[Podcast] Sustainable Modesty with the First Hijabi Thrift Store

Dressing modestly can be very expensive! Between the rising prices of “hijabi fashion” stores (online and offline), trying to avoid fast fashion, and genuinely seeking to uphold Islamic standards of hijaab in dressing, Muslim women struggle with the challenges of purchasing modest clothing. Are there other options beyond shelling out hundreds of dollars for an assortment of abayas, dresses, and hijabs? Turns out, there is! Cue the launch of Hijabae Designs, the first modest resale shop in Canada (and possibly in North America!).

In this episode, Zainab bint Younus speaks to Shifaa Syed, the entrepreneur behind the first hijabi thrift shop, on launching the first hijabi thrift store in Canada, making modesty accessible to all Muslim women, and considering Islamic ethics vis a vis sustainable fashion.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related: