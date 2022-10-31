Monsters Are Real! [Video] – Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim

Monsters are real! Does my saying this surprise you? There are emotional vampires, there are those who transform into werewolves (metaphorically) and there are the walking dead.

The monsters of Halloween folklore exist in the behavior of some humans toward others.

Consider the walking dead. Allah tells us that there are those who are alive, but they don’t have life. A person can walk, talk, eat, and read and write, but in reality they have no life. There are those whose only form of life is material. Nothing links them to the One who placed them on this earth. They have sight, but do not see. They have hearing, but do not hear.

Our accountability to Allah is our defining characteristic. It is what separates us from the animals. We have something more to do in this world than just breathe in and out. So what happens when we deny this aspect of our existence?

Watch this video by Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim for the rest of this insightful, 19 minute lecture!

