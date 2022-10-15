A State of Emergency: Fatal Domestic Violence in The Muslim Community

Following the killing of three Muslim women in the span of three months, the North Texas Islamic Council’s (NTIC) Family Empowerment Committee held an emergency town hall meeting to address the increase in fatal domestic violence incidents among American Muslim families.

In May of this year, Sadia Manzoor was shot and killed by the husband against whom she had reported domestic violence. They were living apart when he showed up and shot Sadia, her mother, their four year old daughter, and then himself.

In July of this year, a Muslim man drove 11 hours to his ex-wife’s home where he first shot her in the head, and then himself. Sania Khan was only 29 years old.

Less than 20 hours later, Alwiya Mohamed was shot and killed by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself. Their one-year-old son was home at the time.

“These women who were our daughters, sisters, and mothers were all murdered by former and current spouses.” said Mujeeb Kazi, the president of NTIC. “We cannot let their lives be lost in vain, and we are commanded through our faith to speak firmly and act swiftly against such injustices.”

The Executive Director of the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation and key town-hall organizer and participant, Mona Kafeel, said in a statement – “Domestic violence is a public health crisis, where 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience abuse in their lifetime. North Texas Islamic Council is taking the lead in the nation to address this. I’m extremely proud to be part of this community and envision a day where all survivors will be heard and abusers will be held accountable.”

Muslim Matters is proud to have been the Media Sponsor for this event, and selected excerpts from the event will be posted this upcoming week in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month. Beyond this month of awareness, we invite the greater community to see our complete list of resources on the topic here.