2021 – Online Islamic School with Sh. Yahya Ibrahim is Now Open

With the Name of Allah and prayers of peace be upon His Messenger Muhammed sala Allahu alihiWasSalaam

Alhamdulillah Season 2 of the Online Islamic School program is open for registration. More than 1600 students have taken part in the Online Islamic School program from around the world – https://YahyaIbrahim.com/School

The Self-paced, On-Demand program with Live Interactive Q and A with SH Yahya Ibrahim has been well received alhamdulillah.

Help Us End 2020 with 1000 Supporters! Alhamdulillah, we're at 875 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before 2020 ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

In Season 2 we will be covering some essential information that builds upon our other programs, but is accessible as a first time experience.

SEASON 2’s modules include:

You, Me and Allah

The focus is building Faith that is collaborative and brings balance to the relationships we have with others in Life.

The Art of Manliness & Heart to Heart (contributed to by Dr. Aminah)

Our age-appropriate unique series that assists young people in the transition into recognizing their essential obligations to Allah & Society. Both the male & female versions are included.

PrayerFULL – Enriching our Salaat & finding humility and Khushu in our prayers. This is an essential module for all those who want to connect with Allah and understand why we pray the way we pray & how to make it BETTER!

Did the Prophet really say THAT? A unique retelling of some of the Prophet’s (sal Allahu alaihi wasSalam) hadith. The 30+ Hadith selected sayings are inspirational, timely, and full of practical and spiritual wisdom.

Understanding the Suras we Read Often – Discussing the most often recited verses and chapters in the Quran so that we can connect, be inspired, and practice what we recite from the Word of Allah often!

Memorize with Sh. Yahya – Learning to pronounce through repetition with Sh Yahya the Suras we Read often. Read the Quran with proper pronounciation and Tajweed through a verse by verse Reading and memorization guide.

and SO much more in sha Allah!

Enroll yourself and your Family TODAY!

https://YahyaIbrahim.com/School