#Islam
Ibn-ʿAllan’s Commentary Dalilul-Falihin: The Book of Fasting With A Short Biography of Imam Al-Nawawi
Short biography Imām Al-Nawawī
He is the Imām and Ḥāfiẓ, the Shaykh and Imām, Muḥyiddīn Abū-Zakariyyā Yaḥyā bin-Sharaf al-Nawawī, affiliated to Nawā a village on the outskirts of Damascus in Syria. He then settled in Damascus, and he was Shāfiʿī. He was the Shaykh of the madhāhib and the senior among the fuqahā of his time.
He was born in the year 631 A.H, from two devout parents. He started memorizing Qurʾān at the age of 10, as well as the study of fiqh with some of the scholars in his village. A pious man by the name of Shaykh Yāsīn bin-Yūsuf al-Marākashī once passed by the village, and observed him running away from children who were attempting to force him to play, all the while reciting Qurʾān. He went to his father and advised him to devote him to the pursuit of knowledge, advice which he accepted.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
In the year 649 A.H he went with his father to Damascus to complete his pursuit of knowledge, and resided in the institute Al-Rawāhiya.
His works include: a commentary on Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, Al-Majmūʿ, Riyāḍul-Ṣāliḥīn, Tahdhībul-asmāʾ wal-lughāt, Rawḍaṭul-Ṭālibīn wa ʿumdatul-muftiyyīn, Al-Minhāj fil fiqh, Al-arbaʿīn al-Nawawiyya, Al-Tibyān fī ādābi ḥamalatil-Qurʾān, Al-Adhkār, and Al-Īdāḥ fil-manāsik.
In the year 676 A.H he went back to Nawā, after having returned all the books he had borrowed from the national library. He visited his teacher’s graves, prayed for them and cried. He also visited his friends who were alive, and bid them farewell for ‘traveling’. After visiting his father, he went to Baitul-Maqdis and Khalīl (Palestine). He then returned to Nawa where he fell ill and passed away on the 24th of Rajab. When the news of his demise reached Damascus, the city and its surroundings were over-taken by weeping. The Muslims were overtaken by grief. The Chief Qāḍī ʿIzzuddīn Muḥammad bin-Ṣāʾigh went with a group of his companions to Nawā for his funeral prayer. A group praised him through poetic eulogies, among which Muḥammad bin-Aḥmad bin-ʿUmar al-Ḥanafī al-Irbilī.
His book Riyādul-Ṣāliḥīn
In his own paraphrased words, he describes this book of his as:
‘It contains encouragement and warnings, and a complete set of etiquettes for the seeker. It only contains rigorously authentic aḥādīth, with each chapter starting with verses from the Qurʾān, with short explanations where warranted’.
He also says: ‘I am hopeful that for those who direct their attention to it, it will prove to be a drive towards a variety of good actions, and a shield from base and destructive actions.
Ibn-ʿAllān and his commentary Dalīlul-Fāliḥīn
Muḥammad ʿAlī bin-Muḥammad ʿAllān al-Ṣiddīqī Al-Shāfiʿī. Born in Makka in 996 A.H. He was a muffassir, a reviver of the Sunna in the Ḥijāz, and taught the Ṣaḥīḥ of Al-Bukhārī from beginning to end in the middle of the Kaʿba. He took knowledge from 50 scholars of Makka al-Mukarrama, as well as from the ʿulamāʾ who came to Makka from different corners of the world. Al-Muḥibī says about him: ‘He was an Īmām, trustworthy and unique among his contemporaries for his knowledge, memory, precision and mastery of the ḥadīth of Rasūlullāh . He would quote previous commentators from memory, in a manner which would leave listeners fascinated. He was similar to Al-Suyūṭī in his expertise in the field of ḥadīth’.
He taught the Ṣaḥīh of Al-Bukhārī between Maghrib and ʿIshāʾ in the Ḥaram. Every night, he would compose a khuṭbah fit to the the context of the ḥadīth he would teach that same evening. Allāh granted him the honor of concluding a complete teaching of the Bukhārī in the middle of the honored Kaaʿba. He passed away at the age of 62 years, the 21st of Dhul-Ḥijja 1057 A.H.
Dalīlul-Fāliḥīn is the first commentary on Riyādūl-Ṣāliḥīn (6 volumes), and Ibn-ʿAllān is also the only known commentator of Kitābul-adhkār of Imām Al-Nawawī.
This is a translation of his work
– باب وجوب صوم رمضان وبيان فضل الصيام وما يتعلق به
Chapter on the obligation of fasting Ramaḍān, and expounding on the virtues of fasting and of the actions which are related to this month
In this opening section, the author intends to familiarize the Muslims with the origins of the obligation of fasting in Ramadan. It is a succinct, yet very meaningful introduction which benefits Muslims in all levels of knowledge of Islam.
