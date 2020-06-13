#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 13: Prophet Adam and the Shaytan
Now that we have learnt about Prophet Musa and overcoming fear, let’s now talk about Prophet Adam and the Shaytan.
Adam and Shaytan both made mistakes, but one is going to be rewarded and the other punished.
Question: Can anyone tell me the one mistake that Adam and Hawa made?
Yes! They ate from a tree that Allah told them not to eat from. What did they do after they made a mistake?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
They asked Allah to forgive them. They said:
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَاسِرِينَ
“Our Lord, we have wronged ourselves, and if You do not forgive us and have mercy upon us, we will surely be among the losers.” [Surah Al-A’raf; 23]
Alhamdulillah, Allah accepted their tawba (repentance), and forgave them.
Question: What sin did the Shaytan commit?
Yes, he refused to bow down to Adam even though Allah commanded him to do so. When Allah asked him why he refused to bow down, Shaytan responded by saying:
أَنَا خَيْرٌ مِّنْهُ خَلَقْتَنِي مِن نَّارٍ وَخَلَقْتَهُ مِن طِينٍ
“I am better than him. You created me from fire and you created him from clay.” [Surat Al-A’raf; 12]
Question: Did Shaytan ask Allah to forgive him?
No, instead he promises that he will try his very best to lead those that believe in Allah on the wrong path.
Question: What trait is that called, when you know you did something wrong but you refuse to ask for forgiveness?
Shaytan is arrogant in front of Allah , while Prophet Adam knows that every blessing he has is due to Allah’s generosity.
Do you see the difference between the two? As long as we continue coming back to Allah , we need to have firm faith that Allah will forgive us.
Let’s read this beautiful Hadith Qudsi together:
قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالَى : يَا ابْنَ ادَمَ ، إِنَّكَ مَا دَعَوْتََنِي وَرَجَوْتَنِي ، غَفَرْتُ لَكَ عَلَى مَا كَانَ مِنْكَ وَلَا أُبالِي . يا ابْنَ ادَمَ :لَوْ بَلَغَتْ ذُنُوبُكَ عَنانَ السَّماءِ ثُم اسْتَغْفَرْتَني ، غَفَرْتُ لَكَ . يَا ابْنَ ادَمَ : إِنَّكَ لَوْ أَتَيْتَنِي بِقُرَابِ الأَرْضِ خَطَايا ثُمَّ لَقِيتَني لَا تُشْرِكُ بِي شَيْأً ، لَأَتيْتُكَ بِقُرَابِها مَغْفِرَةً
I heard the Prophet Muhammad say: Allah the Almighty has said: “O son of Adam, so long as you call upon Me and ask of Me, I shall forgive you for what you have done, and I shall not mind. O son of Adam, were your sins to reach the clouds of the sky and were you then to ask forgiveness of Me, I would forgive you. O son of Adam, were you to come to Me with sins nearly as great as the earth and were you then to face Me, ascribing no partner to Me, I would bring you forgiveness nearly as great as it.” [Tirmidhi]
So let’s never lose hope in the mercy of Allah and always remember to turn back to Him whenever we sin or make mistakes!
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 12: Prophet Musa and Overcoming Fear
Now that we have learnt about gratitude, let’s talk about Prophet Musa and overcoming fear.
I want you to close your eyes and think of a moment when you were afraid.
Question: How did you feel? Did you feel like running away? Does anyone want to share that moment with us now?
Did you know that the Prophets also felt scared sometimes?
Question: Can anyone tell me a time when a Prophet was scared?
There was a time when Prophet Musa saw a fire in the distance, and he went to see if there was anyone there because he was lost with his family. There, he spoke to Allah ! Allah asked him about his staff and told him to throw it down.
Question: Does anyone know what happened when Musa threw down the staff?
Yes! It became a snake! How did Prophet Musa react when it became a slithering snake? He ran away! He was so scared!
Allah told him not to be scared, and that Allah would return it to its original form- a staff.
A little while later, Allah told Prophet Musa to go and speak to Pharoah. Now, we know that Pharoah was one of the worst humans to ever live. He did very evil things and treated the people of Israel very poorly. Musa was scared to speak to Pharoah, but Allah calmed his fears and told him that He is with him, and that He will allow Prophet Musa’s brother -Prophet Harun – to accompany him for support. This helps Musa feel calm for his meeting with Pharaoh.
After he meets Pharoah and the magicians become Muslim, Musa takes the Bani Israel (the Children of Israel) with him, and they escape from the clutches of Pharoah and his soldiers until they see the Red Sea. Now, Bani Israel start to lose hope. They say, “إِنَّا لَمُدْرَكُونَ” (We will surely be overtaken!)
Question: How do you think Musa responds?
