Featured Islam
Leading Through Crisis: 10 Critical Questions That Must Be Answered Before You Re-Open The Masjid
Disclaimers
I’m not a public health expert, medical expert, or infectious disease expert. Neither are most of the people who will end up making the decision to reopen our local masjids. With that said, this article is meant to explore the decision-making process of reopening the masjid through a leadership lens. How do you, in a time of crisis, evaluate the available information decisively in a way that provides the most benefit to your community?
Background
At the time of this article, today marks the 8th consecutive Friday without a congregational Juma prayer in my local community. Friday is a major source of donation revenue for most Islamic centers.
There is a natural urge on the side of masjid administration to re-open quickly so services can resume and finances recover. There is a natural urge on the side of congregants to get back to the masjid – especially when they see significantly less important venues like movie theaters reopening.
The Guidelines
I’m going to share here the guidelines given for the State of Texas in reopening houses of worship. This is both because I am in Texas and because it is one of the first states embracing a re-open policy.
Decision Making Process
The role of leadership is to make the best possible decision given the information available to them. A good example of this is how the NBA is currently handling the decision to resume the basketball season. This includes a process of consulting experts and developing multi-level contingency plans.
The role of masjid leadership is to eliminate as many blind spots as possible, mitigate cognitive and emotional biases, conduct shura with relevant experts, and making istikharah to seek Divine assistance with the decision.
Taking the assumed guidelines from the State of Texas into account, these are critical questions leadership must answer before deciding to reopen a masjid.
Questions
These are meant to be a guide to help shape the decision-making process by leadership. This is not an exhaustive or comprehensive list by any measure.
1. What are public health experts advising?
We live in a time where policy decisions can be driven by business interests or politics. How are you ensuring the decision is driven by the interest of safety?
One easy data point to consider – whether reported cases still increasing or decreasing.
2. Who is screening people, and how?
At-risk populations (such as those over the age of 65) are still advised to stay home even with a reopen policy. Who is responsible for:
- Checking temperatures at the door (and do you have non-contact thermometers to do so?)
- Listening for coughs and sneezes
- Watching for people shaking hands
- Seeing if masks are being worn properly
- Asking each congregant if they have any symptoms, or been in contact with someone who tested positive
- Monitoring restroom and wudu areas
Be clear. Name exactly who is responsible for these items, and how they are validating these conditions are met.
3. Who gets to attend?
Are you allowing people over the age of 65 to attend? Why or why not – and can you explain that decision to the community?
Are you allowing women to attend? Again, why or why not – and can you explain that decision to the community?
Is it first come, first serve? Are you sending out a questionnaire to screen people? Who is processing that information and on what basis?
4. Who is enforcing the standards at the door?
If your 25% capacity is 50 people, who exactly is going to turn back the 51st person and tell them they cannot attend? And if that person refuses to listen, what is the contingency?
Who is turning people back for not bringing their own prayer mat?
Is your masjid staff ready for that person berate you and threaten you with spiritual blackmail about holding you accountable on the Day of Judgment for preventing them from the masjid?
Are you ready for that person to create a WhatsApp group in the community calling you a hypocrite preventing people from attending the masjid?
5. Who is enforcing standards inside?
Who is going to ask people to leave the masjid if they cough or wear a mask improperly?
If you do have an area set aside for at-risk population (as the Texas guidelines state) – who is enforcing that inside?
6. If your answer to the above is law enforcement, what other contingencies are needed?
Does the law enforcement count towards your limit of people? How many law enforcement officers are needed? And is this even the best use of their time during a pandemic, or is the masjid creating an unnecessary strain on the local community? And if that happens, how will you deal with the PR fallout?
What is the cost of adding law enforcement? And what if they say no? What’s the back-up plan for enforcement?
7. How are you managing traffic flow?
It’s easy to social-distance in the prayer hall spread out. When prayer ends, everyone goes to the shoe area and the same entrance/exit. What is the plan for managing that traffic flow, and setting the expectation for people that they may have to wait in order to leave?
8. What is the sanitization process, and how are you paying for it?
Who is going to come and clean the masjid before and after each prayer? What type of disinfectant are they using? Who is responsible for the quality control of the cleaning process?
