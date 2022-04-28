Prayers for the Persecuted: A Global Du’a

Ya Allah, Ya Rahmaan, Ya Raheem!

Ya Allah, our sisters and brothers in the Central African Republic have been annihilated. Ya Allah, protect the few that are left with Your Divine Guidance and Special Protection.

Ya Allah, You are the All Hearing, the All-Seeing. Ya Allah, the screams of our Uyghur sisters are shaking the globe. Ya Allah, Ya Naasir! Send Your angels to protect our sisters from sexual violence. Ya Raqib, You Know what they suffer every night and cannot even cry out your Name. Ya Allah we beg you to send Your help. The Ummah is weak, destroyed by greed and power. Ya Waliyy, our leaders are corrupt and we have no one but You to turn to! Ya Qadeer, send Your Divine Help. We are not worthy of asking, but we beg of you, for You are the Most Generous and the Most Giving.

Ya Allah, help Muslims around the world stand up for them and unite against the zalimeen.

Ya Allah, stop the zulm! You are in control. Ya Allah, send an army of angels like those You sent at to Badr, and overcome the oppressors. Our Uyghur and other Turkic siblings cannot fast for Your Sake. They are forced eat pork and drink alcohol, and the mushrikeen have compelled them into false marriages. Ya Allah, keep them strong in their faith and save their children from the vile plans of the Chinese Communist Party. They plot, and You plot, and You are the Best of Planners!

Ya Allah, help us be the cause of the end of their genocide.

Ya Allah, either guide the Chinese oppressors or break them. Free our Uyghur brothers and sisters from the concentration camps, where saying your Name subjects them to torture.

Ya Allah, give them back their lands and their resources. Let Islam flourish in the region. Reunite Uyghur families across the globe with their loved ones. Ya Allah, I am blessed that I can speak to my loved ones, while our Uyghur brothers and sisters cannot

Ya Allah, as we sit in the safety and security of our homes and masajid, we ask You to free Al-Aqsa.

Ya Allah, grant the Palestinians pious leadership. Ya Khafid, humiliate the colonizers and render their powerful weapons useless in the face of the believers.

Ya Rabb, the One who has the the most perfect Hijab, protect each and every Muslimah who is being attacked for her covering. Protect our sisters in India as they enter their schools, colleges and universities. Protect their iffah, their izzah and dignity. Let not the mushrikeen strip them in public!

Ya Allah, protect our sisters in France. Accept their struggle with the highest reward, and grant them steadfastness in their faith that can never be shaken. Protect their masajid and their institutions from the oppression of the French government.

Ya Allah, Ya Jabbar, Ya Bari! Free Kashmir from the iron vice of the Indian regime. Ya Allah, expand their homes and their masajid.

Ya Samee’ ad-Du’a, protect the Musalmaan e Hind from violent Hindu mobs.

Oh Most Kind, grant the people of Yemen peace and security. End the blockades, the famines and their suffering. Feed them like You fed Maryam (alayhis) in her hujrah. Shield them from the drones, the bombs, the missiles.

Ya Allah, Ya Salaam, Ya Mu’min! O Granter of Peace and Security, bless the people of Shaam. Grant them freedom from the evil rulers and those who seek to benefit from their suffering.

Ya Rabb! Oh Malik al Mulk, end the Rohingya genocide. Allow them to return to their homes in safety and security. Break the backs of the Tatmandaw, the Burmese regime and open the passage for a safe return for the millions of refugees in Bangladesh. Ya Allah, they are traumatized; they have suffered so much and continue to suffer in the camps. Accept those who were slaughtered as Shaheed in Your path.

Ya Allah, protect them from fires, from hunger and disease, from human traffickers, from the fitnah of unemployment.

Ya Allah, have Mercy on the Muslims of Sri Lanka who cannot bury their dead, who are persecuted for their faith. Ya Allah, grant them istiqamah and protect their masajid, homes and businesses.

The Muslims in Iran, Syria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia live under tyrannical regimes, ruthless dictators, and murderous military juntas. They do not have the most basic of civil liberties and human rights. Ya Allah, Ya Aadil! Grant them just rulers.

Muslims around the world are in a struggle for Laa ilaaha illAllah. Ya Allah! Uplift them in their struggle and let your Word be proclaimed.

Ameen Ya Rab Al Aalameen.

