Cultivating Mental Well-Being in the Muslim Community [Part I]: Debunking Myths, Steps Toward Seeking Support

Authors: Rania Awaad, MD, Ayisat Adegbindin, Sanah Ahmed, Aisha Ayub

Introduction

Within Muslim communities, mental health remains a topic often shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding, despite its importance in bettering our overall health. Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing our ability to make decisions. Many individuals tend to hold the misconception that mental health challenges can only be cured spiritually. However, this misconception is false and neglects the importance of professional support. In fact, Muslims are encouraged by Islam to take care of their holistic health and well-being. It is crucial to discuss mental health in the context of Muslim communities, working to mitigate these disparities and promote Muslim mental health. Muslims may experience compounded mental health challenges due to their intersecting identities. Religious discrimination faced by Muslims can contribute to significant mental health issues including anxiety, depression, alcohol use, and subclinical paranoia. Additionally, American Muslims were found to have a high rate of suicide attempts. Just as our Muslim predecessors emphasized the significance of physical well-being, they also recognized and prioritized mental health, demonstrated through the rich Islamic history surrounding mental health. As a group of researchers at the Stanford Muslim Mental Health and Islamic Psychology (MMHIP) Lab, we aim to debunk the myths surrounding mental health and Islam, provide guidance on seeking therapy, and shed light on the types of mental health professionals available to support Muslims in their journey towards improved mental well-being.

Myth #1: “Seeking therapy is a sign of weakness or a lack of faith.”

Fact: Seeking therapy is a good step toward healing and bettering your overall health. It is not intended to decrease one’s faith; rather, it supplements our reliance on Allah by making use of the resources and assistance that are available to us.

Narrated Anas bin Malik: The Prophet ﷺ would say the following du’aa,

“O Allah! I seek refuge with You from worry and grief, from incapacity and laziness, from cowardice and miserliness, from being heavily in debt and from being overpowered by others.”

‏ اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنَ الْهَمِّ وَالْحَزَنِ، وَالْعَجْزِ وَالْكَسَلِ، وَالْجُبْنِ وَالْبُخْلِ، وَضَلَعِ الدَّيْنِ، وَغَلَبَةِ الرِّجَالِ

[Sahih al-Bukhari 6369]

This supplication illustrates the Prophet Muhammad recognized that emotions carry heavy weight. Psychological challenges, such as worry or grief, are not trivial emotions that we feel – they are significant. Therefore, we need to consider seeking treatment, while also asking Allah to protect us from these challenges.

Myth #2: “The Prophets were immune to psychological challenges”

Fact: The Prophet Muhammad experienced intense sadness in a year-long episode of bereavement after the death of his wife, Khadija , and his uncle Abu Talib. This period of intense grief is known as the “Year of Sadness”, highlighting the experience of the Prophet in coping with loss and sadness. His profound grief during this time demonstrates that even the most revered individuals can face psychological challenges. The Prophet taught cognitive reframing that can help us reduce the stigma associated with suffering. Abu Yahya Suhaib bin Sinan reported that: The Prophet said,

“How wonderful is the case of a believer; there is good for him in everything and this applies only to a believer […] and if adversity befalls him, he endures it patiently and that is better for him” [Muslim].

Myth #3: “Religious scholars can address all mental health concerns.”

Fact: While religious leaders offer valuable spiritual guidance, they may not have the specific training to address complex mental health issues. The Prophet said,

“There is no disease that Allah has created, except that He also has created its treatment.”

[Sahih Al-Bukhari 5678]

It is the responsibility of every individual to seek all possible treatments. Seeking help from mental health professionals does not undermine one’s faith or the role of imams. Mental health professionals, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers, receive clinical training in diagnosing and treating mental health conditions.

Who Should I See for Therapy?