Keep in mind this is not a simple custodial service. Every surface that had the potential to be touched must be sanitized.
This is an additional cost to cleaning before and after each event. A masjid open only for juma only needs to be cleaned twice. A masjid open for every prayer every day will need the cleaning staff at least 70 times a week.
These are not insignificant costs. And I mention the importance of cost only because this seems to be a driving factor in some places rushing to reopen – making up for lost donation revenue.
9. Can we defend the decision we make?
Did you even involve the right people? Are all the relevant experts involved? What about a diverse cross-segment of your congregation? What are other organizations in your community doing? What about places of worship of other faiths – have you consulted with them as well?
There’s an idea in the decision-making book Decisive (Click here to see my short video series explaining the book) about doing a pre-mortem of what went wrong before making a decision.
Let’s assume the masjid reopens, and someone who is positive for Covid-19 infects 25 congregants. Those 25 take it back to their families, and eventually, a few community members pass away and their deaths are all traced back to the asymptomatic individual who came to the masjid.
What additional steps must have been taken to prevent that scenario, and are you implementing those?
Further, what is the liability the masjid itself faces? What is the liability on the board?
10. Did you make istikharah?
Perhaps the most critical and most neglected part of the decision making process.
#Islam
Cultivating Spirituality in a COVID-19 Ramadan
“One of the seven given shade on the Day of Judgment is the man who remembered Allah in private and so his eyes shed tears” [Sahih Bukhari]
Ramadan has arrived, and this year, along with a lot of uncertainty for many of us. The Family & Youth Institute (FYI) conducted a survey to better understand the spiritual and community needs of Muslim Americans during this Ramadan. Based on these findings, the primary concerns of American Muslims were found to center around the spiritual growth and connection we associate so much with the community/masjid.
Many of us will miss the social gatherings at iftar time. Men and women who regularly pray at the masjid in congregation will now pray in their homes, alone, or with their families. Youth who find their spiritual high at youth iftars and qiyams with their mentors must find another way to meet this need. Revert Muslims who may not have Muslim families to celebrate with, and as a result rely on the greater Muslim community to experience Ramadan, will need another way to fulfill the feeling of togetherness and seeking knowledge.
We need to recognize that we can take steps to reduce our anxiety and take control of this new Ramadan so that we can enjoy and benefit from it! The tips we’ve outlined below can be found in much greater detail in The Family and Youth Institute’s (The FYI) Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit!
The central place of spiritual connection and growth has shifted from the masjid back to the home. So how can we motivate ourselves to feel the spiritual high of Ramadan from our homes? Here are some ways to make the best of our Ramadan that we can benefit from:
Know that the masjid misses us as much as we miss it.
It is missing Quranic recitation, people giving sadaqah, the barakah of people worshipping Allah , and more. For more on this topic, check out this webinar by The FYI’s Community Educator, Duaa Haggag, about how to keep the masjid alive in our hearts during this month.
Bring the Ramadan feel to your home.
Now, more than ever, is a time to create a Ramadan home environment that appeals to all of our senses. Many of us do this already if we have children, but now is the time to also do this for ourselves, as adults. This can be done by putting up Islamic visuals (books, decorations), light traditional fragrances you associate with Ramadan, playing your favorite nasheeds, eating traditional foods for Iftar, and so on. These smells, sounds, tastes, and sights will reactivate the feeling you associate with Ramadan, even when you can’t be connected with your community.
Create a spiritual or masjid atmosphere within your home by trying some of the following:
- Make a space in your home for yourself where you will pray, read Quran, make du’a, and/or reflect. Have a Quran, dhikr beads, du’a journal/book, and prayer rug easily available for use. Take pictures of your spaces and share them with your friends to encourage each other
- Mimic the masjid feel by ensuring that the adhan can be heard aloud in the house at all five times of the day
- If you typically go to the masjid to pray the obligatory prayers, continue to pray at the time of congregation according to your local masjid’s congregation schedule. Lead your family in prayer at these specific times. This encourages you and your family to pray on time while feeling connected to your masjid. If you long to hear the Quran being recited, set that up in your space
- If you have children, family togetherness will be even more important during this time. Check out the Family Bonding section of The FYI’s Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit for many more practical tips and strategies
Create a special routine for Jumu’ah within the home.
