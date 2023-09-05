#Culture
[Podcast] Sustainable Modesty with the First Hijabi Thrift Store
Dressing modestly can be very expensive! Between the rising prices of “hijabi fashion” stores (online and offline), trying to avoid fast fashion, and genuinely seeking to uphold Islamic standards of hijaab in dressing, Muslim women struggle with the challenges of purchasing modest clothing. Are there other options beyond shelling out hundreds of dollars for an assortment of abayas, dresses, and hijabs? Turns out, there is! Cue the launch of Hijabae Designs, the first modest resale shop in Canada (and possibly in North America!).
In this episode, Zainab bint Younus speaks to Shifaa Syed, the entrepreneur behind the first hijabi thrift shop, on launching the first hijabi thrift store in Canada, making modesty accessible to all Muslim women, and considering Islamic ethics vis a vis sustainable fashion.
