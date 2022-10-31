Connect with us

Monsters Are Real! [Video] – Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim

The walking dead are those who are alive, but they have no life. They have sight, but do not see. They have hearing, but do not hear.

Monsters are real! Does my saying this surprise you? There are emotional vampires, there are those who transform into werewolves (metaphorically) and there are the walking dead.

The monsters of Halloween folklore exist in the behavior of some humans toward others.

Consider the walking dead. Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) tells us that there are those who are alive, but they don’t have life. A person can walk, talk, eat, and read and write, but in reality they have no life. There are those whose only form of life is material. Nothing links them to the One who placed them on this earth. They have sight, but do not see. They have hearing, but do not hear.

Our accountability to Allahsubḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) is our defining characteristic. It is what separates us from the animals. We have something more to do in this world than just breathe in and out. So what happens when we deny this aspect of our existence?

Watch this video by Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim for the rest of this insightful, 19 minute lecture!

 

Imam Yahya Ibrahim, Director of Islamic Community Service; A/Principal of the Langford Islamic College, Perth & Head of Islamic Studies. Imam Yahya Ibrahim is also Curtin University & University of Western Australia's Muslim chaplain and sits on the Human Research Ethics Committee at St Charles Gairdner Hospital for Western Australian Health Services. Imam Yahya is also an instructor for the world-renowned AlMaghrib Institute. His initiatives in Australia and internationally include diversity training, cultural sensitivity programs, educational lectures, and media presentations. His expertise is sought by schools, universities, and a wide range of government & non-government organizations. In recognition of his valuable contribution, Imam Yahya was awarded the West Australian Multicultural Community Service Award for Individual Excellence. He currently oversees a unique educational Online project through https://YahyaIbrahim.com/School and his social media outreach.

