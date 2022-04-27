Ramadan Reflections From A Humanitarian Relief Worker

When Ramadan rolls around every year there’s a buzz in the house of making menus, freezing meals for easy preparations, decorating the house, and sharing baskets with family, friends, and neighbors. As arrangements are being made at home, another family overseas sadly faces a different dilemma. We may be in Ramadan mode, but these families are in survival mode.

This dichotomy goes with the territory when it comes to humanitarian relief work. We experience such extreme situations in the field as we navigate assisting with wisdom and compassion. The main struggle seen across borders, cities, villages, and camps, is the scarcity of food. Ramadan planning on our end may include lots of feasting, but on the other side many remain fasting without food to break it.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) invites you to share your plate with needy families this Ramadan! HHRD’s Global Ramadan Food Program provides food packages with nourishing essentials for a family for up to 15 days. Securing a meal can be a heartbreaking task for parents and guardians. When you donate $100 for food packages, 2 families receive essential items such as lentils, flour, rice, oil, tea, and more. This allows them to not only enjoy nourishing meals but also the opportunity to fast during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Ramadan is more than filling one’s own plate; when you share your plate you feed your soul. The Prophet said, “Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person.” [Tirmidhi]

Doubling the reward of your fast during the blessed month is an opportunity that should not be missed.

A Beautiful Patience: Ramadan in Hardship

Refugee families, orphans and their guardians, people living with disabilities, the elderly, and daily wage workers, all have a similar viewpoint when discussing their hardships and needs. They thank Allah for what little they have and supplicate for what they need to continue living. Many have lost loved ones, homes, possessions, and memories and yet they continue to be hopeful that Allah will answer their prayer. Their steadfastness motivates us to work harder and be their spokesperson in circles that unfamiliar with their struggle.

Ramadan is a time for reflection. It’s a time to make peace with oneself as we strive to increase our prayer, supplications, and charity. Relief work allows us to reflect on what we have, and the opportunities put before us to do greater good – which we pray, in turn, counts towards our worship. The images, videos, and interactions, coming from our field teams motivate and inspire us to help the needy.

Make this Ramadan about your soul, share you plate and give a helping hand to a hopeful heart.

Related reading: