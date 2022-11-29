#Life
Podcast: Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child? Corporal Punishment & Islamic Education
Is beating kids just a part of “traditional Islamic studies”? Is it true that there are blessings associated with physical punishment for students of Qur’an? Or is corporal punishment in the context of Islamic education something that violates fundamental Islamic ethics? In this episode of The MM Podcast, Shaykh Abdul Rahman Chao takes on the topic of corporal punishment in Islamic education, discouragement of critical thinking, and the horrific impact of abusive teachers on Muslim students.
Islamic Pedagogy and Critical Thinking: Does Islamic Pedagogy Want Critical Thinkers?