Along with our community partner Maristan, the researchers at the Stanford Muslim Mental Health and Islamic Psychology Lab curated this flow chart with the intention of guiding a decision on which mental health professional would be the best to see. While this is not a comprehensive list of mental health professionals, it is a good starting point for anyone not familiar with seeking help for mental health issues they may be facing. We also realize that the answer to these questions may not be a simple yes or no, so we have provided some helpful insights to consider when answering them.

Have you been struggling with your mental health?

Whether it be due to work, school, relationships, or faith, struggling with mental health is something that many people experience. Answer yes to this question if you have been experiencing difficulties such as disrupted sleep, irritability, loss of joy, change in appetite, worsening physical symptoms, and/or low energy. These physical manifestations of worsening mental health are best treated as soon as possible. Answer no to this question if your mental health has been in a steady state.

Are you in need of social services (financial or family related)?

Social services are typically accessed through a plethora of government agencies, depending on the state. Answer yes if you are facing difficulties such as food insecurity, are behind on rent or utility bills, and/or are having domestic problems. Remember, reaching out for help when you are in need is a sign of strength. Answer no if you feel comfortable with your ability to pay for food, electricity, and housing.

Are you having career or personal challenges?

Without proper guidance, some life situations can be difficult to navigate. We may feel stagnant and have no clear sight of what we want to do next. Answer yes if you feel like you are lacking purpose or direction in your life, or if you feel like you are not progressing in your career or personal life. Answer no if you feel comfortable with where you are in life and have clear goals and know how to reach them.

Are you open to talking to a mental health professional?

Mental health professionals are helpful if you are struggling with a known mental health concern, or you just need a safe space to express yourself without judgment. Answer yes if your mental health or emotional concern is impacting your daily life and function. Answer no if you already have a reliable support system you can confide in. However, it is important to note that even people who have a reliable support system could benefit from therapy.

Do your mental health problems interfere with your ability to complete activities of daily living?

Moderate to severe mental illness can manifest in disruption of activities of daily living and should be addressed if they have gotten to this point. It takes courage to recognize and admit that we need help, even with the people closest to us. Recognizing that there is a problem and addressing it is the first step toward progress. Answer yes if your mental health struggles are impeding your ability to maintain your hygiene, prepare meals, communicate, dress, and/or use public transport. Answer no if your mental health problems are not severe enough to impact your ability to complete activities of daily living.

Would you be open to receiving medication as a part of your treatment?

When you are battling mental health issues, there are complex changes in brain chemistry at play. Medications can help to stabilize brain chemistry while you work on external factors through therapy and lifestyle changes. Answer yes if you are experiencing difficulties such as significant, persistent psychiatric symptoms such as depressed mood, anxiety, dysregulated eating, or disturbed sleep. Please be sure to consult with a psychiatrist before taking any medication to treat your symptoms. Answer no if you are not open to this and/or have consulted a psychiatrist about your symptoms already.

Do you need spiritual guidance?

Answer yes if you are looking to deepen your relationship with the divine, or to learn and grow in your personal spirituality. Answer no if you are content with your religious and spiritual beliefs and do not seek guidance in these areas.

Do you feel disconnected from your faith?

When dealing with mental health issues or mental illness, it is not uncommon to feel disconnected from our faith. Misconceptions that having a mental illness or mental health problems is a sign of weak faith also contribute to the feelings of distance. However, we know as Muslims that like any other illness, mental illness is a test from Allah and He only tests those He loves. Answer yes if you need advice on ways to become more connected to your faith and practical steps you can take to do so. Answer no if you feel comfortable with your faith.

Types of Mental Health Professionals

Psychiatrist, MD or DO

Trained to diagnose mental health disorders and prescribe medication, psychiatrists are qualified to assess both the mental and physical aspects of psychological problems. As medical doctors, their form of healing often involves medication and some also offer talk therapy. Like most doctors, they typically accept insurance, and you can access them by scheduling an appointment.

Psychologist, MA, PhD, or PsyD

Psychologists can help people learn to cope with stressful situations, overcome addictions, manage their chronic illnesses, and perform tests and assessments that can help diagnose a condition or tell more about the way a person thinks, feels, and behaves. Typically, they cannot prescribe medication and may not accept insurance. You can access them by scheduling an appointment.

