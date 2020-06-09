30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 12: Prophet Musa and Overcoming Fear

Now that we have learnt about gratitude, let’s talk about Prophet Musa and overcoming fear.

I want you to close your eyes and think of a moment when you were afraid.

Question: How did you feel? Did you feel like running away? Does anyone want to share that moment with us now?

Did you know that the Prophets also felt scared sometimes?

Question: Can anyone tell me a time when a Prophet was scared?

There was a time when Prophet Musa saw a fire in the distance, and he went to see if there was anyone there because he was lost with his family. There, he spoke to Allah ! Allah asked him about his staff and told him to throw it down.

Question: Does anyone know what happened when Musa threw down the staff?

Yes! It became a snake! How did Prophet Musa react when it became a slithering snake? He ran away! He was so scared!

Allah told him not to be scared, and that Allah would return it to its original form- a staff.

A little while later, Allah told Prophet Musa to go and speak to Pharoah. Now, we know that Pharoah was one of the worst humans to ever live. He did very evil things and treated the people of Israel very poorly. Musa was scared to speak to Pharoah, but Allah calmed his fears and told him that He is with him, and that He will allow Prophet Musa’s brother -Prophet Harun – to accompany him for support. This helps Musa feel calm for his meeting with Pharaoh.

After he meets Pharoah and the magicians become Muslim, Musa takes the Bani Israel (the Children of Israel) with him, and they escape from the clutches of Pharoah and his soldiers until they see the Red Sea. Now, Bani Israel start to lose hope. They say, “إِنَّا لَمُدْرَكُونَ” (We will surely be overtaken!)

Question: How do you think Musa r esponds?

Musa sees Pharoah and his soldiers galloping at a great speed about to attack him and his people, and instead of being afraid and running away he says:

كَلَّا ۖ إِنَّ مَعِيَ رَبِّي سَيَهْدِينِ

“No! Indeed, I have my Lord, He will guide me!” [Surah Ash-Shu’ara;62]

And that’s when Musa strikes his staff, and Allah parts the Red Sea and saves the Children of Israel from the clutches of Pharaoh and his men!

took with his fear? Question: What was the journey that Musatook with his fear?

First his fear was a physical response, and he runs away from the snake. Then he feels fear inside his heart, because he is so worried about confronting Pharaoh. But he realizes that without fail, Allah is always there to guide him and help. So, when the Children of Israel feel afraid, Musa knows to feel assured and confident that Allah is on his side.

So, every time you feel afraid, remember that Allah is always with you. He hears and sees everything.