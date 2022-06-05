Audio Article: The Subway Tuna Conundrum

Did you hear some rumblings last year about Subway’s tuna salad sandwiches being haram? Well, we at MuslimMatters did, and even wrote an investigative piece on the issue. “The Subway Tuna Conundrum” was the most-read article published on MuslimMatters in 2021, and we wanted to give you another chance to catch up on what you may have missed in case you didn’t read the article last November.

READ OR LISTEN TO THE ARTICLE

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

This article is read to you by the author, Meena Malik.

The halal/haram debate can get exhausting and overwhelming, but it’s due to the nature of the way food is produced and consumed in our times. The dietary restrictions Allah (glorified and exalted be He) has placed on His believers are not extensive or complicated. Click To Tweet

There are no current updates on the lawsuit, but Subway has been coming under fire in recent weeks for its treatment of franchises and aggressive marketing tactics.