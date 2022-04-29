Tawakkul-The Quran’s Key To Happines: IOK Ramadan Reflections Series #28

Allah ﷻ says in Srūah al-Ṭalāq, “And whoever places their trust in Allah, then He is sufficient for them.”

ۚ وَمَن يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ ۚ – 65:3

This is a very important principle that highlights one of the most important qualities that we as believers are supposed to nurture within our hearts. Tawakkul is a quality that plays an essential role in our relationship with our Lord and Creator Allah ﷻ. And as Allah ﷻ mentions in this beautiful and powerful verse, “Whoever places their trust in Allah, then He is sufficient for them.” Whoever places their trust in Allah ﷻ regarding matters and affairs related to their religion or to the life of this world, then Allah ﷻ will be enough for them.

This is perhaps one of the most powerful characteristics that we can have; it’s the key to true happiness. Tawakkul is the foundation of a worry-free, stress-free, and anxiety-free life. It leads to a life of peace and contentment. Linguistically the word التوكل is a verbal noun from the verb توكل/يتوكل, which means to rely, depend on, to place one’s confidence in or to trust. It’s derived from the root letters و ك ل that convey the meaning of relying upon someone else for something. One who relies on Allah, who has التوكل on Allah, is the one who knows that Allah takes care of his sustenance and affairs so he trusts Allah alone and doesn’t rely on anyone else.

صدق اعتماد القلب على الله تعالى في استجلاب المنافع و دفع المضار من أمور الدنيا و الآخرة.

The truthfulness of the hearts reliance on Allah for bringing benefits and repelling harms from the affairs of this world and the next.

الثقة بما عند الله و اليأس عما في أيدي الناس.

To have trust in what is with Allah and to despair from what is in people’s hands. (Don’t rely on anyone but Allah) Having absolute, firm, one hundred percent conviction that no one gives, prevents, harms or benefits except for Allah ﷻ.

The reality of Tawakkul is that we place our trust and reliance on Allāh (ﷻ) in terms of both our worldly affairs, as well as our Dīn, as well as utilising our visceral, or tangible means of attaining that which we want to attain. Tawakkul, therefore, involves belief, dependence, and action. This is because in order to gain at least some level of Tawakkul, the slave needs to be aware of the fact that all the matters of this world and the Hereafter lie in the Hands of Allāh (subḥānahu wa taʿālā). Nothing occurs except by His Permission and His Leave.

Basically, tawakkul is to do everything that we are capable of doing; prepare, take precautions, work, struggle and put forth our best effort and then to leave the result up to Allah. Tawakkul doesn’t mean we sit back and just wait for things to happen… That’s not tawwakul, that’s tawwākul. Tawakkul means we use all the material means we have available to us, take all the precautions and then leave the outcome up to Allah. And whatever the outcome is we’re okay with it. In order to gain some level of tawakkul we need to be aware of the absolute fact that all the matters of this world and the Hereafter lie in the hands of Allah ﷻ. Nothing happens except by His permission, will, and decree.

An essential part of tawakkul is to do everything that we are capable of doing; plan, prepare, take precautions, work, struggle, and put forth our best effort and then to leave the result up to Allah. Whatever the outcome is we accept it and are content because we recognize it is from God. We use all the material means we have available to us, take all the precautions, and then leave the outcome up to Allah.

Syed Qutb writes, “Our system of belief is extremely clear, straightforward, and logical. While it makes clear that all power of decision rests with Allah, it does not exempt us from taking the measures that are normally necessary to bring about practical results. Whether these results take effect is not part of our responsibility, because it ultimately belongs to Allah’s overall plan design. A Bedouin left his she-camel untied and went into the mosque to pray. As he entered, he said: ‘I fully rely on God.’ The Prophet ﷺ said to him: ‘Tie your she-camel and then rely on God.’ [Related by al-Tirmidhī.] Islam makes true reliance on God conditional on taking all the necessary measures in any particular situation, knowing that ultimately all decisions are left to Him.”

And when you have decided, then rely upon Allah. Indeed, Allah loves those who rely [upon Him].” (3:159)

