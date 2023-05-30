#Life
[Podcast] Man 2 Man: How Social Media Is Killing Your Imaan
Shaykh Navaid Aziz, Siraaj Muhammad, Omar Usman, and Irtiza Hasan talk about how social media consumption impacts your faith and your brain, and the importance of being intentional on the internet. With Muslims on social media engaging in more and more egregious behavior under the guise of “Islamic content” or “Muslim entertainment,” how do we stop ourselves from spiraling into social media addictions and killing our imaan?
Navaid Aziz is the Director of Religious and Social Services, IISC Islamic Information Society of Canada. He also works as a Youth and family counsellor and was the first Muslim Chaplain for the Calgary Police Service. He is a passionate advocate for youth education and integration in Canadian society. He holds a Bachelor’s in Islamic Law, Madinah University.
Related:
Man To Man Podcast: Why Muslim Families Should Limit Screen Time
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Cultivating Mental Well-Being In The Muslim Community [Part 2]: Back To Basics – Be Kind And Gentle To The Struggling
[Podcast] Man 2 Man: How Social Media Is Killing Your Imaan
An MM Exclusive: Interview With Tone Trump
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Serve Others, Seek Knowledge, And Study The Quran
Conversing with Allah: Reflecting On Surah al-Fatihah For Khushoo In Salah
India Hosts G20 Summit In Kashmir: A Projection Of Normalcy To Fuel Settler-Colonial Ambitions
Recognizing Emotional Immaturity [Part 1]: Dealing With The Emotionally Immature Muslim Parent
Cultivating Mental Well-Being in the Muslim Community [Part I]: Debunking Myths, Steps Toward Seeking Support
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Serve Others, Seek Knowledge, And Study The Quran
Structural Cohesion In The Quran [A Series]: Surah Al Fatihah
IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Current Affairs2 weeks ago
India Hosts G20 Summit In Kashmir: A Projection Of Normalcy To Fuel Settler-Colonial Ambitions
-
#Life1 week ago
Recognizing Emotional Immaturity [Part 1]: Dealing With The Emotionally Immature Muslim Parent
-
#Culture1 month ago
Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India And Israel | Book Review
-
#Life2 weeks ago
Cultivating Mental Well-Being in the Muslim Community [Part I]: Debunking Myths, Steps Toward Seeking Support