The actions related to this month i.e iʿtikāf and the increasing performance of various virtuous deeds.
Ṣaum, linguistically means, to refrain from something. In Islām it means to refrain from food at a particular time and in a specific manner.
The obligation of fasting in Ramaḍān is so heavily evidenced by the Qurʾān, the Sunna and the consensus [ijmāʿ] for every Muslim that the person who denies its obligation is considered a disbeliever, except if one is excused by being new to Islām or were brought up in a rural area which is far from the ʿulamāʾ [scholars].
قال الله تعالى: “يَا أيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ” إلى قوله تعالى: “شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنْزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدىً لِلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِنَ الْهُدَى وَالْفُرْقَانِ فَمَنْ شَهِدَ مِنْكُمُ الشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ [479] وَمَنْ كَانَ مَرِيضاً أوْ عَلَى سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أيَّامٍ أُخَرَ” الآية (البقرة:183-185).
﴾ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا ﴿ “O you who believe” Allāh has first honored the Mmuslims here by addressing them directly and is calling to the believers through their most noble attribute, their belief. ﴾ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ ﴿ “the fasts have been enjoined upon you as they were enjoined upon those before you” This is a form of encouragement because of the burdensome nature of fasting on one’s ego. When a matter is difficult, knowing others are sharing with you in difficulty, eases the burden. Ramaḍān was not prescribed to the previous nations. It is a distinguishing feature of this Ummah as a means of honoring its Nabī Muḥammad . Therefore, the similitude drawn in this verse refers to the act of fasting, not to Ramaḍān itself. ﴾ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ﴿ “so that you may be mindful” of disobedience, because fasting restricts the paths of the shayṭān
﴾ أَيَّامًا مَعْدُودَاتٍ ﴿ “for days few in number” this is mentioned to encourage towards fasting, because the days will feel “few” and light in difficulty once one has started. ﴾ فَمَنْ كَانَ مِنْكُمْ مَرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ﴿ “However, should any one of you be sick or on a journey, then (he should fast) a number of other days (equal to the missed ones)” If one breaks their fast due to sickness or traveling, then it is an obligation to make up for those days outside of Ramāḍān
﴾ وَعَلَى الَّذِينَ يُطِيقُونَهُ فِدْيَةٌ طَعَامُ مِسْكِينٍ ﴿ “and those who have the strength, (still, they do not opt for fasting,) on them there is a fidyah (compensation), that is, the feeding of a poor person” In the beginning of Islām, Muslims were given a choice between fasting and feeding a poor person every day. This was subsequently abrogated. ﴾ فَمَنْ تَطَوَّعَ خَيْرًا فَهُوَ خَيْرٌ لَهُ ۚ وَأَنْ تَصُومُوا خَيْرٌ لَكُمْ ۖ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ﴿
“Then whoever does good voluntarily, that is better for him. However, that you fast is better for you, if you only knew” by feeding more than one person every day, then that is better for him. However, fasting is better for those of you who are capable, if only you were aware of the virtues of fasting.
﴿ شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنْزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِنَ الْهُدَىٰ وَالْفُرْقَانِ ۚ فَمَنْ شَهِدَ مِنْكُمُ الشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ ۖ وَمَنْ كَانَ مَرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ﴾
“The month of Ramaḍān is the one in which the Qur’ān was revealed as guidance for mankind, and as clear signs that show the right way and distinguish between right and wrong. So those of you who witness the month must fast in it. But the one who is sick, or is on a journey (should fast) as much from other days (as he missed)” This is the month of Ramaḍān in which the Qurʾān was descended. Before the advent of prophethood of the Nabi SAW the Quran resided in the seventh sky, in what is called the Ummul-Kitab [the original book]. On Laylatul-qadr it was descended in its entirety to the first sky. From there, Jibril revealed it in portions to the Nabi SAW over the course of 23 years. descended at first in the first sky of this world on L laylatul-qadr, and it was then descended progressively upon the earth. This is the best month. The Qurʾān is characterized as being guiding, with clear verses which guide towards the truth through their commands. It also separates truth from falsehood. Whoever among you is not traveling during this month, and is not ill as to make fasting difficult or harmful, then they should fast. The fact that the person who is not traveling is not mentioned in this verse, provides clear evidence that it abrogates the previous verse which provides a choice between fasting and feeding the poor.
