

“No Muslim is afflicted with a calamity but that he should say what Allah has commanded him [” We belong to God and to Him do we return; O God, reward me for my affliction and give me something better than it in exchange for it,”]…If he does so, Allah will replace it with something better.”

There are the men who consistently recite “Sufficient for us is Allah, and [He is] the best disposer of affairs” [Surah ‘Ali ‘Imran: 3:173] and those who consistently repeat “there is no might and no power except by Allah.” A reminder of the hadith reported by Abu Huraira in which Prophet Muhammad said

“Be frequent in saying ‘la hawla wala quwwata illa billah’ (there is no might and no power except by Allah). For verily, it is a treasure from the treasures of Paradise.” [Sahih Muslim]

While we can never comprehend the level of faith the Muslim men in Gaza have exemplified, we can clearly see the strength their faith brings them.

Lessons From Gaza

The men in Gaza are slowly shifting the narrative of who Muslim men are as the world observes them gracefully implementing characteristics found in Prophet Muhammad . As mentioned earlier, there are many lessons we can learn from the men in Gaza as they show us what it means to be human and what it means to sincerely care about others. They have reminded us to put others before ourselves in the most dignified way. They have shown us what it means to have faith and full conviction in the decree of Allah regardless of the situation we are in. They have reminded us how important it is to rely on our faith in times of extreme suffering and how our faith helps us cope with extreme grief and unfathomable pain. They have taught us to unapologetically care for and protect one another. The Muslim men in Gaza are continuing to remind us all, Muslims and non-Muslims, of what it means to be human and what it means to sincerely care about others.

May Allah grant the people of Palestine relief, may Allah accept their martyrs, and may Allah grant them full liberation. Ameen.