Musa sees Pharoah and his soldiers galloping at a great speed about to attack him and his people, and instead of being afraid and running away he says:
كَلَّا ۖ إِنَّ مَعِيَ رَبِّي سَيَهْدِينِ
“No! Indeed, I have my Lord, He will guide me!” [Surah Ash-Shu’ara;62]
And that’s when Musa strikes his staff, and Allah parts the Red Sea and saves the Children of Israel from the clutches of Pharaoh and his men!
Question: What was the journey that Musa took with his fear?
First his fear was a physical response, and he runs away from the snake. Then he feels fear inside his heart, because he is so worried about confronting Pharaoh. But he realizes that without fail, Allah is always there to guide him and help. So, when the Children of Israel feel afraid, Musa knows to feel assured and confident that Allah is on his side.
So, every time you feel afraid, remember that Allah is always with you. He hears and sees everything.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 11: Gratitude
Now that we have learnt about the dua’ of Umm Salama, let’s talk about gratitude.
Question: Let’s all go around and state a few things we’re grateful for.
Those are all really great! Alhamdulillah for all of those!
Question: Do you know what the opposite of shukr, or showing thanks, is?
It’s actually the word kufr (unbelief). Sometimes, we complain so much that we hide all the good that Allah has given us and we only see the hardships.
Allah wants us to stay grateful for everything He has given us. Our health, our family, our talents, and most importantly, our religion. Allah reminds us in the Qur’an:
وَإِذْ تَأَذَّنَ رَبُّكُمْ لَئِن شَكَرْتُمْ لَأَزِيدَنَّكُمْ ۖ
“And [remember] when your Lord proclaimed, ‘If you are grateful, I will surely increase you [in favor]…” [Surah Ibrahim; 7]
When Allah tells us, “If you are grateful, I will surely increase you,” He leaves the increase open-ended.
Allah can give us more in what we thank Him for. He can also give us more appreciation and awareness of the blessings He has granted us.
Did you know that saying alhamdulillah (all praise is due to Allah) and showing gratitude actually changes the way our brains are shaped, inside our heads? People who show gratitude on a daily basis end up feeling happier too!
When Allah blew Adam’s soul into him, Adam responded by sneezing, and he said: alhamdulillah. That was the first word that was ever uttered by a human being.
And do you know what the last word will be?
وَتَرَى الْمَلَائِكَةَ حَافِّينَ مِنْ حَوْلِ الْعَرْشِ يُسَبِّحُونَ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّهِمْ ۖ وَقُضِيَ بَيْنَهُم بِالْحَقِّ وَقِيلَ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّـهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“And you will see the angels surrounding the Throne, exalting [Allah] with praise of their Lord. And it will be judged between them in truth, and it will be said, “[All] praise to Allah, Lord of the worlds,”’ [Surah az-Zumar; 75]
Isn’t that amazing? We begin and end with praising and thanking Allah .
Allah reminds us in the Qur’an:
وَإِن تَعُدُّوا نِعْمَةَ اللَّـهِ لَا تُحْصُوهَا ۗ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ لَغَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ
“And if you should count the favors of Allah, you could not enumerate them. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful,” [Surah an-Nahl; 18]
Question: Even though we won’t be able to list all of Allah’s favors, can each of you think of at least 10?
Podcast: What’s the Matter with All Lives Matter? | Imam Khalil Abdur Rasheed
All Lives Matter ideology is the transmutation of Malcolm X’s house negro, Edward Said’s exilic intellectual, and Hamid Dabbashi’s house Muslim.Click To Tweet
In critiquing this response to the Black Lives Matter movement, we must first understand that the All Lives Matter slogan is a reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement by the wealthy, White American power establishment who are part of and have inherited the making of American history, its empire and its consciousness.
The claim that All Lives Matters is more universally appealing and more Islamic is misleading, and reflects naivety on the part of the one who believes this.Click To Tweet
It is a reminder that those on the minority side of the race relations struggle have not been granted permission to speak out against their oppression nor have they been granted any authority to narrate or complain on behalf of their own plight.
Article written and originally published on Muslimmatters.org.
Imam Khalil Abdur-Rashid was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed his bachelor degree in Social Work, and obtained a Master’s Degree in Islamic Law from Marmara University. He also completed advanced Islamic seminary training and received his full doctoral license (Ijaaza) in Islamic Sciences.
Khalil holds a Master of Arts in Middle East Studies as well as a Master of Philosophy in Islamic Law both from Columbia University in New York City. He is now an adjunct professor of Islamic Studies in the Graduate of Liberal Studies Program at SMU and serves as President and Dean of the Yaqeen Islamic Seminary in Dallas.
Read and produced by Zeba Khan.