Social Worker, MSW or LCSW

Social workers provide social services, teaching, consultation, and other non-clinical social services to those in need. They can help to navigate government agencies that provide help to those in need and serve as advocates for their clients. They do not prescribe medication and may not take insurance. You can access them by asking your doctor to refer you to one or by contacting your local public mental health or behavioral health agencies.

Marriage and Family Therapist, MFT

Marriage and family therapists treat a wide range of mental and emotional disorders, as well as addressing how those conditions affect relationships within a couple or family. They are able to provide both family and individual sessions to best assess and address the needs of their clients. They do not prescribe medication and, depending on the provider, may or may not take insurance. Marriage and family therapists can be accessed by scheduling an appointment.

Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, MA/MS Counseling

Licensed professional clinical counselors work with people to overcome mental health, emotional, and substance abuse issues. They have a master’s degree in counseling or psychology and can perform individual, group, or family therapy. Counselors differ from psychologists in the assessments they conduct. While counselors will conduct a biopsychosocial assessment, psychologists will conduct comprehensive psychological evaluations since they have a doctoral degree in psychology. They do not prescribe medication and, depending on the provider, may or may not take insurance. You can access a counselor by scheduling an appointment.

Islamic Psychologist, MA/MS, MFT, LCSW, Ph.D., PsyD, MD or DO + Islamic Psychology Training

Islamic psychologists receive the same training as other licensed mental health clinicians mentioned above plus have training in Islamic psychology, which is the study of the psyche from an Islamic perspective. Unless the Islamic psychologist also has psychiatric credentials, they cannot prescribe medication and may not accept insurance. You can access them by scheduling an appointment. Be sure to do your research beforehand, so you know that the person you speak to has formal Islamic Psychology training and the right knowledge to answer your questions.

Life Coach, BA, and certification

Life coaches can guide you through the process of setting goals that will set you on a path toward a more fulfilling, meaningful life, and then hold you accountable as you work toward those goals. They are not professional mental health providers. They do not prescribe medication and do not take insurance. You can access them by making an appointment with a life coaching service near you.

Religious Scholar, BA, BS, MA, MS, Ph.D., and/or Ijazah in religious studies

Religious scholars provide religious and spiritual guidance to people. The title “religious scholar” can include, but is not limited to: sheikh/sheikha, imam, mufti, alim/alima, and ustadh/ustadha. They are not professional mental health providers unless they are dually trained as one. You can typically access your local scholar by making an appointment to speak with them. It is important to do your research beforehand, so you know that the person you speak to has the right knowledge to answer your questions.

[For more information and Muslim mental health resources, go to: https://maristan.org/resources.]

Conclusion

Addressing mental health within the Muslim community is critical for fostering general well-being and reducing stigma. It is essential to clear up myths and misconceptions surrounding mental health and Islam. Seeking treatment is not a sign of weakness or a lack of faith, instead, it may bring us closer to our faith. The Prophet Muhammad experienced challenges, like so many of us, and emphasized the importance of managing grief and stress. While religious scholars offer vital spiritual guidance, they might not have the specific training needed to handle complex mental health concerns. Working with mental health specialists alongside religious scholars provides for a more holistic approach.

This article’s flow chart offers guidance on what type of practitioner may be appropriate when wanting to seek therapy. Mental health practitioners, such as psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and life coaches, offer unique approaches when it comes to mental health care. It is important to consider searching for a mental health professional that is right for you. Some mental health professionals can incorporate an individual’s spiritual and religious concerns, while others may be experienced in serving a specific subset of the population. Understanding their roles and qualifications can help individuals make informed choices about seeking support.

By openly discussing mental health and seeking appropriate care, we can create a supportive environment that encourages people to utilize their faith alongside other resources to improve their psychological well-being. We hope that this article serves as a resource to promote understanding, compassion, and improved mental health outcomes within the Muslim community.

