Ramadan Must-Have Books For Kids

By MuslimKidsBookNook and Zainab bint Younus

During Ramadan, many of us turn to books to enhance our spiritual experience – whether we choose to read books of tafseer or more reflective titles, reading is a powerful tool to add to our Ramadan arsenal. Yet how about our children? For our kids, picture books and story books alike can be a wonderful way to creatively and emotionally connect them to learning not just the Dos and Don’ts of Ramadan, but internalizing the deeper messages of this blessed month.

Below, we have compiled a list of our top rated and most highly recommended Ramadan-themed books (or books that will have a special impact during Ramadan!) for a variety of age groups. Snuggling together for storytime can be a lovely way to take a break during the long fasting days, and be a way helping our young ones grow closer to Allah.

Ages 0-4

My First Book About Ramadan by Sara Khan

Inside this board book, toddlers and young children will find out about the beautiful holy month of Ramadan, it’s meaning and purpose, as well as how and why it is celebrated. Stunning illustrations, full of color, bring the pages to life and the carefully written text is simple, easy to understand, and suitable to be read aloud. It also features some facts about Ramadan and common questions children might ask.

R is for Ramadan by Greg Paprocki

R is for Ramadan” is the perfect Ramadan book for your toddlers! It is made of sturdy material and has beautiful pictures sure to keep your child’s attention. A fun alphabet primer celebrating the month-long Muslim observance of fasting and spiritual awareness.

Hassan and Aneesa Love Ramadan by Yasmeen Rahim and Hassan and Aneesa Celebrate Eid by Yasmeen Rahim

It is the night before Ramadan and Hassan and Aneesa are excited for it to begin. In Ramadan they will read the Qur’an, give charity, share food with neighbours and try to fast. Follow them on the first day of Ramadan and find out why Hassan and Aneesa love it when the Muslim holy month arrives.

Eid al-Fitr is here and Hassan and Aneesa are helping to decorate their house before the celebrations begin. On Eid they will wake early to wash before performing a special prayer outside. After the prayer, it is time to celebrate with friends and family.

One Perfect Eid Day and No More Cake by Suzanne Muir

This counting book takes the reader on an Eid journey from the night before when Ramadan comes to an end. Followed by the experience of the day of Eid until the evening when there is no more Eid cake left.

Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns by Hena Khan, and Crescent Moons and Pointed Minarets by Hena Khan

With breathtaking illustrations and informative text,Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns magnificently captures the world of Islam, celebrating its beauty and traditions for even the youngest readers.

From a crescent moon to a square garden to an octagonal fountain, this breathtaking picture book celebrates the shapes-and traditions-of the Muslim world.

Age 5-8

Who Will Help Me Make Iftar by Asmaa Hussein

Mustafa Amca and his wife have a yearly tradition: they cook iftar for their friends and neighbours on the first day of Ramadan.

But this year, Mustafa Amca’s wife is sick and can’t help him cook! Will he be able to find others to pitch in and create a meal for everyone to enjoy?

Ramadan Moon by Nai’ma B. Robert

This lyrical and inspiring picture book captures the wonder and delight of this great annual event. Accompanied by illustrations inspired by Iranian art, the story follows the waxing of the moon from the first new crescent to full moon and waning until Eid is heralded by the first sighting of the second new moon.

Ramadan Around the World by Ndaa Hassan

Join the Ramadan Moon as it travels the world to visit children and their families observing Ramadan. Ramadan Around The World showcases how various cultures celebrate the Islamic holiday. Children of various nationalities and abilities are represented throughout the book. Families of diverse sizes and demographics have also been equally represented.

Lailah’s Lunchbox by Reem Faruqi

Lailah is in a new school in a new country, thousands of miles from her old home, and missing her old friends. When Ramadan begins, she is excited that she is finally old enough to participate in the fasting but worried that her classmates won’t understand why she doesn’t join them in the lunchroom.

Lailah solves her problem with help from the school librarian and her teacher and in doing so learns that she can make new friends who respect her beliefs.



Drummer Girl by Hiba Masood

Year after year in the blessed month of Ramadan, little Najma has happily arisen to the drum beat of her neighborhood’s musaharati. He walks through the streets of her small Turkish village, waking each family for the pre-dawn meal before the long day of fasting. Najma wants nothing more than to be a musaharati herself one day, but no girl has ever taken on the role before. Will she have what it takes to be the drummer girl of her dreams? Find out in this inspirational story of sincerity, determination, and believing in yourself.

Age 9-12

Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet by Zanib Mian

Omar and his family have just moved, and he is NOT excited about starting at a new school. What if the work is too hard or the kids are mean or the teacher is a zombie alien?!

