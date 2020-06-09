#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 12: Prophet Musa and Overcoming Fear
Now that we have learnt about gratitude, let’s talk about Prophet Musa and overcoming fear.
I want you to close your eyes and think of a moment when you were afraid.
Question: How did you feel? Did you feel like running away? Does anyone want to share that moment with us now?
Did you know that the Prophets also felt scared sometimes?
Question: Can anyone tell me a time when a Prophet was scared?
There was a time when Prophet Musa saw a fire in the distance, and he went to see if there was anyone there because he was lost with his family. There, he spoke to Allah ! Allah asked him about his staff and told him to throw it down.
Question: Does anyone know what happened when Musa threw down the staff?
Yes! It became a snake! How did Prophet Musa react when it became a slithering snake? He ran away! He was so scared!
Allah told him not to be scared, and that Allah would return it to its original form- a staff.
A little while later, Allah told Prophet Musa to go and speak to Pharoah. Now, we know that Pharoah was one of the worst humans to ever live. He did very evil things and treated the people of Israel very poorly. Musa was scared to speak to Pharoah, but Allah calmed his fears and told him that He is with him, and that He will allow Prophet Musa’s brother -Prophet Harun – to accompany him for support. This helps Musa feel calm for his meeting with Pharaoh.
After he meets Pharoah and the magicians become Muslim, Musa takes the Bani Israel (the Children of Israel) with him, and they escape from the clutches of Pharoah and his soldiers until they see the Red Sea. Now, Bani Israel start to lose hope. They say, “إِنَّا لَمُدْرَكُونَ” (We will surely be overtaken!)
Question: How do you think Musa responds?
Musa sees Pharoah and his soldiers galloping at a great speed about to attack him and his people, and instead of being afraid and running away he says:
كَلَّا ۖ إِنَّ مَعِيَ رَبِّي سَيَهْدِينِ
“No! Indeed, I have my Lord, He will guide me!” [Surah Ash-Shu’ara;62]
And that’s when Musa strikes his staff, and Allah parts the Red Sea and saves the Children of Israel from the clutches of Pharaoh and his men!
Question: What was the journey that Musa took with his fear?
First his fear was a physical response, and he runs away from the snake. Then he feels fear inside his heart, because he is so worried about confronting Pharaoh. But he realizes that without fail, Allah is always there to guide him and help. So, when the Children of Israel feel afraid, Musa knows to feel assured and confident that Allah is on his side.
So, every time you feel afraid, remember that Allah is always with you. He hears and sees everything.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 11: Gratitude
Now that we have learnt about the dua’ of Umm Salama, let’s talk about gratitude.
Question: Let’s all go around and state a few things we’re grateful for.
Those are all really great! Alhamdulillah for all of those!
Question: Do you know what the opposite of shukr, or showing thanks, is?
It’s actually the word kufr (unbelief). Sometimes, we complain so much that we hide all the good that Allah has given us and we only see the hardships.
Allah wants us to stay grateful for everything He has given us. Our health, our family, our talents, and most importantly, our religion. Allah reminds us in the Qur’an:
وَإِذْ تَأَذَّنَ رَبُّكُمْ لَئِن شَكَرْتُمْ لَأَزِيدَنَّكُمْ ۖ
“And [remember] when your Lord proclaimed, ‘If you are grateful, I will surely increase you [in favor]…” [Surah Ibrahim; 7]
When Allah tells us, “If you are grateful, I will surely increase you,” He leaves the increase open-ended.
Allah can give us more in what we thank Him for. He can also give us more appreciation and awareness of the blessings He has granted us.
Did you know that saying alhamdulillah (all praise is due to Allah) and showing gratitude actually changes the way our brains are shaped, inside our heads? People who show gratitude on a daily basis end up feeling happier too!
When Allah blew Adam’s soul into him, Adam responded by sneezing, and he said: alhamdulillah. That was the first word that was ever uttered by a human being.
And do you know what the last word will be?
وَتَرَى الْمَلَائِكَةَ حَافِّينَ مِنْ حَوْلِ الْعَرْشِ يُسَبِّحُونَ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّهِمْ ۖ وَقُضِيَ بَيْنَهُم بِالْحَقِّ وَقِيلَ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّـهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“And you will see the angels surrounding the Throne, exalting [Allah] with praise of their Lord. And it will be judged between them in truth, and it will be said, “[All] praise to Allah, Lord of the worlds,”’ [Surah az-Zumar; 75]
Isn’t that amazing? We begin and end with praising and thanking Allah .
