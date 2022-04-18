Action Plans For COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act

By now, you’ve heard about the Ramadan Activism Drive MuslimMatters is hosting and you want in on the action! We’re supporting the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act by calling and emailing local government representatives. All this activism in Ramadan will inshaAllah help us reach thousands of more Muslims and better use the strength of our voices together. This article gives you action plans to implement to participate in this year’s Ramadan Activism Drive.

There are three levels of action you can take:

Individual Family & Friends Advocate Community Spearheader

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Don’t stop at individual action. Spread the word to your loved ones and friends–and even spearhead the effort to bring this activism campaign into your local masjid. Check out action plans and resources to help you easily participate at any level you choose. Here’s a link to the master folder for all resources for this drive.

Help us make history and expose the truth about the FBI’s unlawful practices. Donate your valuable time this Ramadan and contact your member of Congress today. It takes less than 5 minutes to send an email or make a phone call to ask them to support this bill. Use your voice to advocate for justice this Ramadan as charity that will fill your scale of good deeds. Help end the unconstitutional surveillance of American citizens.

– Individual Action Plan

Go to muslimmatters.org/COINTELPRO to find the tool that will contact your local representative on your behalf! It will take you less than 5 minutes to call or send an email in support of the bill!

Enter some personal info and locate your representative Choose whether you’d like to call or send an email To call: the tool will call your phone and transfer you to your representative’s phone line. Read the script when you leave a message on their voicemail. To email: the tool will provide you with an email script. Add to or change the message if you’d like. Sign with your name and email address and it’s sent!

– Family & Friends Advocate Action Plan

Re-sharing on your social media: Find MuslimMatters on whatever social media platforms you use – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Re-share the information to your own page/profile.

Create your own video invitation: Shoot a video of yourself inviting your social media network to participate with you in the National Day of Action. Here’s a script you can us:

I am inviting you to join me in a Ramadan Activism Drive to Support the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act. Donate your time and your voice for political activism. All you have to do is go to muslimmatters.org/COINTELPRO and use the convenient tool to call or email your local representative. It takes less than 5 minutes! Black Muslim activists have made the call for the American Ummah to participate in this effort for racial justice. So let’s show up and use our voices! Getting this bill to pas will help black and brown organizers fight for social justice today. Spread the word to your own networks or even bring this campaign into your local masjid!

Send this message on your WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, etc. Groups:

I am inviting you to join me in a *Ramadan Activism Drive* to *Support the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act*. Donate your time and your voice for political activism. All you have to do is go to _muslimmatters.org/COINTELPRO_ and use the convenient tool to call or email your local representative. It takes less than 5 minutes! *10 Reasons American Muslims Should Care about the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act*

1. COINTELPRO targeted Black Muslims.

2. The Patriot Act is based on COINTELPRO; many political prisoners today in the US are Muslim.

3. Exposing the truth about COINTELPRO will help expose what the FBI is currently doing to disrupt Black activists today.

4. COINTELPRO was used to disrupt the Civil Rights movement.

5. Today, black and brown organizers are being targeted as national security threats with terms like the invented “Black identity extremist” and imaginary “Muslim terrorist.”

6. About ⅕ of Muslims in the US are black.

7. Black Muslim activists have asked American Muslims from all backgrounds to participate and advocate for this cause.

8. African Americans are one of the most vulnerable groups in America due to structural racism.

9. Islam asks us to fight against injustice.

10. This is a productive way to participate in social justice work for Black Americans. Black Muslim activists have made the call for the American Ummah to participate in this effort for racial justice. So let’s show up and use our voices! Getting this bill to pas will help black and brown organizers fight for social justice _today_. Spread the word to your own networks or even bring this campaign into your local masjid! *Make a phone call or send an email now* muslimmatters.org/COINTELPRO

– Community Spearheader Action Plan for a Masjid or Organization

The National Day of Action to Support the COINTELPRO Bill is Friday, April 22nd. We encourage YOU to convince your masjid leadership to join this effort. Spread the word about this National Day of Action by doing the following:

Include an announcement in Friday prayers and taraweeh prayers that night. (announcement script below)

Add a 5 minute P hone Call & Email Drive and hold a phone call/email drive right then and there for your whole community!

Add an announcement with links to the action tool in any of your regular email newsletters sent on your mailing lists or social media feeds (announcement script below)

Print flyers with these QR codes for the action tool and distribute them (attached below) Post them up around your masjid at the entrances Have a volunteer pass them out as people enter or exit the masjid Pass a handful along through the rows during breaks in taraweeh , asking worshippers to scan it on their phone and pass it on



Friday Prayer/Taraweeh Announcement:

Today is the National Day of Action to Support the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act. This bill would require the FBI to release its files on the unconstitutional COINTELPRO program which targeted Black Muslims and was the foundation for the Patriot Act. Getting this bill to pass is an important step towards racial justice in the United States. Why should Muslims care about this issue? How is it relevant to our lives today? Here are 5 reasons American Muslims should care about the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act

1. COINTELPRO targeted Black Muslims.

2. The Patriot Act is based on COINTELPRO; many political prisoners today in the US are Muslim.

3. Today, black and brown organizers are being targeted as national security threats with terms like the invented “Black identity extremist” and imaginary “Muslim terrorist.”

4. About ⅕ of Muslims in the US are black.

5. Black Muslim activists have asked American Muslims from all backgrounds to participate and advocate for this cause. Help us make history and donate your valuable time this Ramadan and contact your member of Congress. It takes less than 5 minutes to send an email or make a phone call to ask them to support this bill. Take out your phones right now, open up an internet browser, and type in this address: muslimmatters.org/COINTELPRO. It will take you to a tool you can use to call or email our local representative. You can also scan the QR codes on the flyers being passed around and posted on the walls near the exits. Don’t put your phone away until you’ve taken action! Use your voice to advocate for justice this Ramadan as charity that will fill your scale of good deeds. Help end the unconstitutional surveillance of American citizens.

Email/Social Media Announcement:

Today is the National Day of Action to Support the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act in Congress. This bill would require the FBI to release its files on the unconstitutional COINTELPRO program which targeted Black Muslims and was the foundation for the Patriot Act. Getting this bill to pass is an important step towards racial justice in the United States. 10 Reasons American Muslims Should Care about the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act

1. COINTELPRO targeted Black Muslims.

2. The Patriot Act is based on COINTELPRO; many political prisoners today in the US are Muslim.

3. Exposing the truth about COINTELPRO will help expose what the FBI is currently doing to disrupt Black activists today.

4. COINTELPRO was used to disrupt the Civil Rights movement.

5. Today, black and brown organizers are being targeted as national security threats with terms like the invented “Black identity extremist” and imaginary “Muslim terrorist.”

6. About ⅕ of Muslims in the US are black.

7. Black Muslim activists have asked American Muslims from all backgrounds to participate and advocate for this cause.

8. African Americans are one of the most vulnerable groups in America due to structural racism.

9. Islam asks us to fight against injustice.

10. This is a productive way to participate in social justice work for Black Americans. Help us make history and donate your valuable time this Ramadan and contact your member of Congress today. It takes less than 5 minutes to send an email or make a phone call to ask them to support this bill. Visit muslimmatters.org/COINTELPRO to call or email your representative now. Use your voice to advocate for justice this Ramadan as charity that will fill your scale of good deeds. Help end the unconstitutional surveillance of American citizens.

QR Code

Flyer with QR Code

Download the black and white or color flyers here. They are standard computer paper size, so they should be easy to print from a standard printer. Just cut them or fold & tear them in half and you’re good to go.