[Podcast] Man 2 Man: How Social Media Is Killing Your Imaan



Shaykh Navaid Aziz, Siraaj Muhammad, Omar Usman, and Irtiza Hasan talk about how social media consumption impacts your faith and your brain, and the importance of being intentional on the internet. With Muslims on social media engaging in more and more egregious behavior under the guise of “Islamic content” or “Muslim entertainment,” how do we stop ourselves from spiraling into social media addictions and killing our imaan?

Navaid Aziz is the Director of Religious and Social Services, IISC Islamic Information Society of Canada. He also works as a Youth and family counsellor and was the first Muslim Chaplain for the Calgary Police Service. He is a passionate advocate for youth education and integration in Canadian society. He holds a Bachelor’s in Islamic Law, Madinah University.

