Share Your Plate and Feed Your Soul This Ramadan

As many as 811 million people across the world go to bed hungry each night. This is primarily due to them living in poverty, or environments that lead to food insecurity, as well as lack of access to essentials such as clean water and sanitation. These interconnected factors have made Ramadan especially challenging for marginalized Muslim communities across the globe. Without proper food to begin and end their fast, people are going well beyond Ramadan without nourishing meals, resulting in major health complications.

Open Your Heart

This Ramadan, you are invited to open your hearts to help feed the hungry. Helping Hand for Relief and Development’s annual Global Ramadan Food Program assists widows, orphans, the disabled, the elderly, and those living in poverty with food packages containing essentials for suhoor and iftar. When you donate $100 towards food packages, 2 families receive essential items such as lentils, flour, rice, oil, tea and more for a duration of 15 days. This allows them to not only enjoy nourishing meals, but also the opportunity to fast during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Despite there being more than enough food produced in this world to feed everyone on the planet, people are struggling to find a meal. Moreover, with conflict being the underlying cause and consequence of hunger, children bear the brunt of it as 14 million suffer from acute malnutrition. The pandemic only exacerbated the situation leading the United Nations to miss reaching its Sustainable Goal of Zero Hunger in 2030 by 660 million people. This 10% increase in global hunger has caused widespread alarm as livelihoods remain threatened.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

As we continue our fasts, lets be mindful of our intake and waste of food. Keeping suhoor and iftar meals minimal and healthy allows us to focus on what Ramadan is truly about. Being conscious and mindful of what we eat allows us to focus on our worship.

Feeding a Fasting Person

Ramadan is a month full of blessings to take advantage of. We increase our worship and charity to push ourselves to utilize every opportunity we can to make a difference in our afterlife. The Prophet said, ‘Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person’. [Tirmidhi] When you share your plate you feed your soul; earn double the reward!

You can find the link to donate here.

Related reading: