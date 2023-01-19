Podcast: Back to the Future with Sh AbdurRaheem Green

It’s a blast from the past and back to the future with Shaykh AbdurRaheem Green!

Shaykh AbdurRaheem takes us on a trip down memory lane, reminiscing over 90s da’wah, the development of street da’wah and convert care, and the fate of the Ummah. Buckle in for a great ride!

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Shaykh AbdurRaheem Green is someone who has been around the block longer than many others today in the da’wah field. He accepted Islam in 1988, and since then has been actively involved in Islamic education and community work. He is particularly known for founding the Islamic Education and Research Academy, iERA.

Related:

Street Cleaning and Dawah In Chicago – Video & Behind The Scenes