﴿ يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ بِكُمُ الْيُسْرَ وَلَا يُرِيدُ بِكُمُ الْعُسْرَ وَلِتُكْمِلُوا الْعِدَّةَ وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا هَدَاكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ﴾
“Allah intends (to provide) ease for you and does not intend (to create) hardship for you. All this is so that you may complete the number (of fasts as prescribed) and proclaim the Takbīr of Allah for having guided you, and (so) that you may be grateful” It is because Allāh wishes ease for you that He has allowed you to break your fast when traveling or in illness. He also wishes you to complete the requirements of fasting by replacing the days of the month which you have missed due to illness or travel. He also wishes that you glorify Him for having made fasting an obligation, and for having shown leniency in the presence of an excuse. The takbīrāt of the night of ʿĪd are what is meant by “Glorify Him”. He finally wishes you to thank him for His bounties, or again for showing leniency by allowing you to break your fast.
This commentary of the above verses is quoted from Jāmiʿul-Bayān (Tafsīr Al-Qurṭubī).
وأما الأحاديث فقد تقدمت في الباب الذي قبله.
These are the verses of Qurʾān from which the obligation of fasting in Ramaḍān is derived. As for the relevant aḥādīth, several have been mentioned in the preceding chapter.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 6: Controlling Your Anger
Now that we have learnt about taqwa and angels, let’s talk about controlling your anger.
Question: Have any of you heard the word “hangry” before? Can anyone tell me what it means?
Yes! It means that you have a bad temper because you’re hungry.
Question: Do you feel especially “hangry” in Ramadan?
Question: Well, did you know something that will be highly rewarded by Allah is if we can control our anger during this blessed month of Ramadan?
We are not only fasting from food and drink, but also from losing our temper with our family members!
Question: Do you think it’s easier or harder to control your anger in Ramadan?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Did you know that one day a young man approached the Prophet Muhammad and asked him for some advice? People around the Prophet were always asking him for ways to be better!
The Prophet told the young man, “Do not become angry,” and he repeated this three times.
On another occasion the Prophet asked his companions, “Do you know who the strong person is?”
Question: Who do you think the strong person is?
His companions replied, “The one who is able to wrestle others down.” The Prophet responded, “No, it is the one who is able to control their anger.”
Question: Do you think you’re a strong person?
Alhamdulillah our religion has given us ways to improve our self control!
Allah and Prophet Muhammad gave us three practical steps we can take when we feel angry.
Question: Can you guess what they are?
The first one is to move your position. So if you’re standing, sit down. If you’re sitting down, lay down.
The second one is to make wudu. Prophet Muhammad said, “Verily, anger comes from Satan and Satan was created from fire. Fire is extinguished with water, so if you become angry then perform wudu with water.”
Question: Can anyone tell me what the third one is?
It is seeking refuge in Allah from the Shaytaan by saying:
أعوذُ بِٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِ ٱلرَّجِيمِ
I seek refuge with Allah from the accursed Shaytaan.
Question: Now who can help me recap the three steps we can take to help us control our anger?
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Current Affairs
The Best Ramadan in the Worst of Times
As Covid-19 started to spread its tentacles across the U.S. in late February, we began to have a small inkling of a possible disturbance in our daily lives. Living here in Dallas, Texas, close to the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), our lives have primarily centered on the masjid and its activities. Our mosque is one of the largest and the most active in the DFW area, and as engaged members of the community, my family and I have also been involved in weekly community activities. The first time we realized that this virus might have a direct effect on us was during a Friday khutbah in February when our Resident Scholar, Sh. Yasir Qadhi cautioned the community to follow the mandates of the state should we be unable to have a jumu’ah. He emphasized the Islamic rulings of following the law in these situations, while quoting several examples of similar situations in history.
As I listened to the sermon, I remember looking around the crowded women’s area and wondering how every single person felt listening to this khutbah. Not coming to jumu’ah was unheard of and the very thought of it was disconcerting. It was unnatural, and I remember making dua’ that it should not come to this. On that day I think every single one of us probably felt that discomfort and then shrugged it off because there had been no precedence for such a situation in even our parents’ or grandparents’ lifetimes. Surely, it would not come to this.
Less than 8 weeks after that khutbah we were preparing for a Ramadan in isolation. There was genuine grief within my community as we grappled with a Ramadan without our taraweeh prayers, without the qiyams, without the Quran classes, without the community iftars, without the smiles and hugs of fellow sisters who would embrace each other out of the sheer joy of being blessed with this holy month. The news outside our homes was grim. COVID-19 was rampaging through the country, leaving thousands dead and many more suffering. We were isolated within our homes in the holiest of months. It was a rough start to a month that we look forward to throughout the year. Social media was flooded with Muslims bemoaning the loss of community worship and a challenging Ramadan.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
As a mother of 4, my biggest challenge was to uplift my own emotions so that I could bring some semblance of festivity within my home. I was struggling with a number of things. My work had shifted fully online, so I was busy teaching my classes virtually and trying to maintain a positive outlook for my students, while simultaneously trying to keep the family upbeat about the upcoming month. It was overwhelming. But I slowly trudged on by prepping meals, setting up a routine with the family for suhoor, taraweeh, and Quran study. And then the auspicious evening arrived as we stepped out of our homes to search for the sliver of moon in the darkening sky. We couldn’t find the moon ourselves, but Ramadan had arrived.
