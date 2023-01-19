#Society
Podcast: Back to the Future with Sh AbdurRaheem Green
It’s a blast from the past and back to the future with Shaykh AbdurRaheem Green!
Shaykh AbdurRaheem takes us on a trip down memory lane, reminiscing over 90s da’wah, the development of street da’wah and convert care, and the fate of the Ummah. Buckle in for a great ride!
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Shaykh AbdurRaheem Green is someone who has been around the block longer than many others today in the da’wah field. He accepted Islam in 1988, and since then has been actively involved in Islamic education and community work. He is particularly known for founding the Islamic Education and Research Academy, iERA.
Related:
Street Cleaning and Dawah In Chicago – Video & Behind The Scenes
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Podcast: Back to the Future with Sh AbdurRaheem Green
Anal Intercourse : Why Is It Prohibited In Islam?
Uber Tales #7 – Drug Dealers, Hunters And Having Mercy
A Messy Game: The Qatar World Cup In Review
The Significance Of Morocco’s Historic World Cup Performance For Muslims Across The World
Understanding Zuhd : Islamic Self-Discipline
Podcast: Islamic Chaplaincy – Dealing With LGBTQ, Military, And Prison Issues | Tricia Pethic
Shaykha Munira bint Hamdi Qubaisi [1933-2022]: Pioneering Mujaddida, Learned Scholar, And Beloved Mentor – An Obituary
From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Value Of Time
From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Our December Picks
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
The Brother Who Had A Scoop
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Culture2 weeks ago
The Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2022: Meet The Finalists!
-
#Society1 week ago
Hijab And Niqab In North America: Politics, Identity, And Media Representation
-
#Culture3 days ago
A Messy Game: The Qatar World Cup In Review
-
featured2 weeks ago
All That Is In The Heavens [Part 20]: Attack In The Slipstream