#Current Affairs
“You Are Worth Less Than An Iguana!”
How can we accept a world where an iguana has more rights than human beings? Listen to Moazzam Begg speak about the initial stages of when he was imprisoned as he takes you through a journey of the trauma he experienced.
[As part of the MuslimMatters x CAGE Dhul Hijjah Activism Drive: Close Guantanamo, we bring you a series, Guantanamo Memories, of stories from behind bars.]
Don't forget to join MuslimMatters and CAGE this month as we work to Close Guantanamo.