But when Omar makes a new best friend, things start looking up. That is, until a Big Mean Bully named Daniel makes every day a nightmare! Daniel even tells Omar that all Muslims are going to be kicked out of the country . . . Could that possibly be true?

Luckily, Omar’s enormous imagination and goofy family help him get through life’s ups and downs.

Badir and the Beaver by Shannon Stewart

It’s Ramadan, a time to focus on good deeds and to fast, and Badir and his brother, Anis, are out for a walk one evening while they wait for their iftar meal. In the park Badir sees a rat. A very, very large rat. He soon learns it’s actually a beaver, an animal that doesn’t live in Tunisia, the country Badir and his family have emigrated from. It turns out that some of the neighbors who enjoy the park think this beaver is a bit of a pest, but Badir thinks it’s wonderful and learns everything he can about the iconic Canadian animal. When a petition is started to remove the beaver, Badir, who knows firsthand how difficult it is to leave your home behind, rallies his classmates to save it. And with a little help from new friends, the kids learn that collaboration and faith can change the way we think about the world.

52 Poems for 52 Weeks by Abdullah Mansoor

52 Poems for 52 Weeks – A Lunar Year consists of poems that span through the Islamic lunar calendar. The collection of poems will sure to get you moving through multiple emotions, from laughter all the way to sorrow. A must-read for those who appreciate poetry in modern and traditional forms.

Once Upon an Eid by S.K. Ali & Aisha Saeed

Once Upon an Eid is a collection of short stories that showcases the most brilliant Muslim voices writing today, all about the most joyful holiday of the year: Eid! Eid: The short, single-syllable word conjures up a variety of feelings and memories for Muslims. Maybe it’s waking up to the sound of frying samosas or the comfort of bean pie, maybe it’s the pleasure of putting on a new outfit for Eid prayers, or maybe it’s the gift giving and holiday parties to come that day. Whatever it may be, for those who cherish this day of celebration, the emotional responses may be summed up in another short and sweet word: joy. The anthology will also include a poem, graphic-novel chapter, and spot illustrations.

Sadiq and the Ramadan Gift by Siman Nuurali

It’s Ramadan! In the spirit of the season, Sadiq and his friends want to give back to their community. The friends band together to raise money to build a new school for children in Somalia. They decide to put on a community iftar as a fund-raiser, but not everyone agrees where their efforts should be spent. Can they find a way to work together?

Age 12 and Up

Allah Loves by Omar Suleiman

In Allah Loves… Omar Suleiman explores who and what Allah loves so that we may become one of those who are beloved to Him. Made up of 30 short and spiritually enriching chapters, this book is a reminder that throughout our lives, the Creator’s love is always there, increasing through everyday actions such as showing generosity or remaining consistent with unnoticeable good deeds.

Angels in Your Presence by Omar Suleiman

Throughout your existence, there are angels in your presence. But it’s your actions that cause those angels to either praise you or disgrace you. Through this book, we will explore the actions that invite these blessed unseen beings to pray upon you, and carry your name and mention to the One who created us all.

Knowing You by S.K. Barakat

“knowing You” is about heartbreaks, loss, hope, and love. This book provides an uplifting spiritual renewal to build yourself back up in times when you feel damaged, broken, and hopeless by reflecting on God’s attributes. According to the Islamic tradition, there are at least 99 names of Allah (the Arabic term for God), which describe His greatest attributes. This collection of poetry, prose, personal narratives, and essays is tailored to each of those names. Because it is in knowing Him, that we find who we truly are.

Boy vs Girl by Na’ima B. Robert

Farhana and Faraz are twins, born 6 minutes apart. Both are in turmoil as they approach the holy time of Ramadan. Farhana has to decide whether her faith is strong enough for her to wear the hijab at school and whether she can give up her relationship with handsome Malik. Faraz has fallen in with a street gang headed by unscrupulous Skrooz, when all he really wants is to combine his faith and his talent for art. Both teenagers have life-changing choices to make, against the peaceful backdrop of Ramadan. Do Farhana and Faraz have enough courage to do the right thing? And can they help each other – or will one of them draw the other towards catastrophe? When Faraz finally says no to the drug-dealing demands of Skrooz, it sets off a dangerous chain of events. This powerful novel explores ideas of right and wrong, and honour, and what they mean to different generations of Muslim families living in the west.

Journey Through the Qur’an by Sharif Hasan al-Banna

This is the perfect companion to anyone’s Ramadan khatmah – it has diagrams breaking down the themes of each surah, then mentions virtues, period of revelation, key messages, selected verses, and supplications. Each Surah’s segment is only a couple of pages at most (excluding Surah al-Baqarah) – super duper handy for going over individually or as a family!