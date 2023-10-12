In times like these, I frequently get asked “what can I do to help Gaza/Palestine”. I created this comprehensive document in response. Note: it does not merely include charities to donate to as I believe that while crucial, charity is also palliative. It must be accompanied with action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP

Educate

Knowledge is power, so my first suggestion is always to start by educating yourself-and then others. This could be as simple as starting a conversation with a neighbor, a supper club about Palestine, or a community event. There is no shortage of excellent resources.

Here are a few:

IMEU: The Institute for Middle East Understanding: www.imeu.org (The Institute for Middle East Understanding)

The Electronic Intifada: electronicintifada.net (The Electronic Intifada

Mondoweiss: www.mondoweiss.net (Mondoweiss)

AlJazeera, Plus & Labs: www.aljazeera.com (Al Jazeera) – Al Jazeera offers various sections on their website, including Al Jazeera Plus and Al Jazeera Labs.

Visualizing Palestine: www.visualizingpalestine.org

UNRWA USA: www.unrwausa.org (UNRWA USA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)

We Are Not Numbers: wearenotnumbers.org

Adalah: www.adalah.org (Adalah is the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel)

Al-Mezan: www.mezan.org (Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights)

B’tselem: www.btselem.org (B’tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories)

Zochrot: www.zochrot.org (Zochrot – Remembering the Palestinian Nakba)

Gaza Community Mental Health Programme: www.gcmhp.net (Gaza Community Mental Health Programme)

GISHA: www.gisha.org (GISHA – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement)

“This is Palestine” podcast: You can search for this podcast on popular podcast platforms

Read

Israeli Apartheid: A Beginner’s Guide, by Ben White Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions: The Global Struggle for Palestinian Rights, Omar Barghouthi Understanding the Israeli-Palestine Conflict: A Primer, by Phyllis Bennis Palestine Inside Out: An Everyday Occupation, by Saree MakdisiMy Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story, by Ramzy Baroud The Israel Lobby, by Walt and Meirsheimer The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, by Illan Pappe Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine, by Noura Erekat The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance

Advocate

Armed with the necessary knowledge, demand accountability from your elected representatives, or participate in grassroots solidarity efforts such as the global boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS).

Palestinian BDS National Committee: www.bdsmovement.net

US Campaign for Palestinian Rights: www.uscpr.org

Palestine Legal: www.palestinelegal.org

Adalah-NY: www.adalahny.org

Rebuilding Alliance: www.rebuildingalliance.org

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP): www.ampalestine.org

Donate

While charity is more palliative than a solution, donations do make a huge difference in the daily lives of millions of Palestinians and drive many projects. There are no shortage of humanitarian organizations doing incredible work on the ground in Gaza.

Here is a shortlist that covers everything from entrepreneurship, sustainable farming projects, food aid, and mental health, starting from smaller more focused orgs to larger ones with partnerships (note: I do NOT advise sending money to people you do not know based on social media internet requests):

Youth Vision Society-Gaza: You can search for this organization online for their website or contact information. Middle East Children’s Alliance: www.mecaforpeace.org Kinder USA: www.kinderusa.org Rebuilding Alliance: www.rebuildingalliance.org Playgrounds for Palestine: www.playgroundsforpalestine.org Karama for Women and Children: www.karamagaza.org Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA): www.pama.org Medical Aid Palestine (MAP): www.map.org.uk Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF): www.pcrf.net Pious Projects: www.piousprojects.org

Visit

While visiting Gaza is next to impossible, you can visit the rest of Palestine (or volunteer, re-connect, etc) in an ethical and socially conscious way (note: this does NOT include faithwashing trips of any type or stays at Israeli owned Air BNBs or hotels). There are a number of Palestinian and solidarity organizations that now offer guided educational trips (for a complete guide on ethical travel to Palestine, consult https://bdsmovement.net/pacbi/ethical-tourism):

Eyewitness Palestine: eyewitnesspalestine.org Alternative Tourism Group: www.atg.ps Green Olive Tours: www.toursinenglish.com Interfaith Peace Builders: www.ifpb.org Tree of Life: You can search for “Tree of Life Palestine” to find their website. Diaspora Solidarity Volunteer Program (Dalia Association and To Be There): www.dalia.ps and www.tobe-there.com Know Thy Heritage (Holy Land Ecumenical Foundation): www.hcef.org Zaytoun UK: www.zaytoun.org Travel2Palestine UK: www.travel2palestine.org Siraj Center: www.sirajcenter.org Grassroots Jerusalem: www.grassrootsalquds.net Friends of Sabeel: www.fosna.org (Friends of Sabeel North America)

Mentor

Sign up to be a mentor with either of these two organizations, one as a writer mentor, another in IT:

We Are Not Numbers: www.wearenotnumbers.org SkyGeeks: www.skygeeks.io

Amplify

Active on social media? Or maybe you work at an organization or media? Locate and amplify local and diaspora Palestinians and give them space and resources to narrate their experiences stories.

Buy

We all have to eat (and buy gifts!), so why not do so in a way that supports the local Palestinian economy? Here are some sources for Palestinian food products and gifts, both in the US and abroad:

Hadeel Fair Trade Palestinian Products: www.hadeel.org MECA (Middle East Children’s Alliance) online store: You can visit the MECA website at www.mecaforpeace.org and look for their online store section. Zaytoun from Palestine Yaffa Palestinian Products Canaan Fair Trade (www.canaanusa.com) Palestine Fair Trade Australia (www.palestinianfairtradeaustralia.org.au)

Editors Note: here is resource for students who may be targeted for their activism for Palestine