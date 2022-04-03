IOK Ramadan Reflections Series: #1

Transcript: Ramaḍān Karīm! Ramaḍān Mubārak! It truly is a great blessing and favor of Allah ﷻ that He has allowed us to witness and experience another Ramaḍān. May Allah ﷻ accept all of our fasts, prayers, supplications, recitation of the Quran, charity, and any other act of worship we do in this blessed month. May Allah ﷻ allow us to become people of taqwā; people who are conscious of Him at all times and places.

Welcome to our new Ramaḍān series entitled “Reflections”. Everyday one of our Seminary Faculty members and myself will spend some time reflecting on a verse, passage, or chapter of the Quran. The goal is to help all of us engage with the words of Allah ﷻ intellectually, spiritually, and emotionally so that we can nurture and develop a strong intimate relationship with the Quran.

Ramaḍān is the month of the Quran. Allah ﷻ tells us, “It was in the month of Ramadan that the Quran was revealed as guidance for mankind, clear messages giving guidance and distinguishing between right and wrong.” The Quran is the single greatest miracle, a living miracle, given to the Prophet ﷺ. Part of its miraculous nature is to have a profound effect upon a person’s heart and mind.

The Quran is the absolute most important book in our lives. Because the Quran isn’t simply a book; it is the divine speech of Allah ﷻ — His words revealed to the Prophet ﷺ. It is our primary source of beliefs, rituals, ethics, morals, principles, laws, and guidance. Our entire lives as Muslims are supposed to revolve around the teachings of the Quran. It is our source of guidance to navigate through the world and live a life that is pleasing to Allah. It is literally our manual for life that we use to build a path towards the Divine. It is our source of inspiration, encouragement, and tool we use to deal with the different challenges of life. It contains guidance for every single aspect of our lives. But the only way for the Quran to serve that role in our lives is if we have a real connection and relationship with. Our relationship with the book of Allah can’t be superficial.

The primary objective of the Quran is to think, ponder, and reflect over its meanings. Allah ﷻ tells the Prophet ﷺ, “This is a blessed book that we have revealed to you, so that they may reflect over its verses and that the people of understanding can be reminded.” Allah ﷻ starts this verse by giving a one word description of the Quran; He describes it with one adjective; blessed. The Quran is blessed in every single aspect; in terms of its words, meanings, laws, guidance, and message.

Part of the blessings of the Quran is that those who are involved in learning it and teaching it are considered to be among the best of people. The Prophet ﷺ said, “The best among you are those who learn the Quran and teach it.”

Part of the blessings of the Quran is that reciting its words is a source of unimaginable rewards and blessings. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Whoever recites a letter from the book of God will get one reward and one reward is multiplied by ten. I’m not saying that Alif Laam Meen is one letter, but Alif is a letter, laam is a letter, and meem is a letter.”

Part of its blessings is that the Quran will intercede on behalf of its companion on the Day of Judgment. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Recite the Quran because it will come as an intercessor on behalf of its companion on the Day of Judgment.”

Through the blessings of the Quran Allah ﷻ elevates nations; he gives them honor, dignity, respect, and authority. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Truly through this Book Allah elevates some nations, and truly though it he lowers others.” Meaning, communities and nations that are connected to the Quran, who recite it regularly, think/ponder/reflect over its meanings Allah elevates them. However, those nations that have left the Quran, Allah ﷻ lowers them.

There’s absolutely nothing better than being engaged in learning and studying the words of Allah ﷻ. It is a source of tranquility, mercy, blessings, and favor from Allah. The Prophet ﷺ said, “No people gather together in one of the Houses of Allah, reciting the Book of Allah and studying it among themselves, except that sakeenah (tranquility) descends upon them, and mercy envelops them, and the angels surround them, and Allah mentions them amongst those who are with Him.”

All of that comes from the Quran being Mubarak. That is not the main purpose of the Quran. The main purpose is to think, reflect, and ponder over its verses as Allah ﷻ says in the verse, “So that they may reflect over its verses.” We are supposed to engage with the verses emotionally and intellectually, ponder over its meanings, and extract its meanings and guidance. “And so that the people of understanding can be reminded.” When we read the Quran with consciousness, awareness, and reflection we will be reminded; we will be reminded of the existence, oneness, might, and power of Allah. We’ll be reminded about our purpose in life, that the life of this world is temporary, the life of the hereafter, accountability, judgment, reward and punishment, paradise and hell. We’ll be reminded about what’s right and wrong and good character.

In order to reflect upon the meanings of the Quran and benefit from its reminders we have to have a strong relationship and connection with it. We have to recognize its importance and significance in our daily lives. We have to recognize that the Quran is not simply a book of blessings; it is a book of practical guidance and application. It is a book that is practical and relatable. It speaks to our needs and realities as human beings on this journey of life. That is why we have to learn about the Quran and fall in love with it. We should know its history, preservation, compilation, subject matter, themes, and structure. There’s no better time to start on our journey with the Quran than Ramaḍān. InshAllah, this series will serve as a means of connecting our hearts with the words of Allah ﷻ.