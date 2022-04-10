Podcast: My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler

Today’s podcast is a narration of the article “My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals.” You can also read the full article at the link below. Share this podcast and article with a friend or loved one who is juggling Ramadan with young children!

Here is a macro-Ramadan planner that I have created for all to use this Ramadan. It’s just like the one I mention in the podcast, and great for parents who’d like to focus on the big picture for Ramadan this year.

Maybe a mindset shift and setting humble goals will be best I can do for Ramadan as a parent--even though it feels like I’m failing in many ways. But I’m not failing at maximizing my blessings if I remind myself about where I am in life right now. Click To Tweet

I’m not a carefree college student anymore, and I’m accepting that. I have only a few goals for Ramadan that I think are appropriate for myself in my current state: do everything I have to do with good quality and avoid burning myself out in the process. Click To Tweet

I'm going to value what I do all day, care for my son, as an excellent good deed. What motherhood has taught me is that my definition of worship needs to change and that what I do on a daily basis will be different based on what my life is like. Click To Tweet

