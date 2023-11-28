Podcast: Muslim Fatherhood & Masculinity Beyond the Manosphere | Sh Mohammad Elshinawy

In this episode of the MuslimMatters podcast, Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan ask Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy some big questions about fatherhood: How is fatherhood described in the Qur’an? How was fatherhood traditionally understood through the Sunnah and Islamic history?

And as we witness the ongoing massacres in Gaza, with heartbreaking and inspiring videos of Muslim fathers cradling their dead children, perhaps the biggest question of all: What can we learn from the Muslim fathers of Gaza?

Be sure to listen to this episode for powerful reflections on Muslim masculinity beyond the manosphere!

Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy is a Graduate of English Literature at Brooklyn College, NYC. He studied at College of Hadith at the Islamic University of Madinah and is a graduate and instructor of Islamic Studies at Mishkah University. He has translated major works for the International Islamic Publishing House, the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America, and Mishkah University.

