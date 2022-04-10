#Life
Podcast: My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler
Today’s podcast is a narration of the article “My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals.” You can also read the full article at the link below. Share this podcast and article with a friend or loved one who is juggling Ramadan with young children!
My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals
Here is a macro-Ramadan planner that I have created for all to use this Ramadan. It’s just like the one I mention in the podcast, and great for parents who’d like to focus on the big picture for Ramadan this year.
Tweet your favorite gems from this podcast and article.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
