Podcast: Do Muslim Women’s Shelters Ruin Families?

How many Muslim women actually experience domestic violence? Do Muslim women’s shelters ruin families? What about keeping Muslim families intact?

In this episode of the MuslimMatters Podcast, Zainab bint Younus and Yasmine Youssef of NisaHomes tackle these tough questions, and more. What can Muslims do to proactively prevent or reduce tragedies like the murder of three generations of Muslim women in Texas? Domestic violence remains a painfully relevant topic for the Muslim community, and one that cannot continue to be ignored or dismissed. More than ever, it is necessary to address domestic violence from within an Islamic paradigm, drawing upon our own rich tradition of justice and preservation of life and safety.

Yasmine Youssef is program director at NisaHomes – an organization that provides safe shelters to Muslim women who are escaping from domestic violence, homelessness, and other unsafe situations.

