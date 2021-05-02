Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 21

Āyah 21:

أَمَّنۡ هَـٰذَا ٱلَّذِی یَرۡزُقُكُمۡ إِنۡ أَمۡسَكَ رِزۡقَهُۥۚ بَل لَّجُّوا۟ فِی عُتُوࣲّ وَنُفُورٍ

Who is this “person” that is going to provide for all of you, if He (Allāh) withholds His provision and sustenance (for all of you)? But still, they stubbornly remain in their arrogance and aversion (from the truth).

Allāh has been, and continues to ask the disbelievers questions to point out their ignorance and fallacies. They reject the belief of One True God, they deny that their Creator has done them any favors or has provided them with anything.

So God continues the questioning: Who is this “person” that is going to provide for all of you, if He (Allāh ) withholds His provision and sustenance (for all of you)? Allāh is making a direct and blunt point: if you think you get your food, drink, air, clothes, shelter, life, and everything else you have from other than God, then where is this person? Is it some other god, or some idol, or magical person? Where is this being? Does this being even exist? Or is it some figment of your imagination? A false idea that you’ve created so that, instead of believing and submitting to your Creator that provides you with everything, you can be careless?

Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters! Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

And we can all think and reflect on this point, even though God has blessed us with being Muslims. Where would we be if Allāh withheld His provisions for us for even a moment? Not just the food, and drink, but everything in the entire universe required to sustain life on earth. If that was paused even for a moment, the consequences would be disastrous.

And it should also force us to acknowledge that everything we have is simply a gift from God. He is Al-Rabb: The Lord and Master. Which entails not just creating, but providing, and blessing with gifts and luxuries. Our money, homes, jobs, and status are not a result of our efforts, knowledge, or will, but from Allāh Alone.

Allāh ends without giving their response because it’s obvious. They have no response. And despite that, they still won’t acknowledge their Creator. They are arrogant, stubborn, and deluded by their own selves. They don’t want to face the realities of this life, and definitely not the life to come. But still, they stubbornly remain in their arrogance and aversion (from the truth).

أَمَّنۡ هَـٰذَا

Who is this? Who is it?

Mockingly saying “where is this person, huh?

ٱلَّذِی یَرۡزُقُكُمۡ

That is going to provide for you, and sustain you

That will give your food and drink

Rain, shelter, clothes, money, family

إِنۡ أَمۡسَكَ رِزۡقَهُۥۚ

If He, Allāh , The One True God

, The One True God Decided to withhold, pause, stop

His provisions

What if Allāh just stopped giving and providing

just stopped giving and providing Who is it that’s going to provide for you?

How do you expect to survive without Allāh ?

بَل لَّجُّوا۟

But still

They stubbornly remain, insist, and persist Relentless, no way to convince them



فِی عُتُوࣲّ وَنُفُورٍ

In their state, mindset, actions, belief

Being arrogant, prideful, pompous I don’t need anyone’s help I can do this all on my own Everything is from my own effort

Turning away, aversion, denial, running away, avoiding The truth, the message, the reality of Who IS The Provider



Let us ourselves, acknowledge, affirm, proclaim that: