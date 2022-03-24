The MM Edit: Ramadan Reads 2022

As we ramp up our Ramadan preparations, many of us are also trying to choose which books are going to accompany us throughout the sacred month – our Ramadan Reads. Story times are also a wonderful way to connect our kids spiritually to the important themes of Ramadan: growing closer to Allah , understanding the wisdom of fasting, experiencing community closeness, and more. We’ve put together a list to make it easier for you to choose which titles to pick up for this Ramadan!

Ramadan Rocket by Emma Halim

(Ages 4-8)

“Ramadan Rocket” is a very cute story about a young boy who wants to see the Ramadan Moon so badly that he decides to hop on a rocket ship! This wholesome adventure of a young Muslim boy and his friends, excited for Ramadan, is the perfect Ramadan read.

Rami the Ramadan Cat by Robyn Thomas

(Ages 4-8)

Saleem has just moved to a new city. On the first night of Ramadan, he finds a scruffy kitten clinging to his backyard fence. Even though Saleem and his family make “lost cat” posters to hang up around their neighborhood, he secretly hopes thatthey never find the cat’s owner! After all, Rami the Ramadan Cat is Saleem’s only friend in this new place. Soon, however, Saleem realizes that maybe, he isn’t the only one feeling lonely…

There Was an Old Auntie Who Swallowed a Samosa by Asmaa Hussein

(Ages 4-8)

Auntie Sophia is making her special out-of-this-world samosas for the mosque iftar. But what this samosa pro doesn’t know is that her kitty, Serrano, has some sneaky plans to alter her recipe! What will happen when she accidentally swallows a far too spicy pastry WHOLE?

“There Was an Old Auntie Who Swallowed a Samosa” is a laugh-out-loud silly tale of madcap mistakes and unintended consequences, set during Ramadan. The message of not overeating is so subtly woven into the story that it only clicked with me after reading the whole story!

Connecting with Allah by Mona Zac

(Ages 5+)

Aimed at children, “Connecting with Allah: A Treasury of Poems” contains poems about the Names of Allah , alongside adorable illustrations. There is a “reflect and act” section at the end of each poem to encourage young readers to connect more personally to each Name of Allah . The Names are divided into 4 sections: Loving Allah , Asking Allah , Knowing Allah , and Blooming with Allah’s Names. Each section features space for kids to write down their du’as using the specific Names of Allah , with evidence for each Name from the Qur’an and Sunnah. This beautiful book is a must-have resource to grow closer to Allah throughout Ramadan and the rest of the year!

The Simple Seerah: Vol 1 by Sh Asim Khan and Toyris Miah

(Ages 8+)

“The Simple Seerah: Part One” is one of the best seerah resources aimed at middle grade readers. The secret to its success lies in how the life of RasulAllah – from birth until the hijrah – is related in a vibrant storytelling style.

Relying upon classical sources of seerah such as Ibn Is’haq’s Sirat RasulAllah, Ibn Sa’d’s Tabaqaat, at Tabari’s Tareekh, and Ibn Kathir’s AsSeerah anNabawiyyah, the authors have woven together many historical narrations about RasulAllah’s biography in an easy to understand manner that vividly brings every chapter to life. This book is excellent for younger readers to go through during Ramadan, developing a stronger connection to the life of RasulAllah .

Reflecting on the Names of Allah by Shaykha Jinan Yousef

(Ages 13+)

“Reflecting on the Names of Allah” by Shaykha Jinan Yousef is a powerful book that everyone should have on their shelves. It is not necessarily the kind of book you read from beginning to end; instead, one finds themselves drawn to each of the different Names of Allah . Sh Jinan beautifully weaves together ahadith and ayaat to elaborate upon the meanings of the different Names, creating a powerful personal connection between the reader and Allah . Each chapter includes a section on reflecting on the Names of Allah and how to incorporate them into our daily lives. This Ramadan is the perfect opportunity to learn more about our Creator, and to use His Names in our du’a.

Eid Stories

Tis the Night Before Eid by Yasmin Rashidi

(Ages 4+)

“Tis the Night Before Eid” is sure to become an Eid classic! The sweet rhymes and detailed illustrations – which show a mixed-race Muslim family, blending together East and West, in a diverse masjid, even featuring a female Qur’an teacher (who incidentally looks a lot like Shaykha Haifaa Younis!) – creates such a wonderful, joyful reading experience. The book perfectly captures the love for Ramadan, the anticipation of Eid, and the many beautiful acts of worship and traditions involving both. It is a beautiful example of Muslim joy!

Eid Empanadas by Wendy Diaz

(Ages 7-11)

Omar Hernandez is a 5th grader at an-Noor Islamic School, and the only Latin American Muslim in the entire school. When his teacher assigns them an essay about family Ramadan traditions, Omar wonders how his classmates will react to his own family’s non-Arab, non-desi, non-African traditions. “Eid Empanadas” gently explores the issue of fitting in as a minority-within-a-minority, while highlighting the beautiful diversity of this Ummah.

Amira’s Picture Day by Reem Faruqi

(Ages 5-9)

Amira is excited for Eid: the mehndi, the treats, the special clothes, and of course, Salatul Eid with the Muslim community! But then she realizes that it’s also picture day at school… which she was really looking forward to.

Reem Faruqi brings to life Muslim children’s concerns in such a sweet way, and provides a positive resolution – one that can easily act as a guide to Muslim parents and kids who may face something similar. “Amira’s Picture Day” is such a wonderful read, with incredible illustrations that organically and authentically provide diverse Muslim representation.

