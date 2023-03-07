#Islam
Podcast| Happily Ever After (Ep 2) | What Are The Limits of Wifely Obedience?
In episode 2 of the “Happily Ever After” mini-series of the MuslimMatters Podcast, Zainab bint Younus asks Dr. Hatem al-Haj about one of the most controversial Muslim marriage questions: do Muslim wives have to obey their husbands, and if so, what are its limits?
The discussion begins with a thorough discussion of what the basic principles of a healthy Islamic marriage looks like. Dr. Hatem treats us to an in-depth fiqhi (jurisprudential) analysis of what wifely obedience to husbands consists of and is limited to, its conditions, and the ethical vs. the legal. No one wants to miss this episode!
Dr. Hatem al-Haj was born in Cairo, Egypt and currently resides in NJ, USA. He was granted his PhD in Comparative Fiqh from al-Jinan University, Tripoli, Lebanon and his Master’s Degree in Islamic law from the American Open University. He is also board certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Hospital Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics. He is a senior member of the Fatwa Committee of AMJA and a fellow at the American Academy of Pediatrics.
