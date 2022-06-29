Dhul Hijjah Global Activism Drive: Close Guantanamo

Join MuslimMatters and CAGE this Dhul Hijjah for its first ever Dhul Hijjah Global Activism Drive. This year’s drive, Close Guantanamo, is an initiative to harness the political power of the Muslim ummah during a very sacred time of year. MuslimMatters is proud to collaborate with CAGE for its inaugural Dhul Hijjah Global Activism Drive.

The CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) of the United States government opened the Guantanamo Bay detainment facility in 2002. It exclusively houses Muslim prisoners and has gained notoriety for its brutal torture of inmates. Guantanamo Bay has continued operating in a legal no-man’s land and still exists today, over 20 years later. You’ll find plenty of educational resources about this issue on MuslimMatters during Dhul Hijjah, so visit muslimmatters.org daily to learn more about this cause.

A Call to Action

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Guantanamo Bay is not an aberration. It is one of the most notable symbols of an ever-expanding counter-terror network steeped in Islamophobic assumptions and actions. As a community, we must take effective, informed, and practical action to raise awareness around the injustices and abuses that are taking place in real time. Our advocacy works on multiple levels: from learning to sharing information, from supporting the organizations who are dedicated to this work, and to re-examine the narratives that distort our understanding of state abuse against the belief and practice of observant Muslims.

This is the time for all of us to organize and ally with one another to call for accountability on behalf of those who are unable to advocate for themselves. Guantanamo Bay is more than just a symbol, it is our obligation towards the oppressed and to our own selves. It is a signpost pointing to the work ahead for all of us. We must unite together and stand firm to raise our voices for justice, together.

Action Plans: Close Guantanamo

Let’s gather our voices and actions during one of the most sacred times of the year and help close Guantanamo Bay once and for all. Fill your scales of good deeds and take action to free our wrongly imprisoned brothers-in-Islam. The Prophet said, “Give food to the hungry, pay a visit to the sick and release the one in prison.” [Sahih al-Bukhari 5373; Book 70, Hadith 1]. You can participate with the following action plans detailed below for this year’s Dhul Hijjah Global Activism Drive: Close Guantanamo Bay.

Help close Guantanamo Bay with us this Dhul Hijjah with these action plans. You’ll find 3 different tiers of participation. Every single reader can easily participate in the Bronze action plan, but we at MuslimMatters and CAGE strongly encourage you to participate in the Silver and Gold action plans as well.

Bronze Action Plan

Sign this petition to Free Muhammad Rahim: Innocent Afghan with Suspected Cancer in Guantanamo.

Contact a local government representative, no matter where you live, and ask them to support the closing of Guantanamo once and for all. Find a sample letter you can send here.

Silver Action Plan

Show your support for Close Guantanamo and help spread the word through social outreach. Change your social media photos for the Action Drive. (Will be updated soon!) Join us on Close Guantanamo Day of Action (July 22nd) to get #CloseGauntanamo trending on Twitter. Tweet about Guantanamo with tweets of your own or with the following drafted tweets located here. If you keep an eye out on the MuslimMatters’ Twitter, you can also find the drafted tweets there.

and help spread the word through social outreach. Donate to CAGE! You can use our MuslimMatters exclusive link so that we can track how much our readers have contributed this Dhul Hijjah!

Gold Action Plan

Host a khutbah at your masjid on the International Close Guantanamo Day of Action, July 22nd. Find the khutbah guide here!

Reach out to your elected officials, veterans, religious leaders, and celebrities/high profile personalities to sign onto the 8 Point Plan to Close Guantanamo. This plan was drafted by Guantanamo detainees. Find a sample letter you can send here.

Full Resource List

Activism Drive Resources:

Petition: Free Muhammad Rahim: Innocent Afghan with Suspected Cancer in Guantanamo.

Sample letter to send to elected officials and high profile contacts.

Photo to use on you social media platforms. (Will be updated soon!)

Tweets to get #CloseGuantanamo trending on July 22nd, Close Guantanamo Day of Action,

Donate to CAGE with our MuslimMatters exclusive link.

exclusive link. Khutbah template for International Close Guantanamo Day of Action, July 22nd.

Educational Publications on MuslimMatters:

Links will be added to this list as the publications go up daily during Dhul Hijjah.

Related Reading: