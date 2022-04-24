Podcast: A Paradigm Shift For The Last 10 Nights

Excitement is in the air as the last 10 nights of Ramadan have arrived! But for some people – especially busy mothers or menstruating women – this is accompanied by a sense of sadness or frustration that they can’t do as much as they wish they could. Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil introduces a paradigm shift that believers should develop for the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

This podcast episode delivers a reminder about the beauty of the last 10 nights, the best du’a to recite, and how Muslim families can create a community-wide revolution, starting at home.

Ustadhah Raidah Shah Idil was born in Singapore, grew up in Sydney, Australia, worked in Amman, Jordan and now lives in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia with her family. As a university student, she began her online Islamic studies with Qibla (Sunnipath), alongside her volunteer work as a hospital chaplain for 5 years.

In addition to her Bachelors of Science (Psychology) and Bachelor of Arts (English) at the University of New South Wales, she completed Qibla’s Shifa Summer program on the ground in Kharabsheh, Amman. She stayed on for almost two years and studied Shafi’i’ fiqh, Arabic, Sira, Aqida, Tasawwuf, Tafsir and Tajwid with various teachers.

