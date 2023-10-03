Podcast: The Rights of Parents vs Parental Oppression | Sh Isa Parada

Can Muslim parents make du’a against their children? Do adult children still have to obey their parents in all things? Do Muslim parents have unlimited rights over their children? How can Muslims better understand their obligations towards their parents, without compromising their own mental and spiritual health?

In this episode of the MuslimMatters podcast, Shaykh Isa Parada talks about Islam’s perspective on the rights of parents, what constitutes oppression over their children, and the limits to parental rights. This episode is imperative for a more holistic understanding of a sensitive topic that impacts Muslims around the world.

Shaykh Isa Parada was born in New York and raised in Houston. Isa was an altar boy at his family’s Roman Catholic parish and after converting to Islam, went on to graduate from Madina University from the faculty of theology and is now an Imam.

His family roots from El Salvador allow him to effectively educate Latinos about Islam as one of our IslamInSpanish instructors locally and nationally while serving as a bridge between the general Muslim community and Latinos. He has played a unique role in developing educational programming as an instructor as well as a community counselor.

