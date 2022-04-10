Connect with us

Podcast: My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler

Today’s podcast is a narration of the article “My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals.” You can also read the full article at the link below. Share this podcast and article with a friend or loved one who is juggling Ramadan with young children!

My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals

Here is a macro-Ramadan planner that I have created for all to use this Ramadan. It’s just like the one I mention in the podcast, and great for parents who’d like to focus on the big picture for Ramadan this year.

Maybe a mindset shift and setting humble goals will be best I can do for Ramadan as a parent--even though it feels like I’m failing in many ways. But I’m not failing at maximizing my blessings if I remind myself about where I am in life right now.Click To Tweet
I’m not a carefree college student anymore, and I’m accepting that. I have only a few goals for Ramadan that I think are appropriate for myself in my current state: do everything I have to do with good quality and avoid burning myself out in the process.Click To Tweet
I'm going to value what I do all day, care for my son, as an excellent good deed. What motherhood has taught me is that my definition of worship needs to change and that what I do on a daily basis will be different based on what my life is like.Click To Tweet

 

Related Reading:

Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship

My Dear Ramadan Stay-at-Home Mom, I Salute You

Meena is a writer, podcaster, high school English teacher, wife, and new mom. She loves working with Muslim youth and is interested in literature, arts, and culture. She studied Comparative Literature and Creative Writing at the University of California, Irvine and has a Master’s in Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She briefly dabbled in Classical Arabic studies in the US and is also studying the Asharah Qira'aat/10 Recitations. Check out her podcast and website Brown Teacher Reads: the brown literature circle you always wanted to be in. (brownteacherreads.com)