That evening, my son led the taraweeh prayers standing shoulder to shoulder with my husband, while my three daughters and I stood behind them. There was a calm that descended on my tense shoulders during those taraweeh prayers. It was the sakina of Ramadan. It enveloped me like a mother’s warm hug, and after weeks of restlessness and uncertainty I was finally relaxed. That same night we sat together as a family to watch Sh. Yasir Qadhi begin his cover-to-cover brief tafsir of the Quran on our masjid’s YouTube channel. The next day was jumu’ah, and as a family we gathered before the television to watch the virtual khutbah being delivered to an empty mosque. It was a heartbreaking moment and I know I wept several times through the khutbah as must have all those whose hearts are attached to our beautiful masjid and were watching the empty musallah. But this weeping was cathartic. It was uplifting because it was bringing my heart closer to Allah . It was no longer a despairing crying, but a yearning for that closeness and connection to Allah that being in the masjid facilitated for me.
Within a couple of days our lives settled in, and suddenly there were unexpected blessings and joy at every turn of the day. The congregational prayers within my home were allowing me to experience the sweetness of salah in the masjid. The daily iftars and suhoors at home were prepared together as a family with each of us contributing to something on the table. The daily live Quran tafsir from Sh. Yasir Qadhi on YouTube was part of the new routine, as all of us would settle in with our teas and coffees to listen. There was no hustle and bustle of previous Ramadans as we were no longer rushing to go out or trying to cater to extended family and friends’ obligations. The outside world continued to be ravaged by the pandemic, but we were protected within our homes and surrounded by the blessings of Ramadan.
As we reach the midway mark of this holy month, I have to step back and reflect on how I felt coming into this month and the state of my heart now. There is a newfound peace, stability, and joy in this Ramadan that I had not experienced before. The striving is no longer for anything outward but is now focused inward. My worship is now entirely between Allah and myself. And my family is now the community whom I have to smile at, hug, serve, and appreciate. In a Sahih Muslim hadith, Abu Huraira and Abu Sa’id reported Allah’s Messenger as saying:
Allah , the Exalted and Majestic, said: Fast (is exclusively) meant for Me and I would give its reward. There are two (occasions) of joy for the observer of fast. He feels joy when he breaks the fast and he is happy when he meets Allah . By Allah in Whose Hand is the life of Muhammad, the breath of the observer of fast is sweeter to Allah than the fragrance of musk.
Allah says that fasting is exclusively for Him and that He will give the reward for it. This was something I had learned a long time ago, but it is only this Ramadan that I have begun to internalize it. Just as my fasting is exclusively for Allah , then my worship needed to be only for Him as well, and this Ramadan Allah removed all the crutches that I would use to boost my imaan. I had to self-reflect and view the state of my faith in its raw form, without any external influences, and without any distractions. And I realized that I was my biggest distraction from my faith. The striving (jihad) had to be internal, and as I began to strive to boost my own imaan, to create my own community, to build my own masjid, I realized that alhamdullilah, this was becoming the best Ramadan of my life.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Quran and Sunnah
Heart Soothers: Qari Ziyaad Patel
Blessed is the One in Whose Hands rests all authority. And He is Most Capable of everything.
˹He is the One˺ Who created life and death in order to test which of you is best in deeds. And He is the Almighty, All-Forgiving.
˹He is the One˺ Who created seven heavens, one above the other. You will never see any imperfection in the creation of the Most Compassionate. So look again: do you see any flaws?
Then look again and again—your sight will return frustrated and weary.
Read the full translation of the chapter being recited here: Quran.com/67
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Ibn-ʿAllan’s Commentary Dalilul-Falihin: The Book of Fasting With A Short Biography of Imam Al-Nawawi
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 6: Controlling Your Anger
The Best Ramadan in the Worst of Times
Heart Soothers: Qari Ziyaad Patel
Podcast: Revisiting Women-Only Tarawih | Ustadha Umm Sara
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar
Corona and the Tragedy of an Atheist
Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home
Revisiting Women Only Tarawih
Trending
- #Islam4 weeks ago
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
- Family and Community3 weeks ago
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar
- #Islam4 weeks ago
Corona and the Tragedy of an Atheist
- Coronavirus3 weeks ago
Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home