Allah reminds us in the Qur’an:
وَإِن تَعُدُّوا نِعْمَةَ اللَّـهِ لَا تُحْصُوهَا ۗ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ لَغَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ
“And if you should count the favors of Allah, you could not enumerate them. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful,” [Surah an-Nahl; 18]
Question: Even though we won’t be able to list all of Allah’s favors, can each of you think of at least 10?
Podcast: What’s the Matter with All Lives Matter? | Imam Khalil Abdur Rasheed
All Lives Matter ideology is the transmutation of Malcolm X’s house negro, Edward Said’s exilic intellectual, and Hamid Dabbashi’s house Muslim.Click To Tweet
In critiquing this response to the Black Lives Matter movement, we must first understand that the All Lives Matter slogan is a reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement by the wealthy, White American power establishment who are part of and have inherited the making of American history, its empire and its consciousness.
The claim that All Lives Matters is more universally appealing and more Islamic is misleading, and reflects naivety on the part of the one who believes this.Click To Tweet
It is a reminder that those on the minority side of the race relations struggle have not been granted permission to speak out against their oppression nor have they been granted any authority to narrate or complain on behalf of their own plight.
Article written and originally published on Muslimmatters.org.
Imam Khalil Abdur-Rashid was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed his bachelor degree in Social Work, and obtained a Master’s Degree in Islamic Law from Marmara University. He also completed advanced Islamic seminary training and received his full doctoral license (Ijaaza) in Islamic Sciences.
Khalil holds a Master of Arts in Middle East Studies as well as a Master of Philosophy in Islamic Law both from Columbia University in New York City. He is now an adjunct professor of Islamic Studies in the Graduate of Liberal Studies Program at SMU and serves as President and Dean of the Yaqeen Islamic Seminary in Dallas.
Read and produced by Zeba Khan.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 10: The Dua’ of Umm Salama
Now that we have learnt about a good word, let’s talk about the dua’ of Umm Salama.
Today I’m going to share with you a story of a very important woman in Islamic history named Umm Salama . She was a female companion, which means she was a sahaabiya (female companion).
Umm Salama was one of the first people to embrace Islam and she was one of the few Muslims who actually performed the hijrah twice.
Question: Who can tell me what a hijrah is?
A hijrah is when someone leaves a place they are in for the sake of Allah . The first hijrah was to Ethiopia, where a just Christian ruler named Najashi took in a group of Muslims and took good care of them.
So Umm Salama and Abu Salama went to Ethiopia. After some time living there, they really wanted to go back to Mecca so that they could be next to the Prophet Muhammad and learn everything about Islam. As they waited patiently, news traveled all the way to Africa saying that the Muslims were no longer getting persecuted because Umar ibn al-Khattab and Hamza , the uncle of the Prophet , had embraced Islam.
Umm Salama and Abu Salama decided to return back to Mecca, and when they did, they realized that it was only a rumor and that the Muslims were still being tortured by Quraysh. So, when the Prophet Muhammad instructed all of the Muslims of Mecca to leave to Madina for the second hijrah, they wasted no time getting ready.
Question: Do you see how they were so active and didn’t take their Islam for granted?
As Umm Salama was about to mount her camel, her tribe, the Banu Makhzum, came and told Abu Salama that they would not allow him to take Umm Salama to Madina. Then Abu Salama’s tribe, the Banu Asad, takes Salama, his child, away. Abu Salama could not defend himself against all of these men, so he sets off to Madina.
In just one day Umm Salama lost her husband and her child, and she suffers so much because of it. She is in a lot of pain. After some time her cousin starts to feel sorry for her and speaks to the tribes on her behalf. He is then able to reunite her with her son. Then after a year of waiting, Umm Salama is finally able to meet her husband in Madina.
Abu Salama was known to be a very caring husband and courageous man. He fought in the Battle of Badr as well as in the Battle of Uhud. In Uhud, he received a wound that he wasn’t able to recover from.
Umm Salama was so sad the day Abu Salama died, but the Prophet Muhammad taught her to recite a beautiful dua’:
إِنَّا لله وإنا إليه راجعون اللهم أجرني في مصيبتي وأخلف لي خيرا منها
“We belong to Allah and to Allah is our return. Oh Allah, reward me for my calamity, and replace my loss with something better.”
Umm Salama recited this dua’, but in her mind she thought, “Who can be better than Abu Salama ?”
After a few months passed, Umar ibn al-Khattab proposed to Umm Salama , but she said no.
Then, Abu Bakr proposed to Umm Salama , but again she said no.
Then, the Prophet Muhammad proposed to Umm Salama and she accepted. So now, she was not only the mother of Salama, but the mother of all of the believers until the end of time!
