Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2021

The Muslim Bookstagram Awards is an annual celebration of Muslim voices in publishing, from mainstream publishers, Islamic publishers, or authors who self-publish. Hosted by MuslimMatters.org and featuring a panel of well-known Muslimah reviewers from bookstagram, the MBRA takes in nominations from other readers before finally judging the entries and announcing the winners! Muslimmmatters is proud to host the Muslim Bookstagram Awards. Winners will be announced on MM.

What is Muslim Bookstagram?

Muslim Bookstagram is the unofficial name for the niche space on Instagram where Muslim book lovers reside! It is a vibrant community of readers, writers, librarians, bookstore owners, and all those who are bookishly inclined. Book reviews are shared, new and old publications highlighted, and deep discussions about publishing, representation, and storytelling are had. Muslim Bookstagram has become both an amazing space for valuable conversations and a resource for Muslim parents as well as anyone else interested in diverse, representative literature.

Who are the judges of the MBA?

Amire is a Mechanical Drafter by trade and a reader by heart! Her meticulous nature helps her identify quality and assess books. Amire not only helps online viewers with selecting Islamic content but also curates books for her local masjid library. Her background in Islamic knowledge has made her an authentic resource for Muslim parents wanting authentic Islamic books. Follow her on @muslimkidsbooknook

Shifa Saltagi Safadi is the author of three books published by Ruqaya’s Bookshelf and an Islamic book reviewer. She has been an avid book reader as long as she can remember, and in fact graduated with a degree in English literature. She curates a monthly Islamic subscription box for kids called Bismillah Box Kids and is obsessed with Muslim toys and crafts! Find her Islamic reviews of books, products, and more on Instagram: @muslimmommyblog

Kirin Nabi is a former Islamic School Librarian who now hosts (often virtual) story times for the local Islamic school as well as for the larger Muslim community at the masjid. She runs an Islamic middle school book club, stewards two little free libraries, and blogs about children’s and YA books by Muslim authors or books containing Muslim characters at www.islamicschoollibrarian.com. Find her on instagram: @islamicschoollibrarian

Zainab bint Younus is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women’s issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She also provides in-depth book reviews of Muslamic literature on her Instagram account, covering everything from YA and adult fiction, academic treatises, and Islamic religious literature. You can find her on Instagram (@bintyounus) and support her via Patreon (patreon.com/bintyounus)

Nominate Your Favourites!

Click here to nominate your favourite Muslim publication of 2021 for the Muslim Bookstagram Awards!

Nominations will close on December 1, 2021, and winners will be announced on January 14, 2022!

