[Podcast] Sustainable Modesty with the First Hijabi Thrift Store

Dressing modestly can be very expensive! Between the rising prices of “hijabi fashion” stores (online and offline), trying to avoid fast fashion, and genuinely seeking to uphold Islamic standards of hijaab in dressing, Muslim women struggle with the challenges of purchasing modest clothing. Are there other options beyond shelling out hundreds of dollars for an assortment of abayas, dresses, and hijabs? Turns out, there is! Cue the launch of Hijabae Designs, the first modest resale shop in Canada (and possibly in North America!).

In this episode, Zainab bint Younus speaks to Shifaa Syed, the entrepreneur behind the first hijabi thrift shop, on launching the first hijabi thrift store in Canada, making modesty accessible to all Muslim women, and considering Islamic ethics vis a vis sustainable fashion.

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

