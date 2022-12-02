Hadith Reflection: “Moses Was Abused More Than This…” I Sh Mohammad Elshinawy

Bismillāh.

When some folks accused the Prophet ﷺ of “appeasing the elite,” due to gifting them a larger share than others from the spoils of Ḥunayn, his face changed color from anger, but all he said was, “And who would ever be fair if I was unfair?” Then he consoled himself and restrained others by saying, “Allah have mercy on Moses; he was abused more than this and remained patient.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

A person will incur many wounds in the path of da’wah, and the emotional ones coming at the hands of fellow believers may sting the most. But to envision the Prophet ﷺ standing in front of you, gently tapping you on your shoulder with his Sunnah, is all a person needs. This hadith reminds me that:

1. There is nobody that has ever been spared unfair criticism. Even Moses and Muhammad ﷺ. In a profound account, someone said to al-Ḥasan al-Baṣrī, “There are people that sit in your presence, fishing for content to hold against you.” He said, “Take it easy on yourself. I have aspired for Paradise and found it possible, and aspired for escaping the Hellfire and found it possible, and aspired for escaping people’s criticism and found that to be impossible – for people do not unanimously approve of their Creator and Provider, so how could they ever approve of a creature like them?” [al-Bidāyah wal-Nihāyah]

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

2. There is nothing wrong with being upset when attacked. Righteous anger (for Allah ) is not the only type of permissible anger in Islam. Getting angered at personal insult is natural and expected for anyone with self-respect and a sense of dignity. Hence, Allah says,

“We certainly know that your chest tightens [O Muhammad] from what they say…” [Surah al-Ḥijr: 15;97]

But like our Prophet ﷺ exhibited in this hadith and elsewhere, that anger must never override our principles and drive us into injustice, and should never impede the greater good of the community / ummah.

3. Being misunderstood and scrutinized unfairly comes with the territory for every leader. Most people will not share their perspective, and some of them will inevitably jump to premature accusatory conclusions based on their shortsightedness. At a glance, it looked like the Prophet ﷺ was employing favoritism in this hadith by giving the elites more. In reality, it was the Prophet ﷺ having the vision to purge their prejudice with extra kindness since they were not singular individuals, but rather the gatekeepers of their clans who prevented Islam from reaching countless ears.

When visited by a hardship, know full well,

It is but a Summer cloud that will soon dissipate.

See past its thunder, lightning, and gloomy shell,

Notice the blossom its rain will soon generate.

Related reading:

– Friday Sermon: Hadith of the Sinking Ship | Imam Omar Suleiman

– Riyadh as-Saliheen Series | Ahadith 51 & 52 – Patience