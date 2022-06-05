#Current Affairs
Audio Article: The Subway Tuna Conundrum
Did you hear some rumblings last year about Subway’s tuna salad sandwiches being haram? Well, we at MuslimMatters did, and even wrote an investigative piece on the issue. “The Subway Tuna Conundrum” was the most-read article published on MuslimMatters in 2021, and we wanted to give you another chance to catch up on what you may have missed in case you didn’t read the article last November.
READ OR LISTEN TO THE ARTICLE
This article is read to you by the author, Meena Malik.The halal/haram debate can get exhausting and overwhelming, but it's due to the nature of the way food is produced and consumed in our times. The dietary restrictions Allah (glorified and exalted be He) has placed on His believers are not extensive or complicated.
There are no current updates on the lawsuit, but Subway has been coming under fire in recent weeks for its treatment of franchises and aggressive marketing tactics.