Take the time to research the sunnah practices of Rasulullah and find creative ways to do them. Here are some other things to try:
- Use this as an opportunity to learn the etiquettes of and practice giving khutbahs
- Have a post-Jumu’ah halaqa or listen to one of the many online lectures being shared to maintain the connection
- While you may not be able to physically go to the masjid for Jumu’ah, you CAN complete the other sunnahs that the Prophet practiced
- After Jumu’ah is a time when many of us would meet up and catch up with our family and friends. Host a post-Jumu’ah virtual session and share with your family and friends so you can still catch up and meet with them after Jumu’ah
- Remind yourselves of the blessings and rewards Jumu’ah brings, even if it can’t be done as a community
Revive the Sunnah of praying Taraweeh in the home.
Learn about how praying taraweeh at home was how our beloved Rasulullah and Sahabis prayed it. Remind yourself that Allah is still waiting to reward you and listen to your supplications; that hasn’t changed. Set up virtual connections with friends or family during taraweeh time. You may not be able to pray together but this will help you connect to the same feeling you had in past Ramadans. Re-frame how we feel about a taraweeh at home. Consider our situation as an invitation to spend alone time (khalwa) with Allah .
Structure your Day
Now that we are in quarantine, it’s the perfect opportunity to slow down and focus on making the best of the month of Ramadan. Making a schedule allows you to keep a consistent routine while ensuring that your spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, and social needs are all being met each day. There will be days when it is hard to follow the schedule, so be gentle with yourself and allow those days to happen.
- Start your day with a morning virtual group that recites morning du’a and surahs
- Designate times to recite your favorite dhikr, du’a, and recitation of the Quran
- Start a gratitude journal writing at least 3 things you are grateful for each day. Then when supplicating to Allah , thank Him for these blessings
- Plan to listen to a weekly lecture/talk that is live, either with organizations or with your local mosque. Set it up on your TV for the whole family to watch together
- Celebrate iftar preparation; make it a family affair! Challenge the children to set the table based on different themes and take pictures of it
- Pick the days you will call a family member, neighbor, or elderly person during the week.
- Make sure to set time for physical activity: Take a walk outside with the family or let your kids pick a sport to play with you after work hours are over
- If you have children, refer to the Family Bonding section of The FYI’s Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit to create a schedule with them
Minimize technology
Disengage with technology in order to engage with Allah .
- Be intentional with how you are using technology and how much you are using it; use it to connect with others, not just to scroll through feeds
- Set and enforce a Ramadan Family Media contract
- Monitoring how much we use technology is just as important as monitoring our children’s usage. Refer to The FYI’s Digital Parenting Toolkit for much more resources on properly engaging with media
Quran
We know the month of Ramadan is the month of Quran; though how can we live this during the times we are facing now? Prophethood began when the first revelation came to our beloved Messenger when he was in a state of khalwa, or isolation. While we will miss listening to the Quran being recited by the qari every night in taraweeh, we can still keep the Quran wet on our tongues and ears. Try these strategies:
- Make time for reading and reflecting on the meaning of the Quran– set SMART goals
- If you have young children and find it challenging to find the time to sit and read the Quran, consider playing it while preparing iftar or taking care of the kids
- Have a Quran competition within your family or with friends to see who can read the most pages by the end of the month
- Engage children with the Quran by teaching them stories of the Prophets, reading Surat ul-Qadr, or Al-Alaq
- Join or start a Quran recitation group where the Quran is being recited
- Gather some friends that keep you accountable for your Quran goal. Do a daily check in on a group text when you meet your goal
Du’a
During this unpredictable time, the power of du’a can bring hope by supplicating to our Creator. It is also a chance for healing and developing good habits. This Ramadan, be intentional about the du’a you choose to recite considering your current circumstances.
- Make a du’a journal with a list of important du’as to recite during Ramadan. Choose from the common du’as recited by the previous prophets, including Prophet Muhammed , and your personalized du’a
- Choose specific times of the day that you will read these du’a such as during tahajjud, right before iftar, or after a salah
- Involve your children by asking them to make a list of the important people in their lives they want to pray for and share the list with each other. This not only encourages you to be reflective of your physical and emotional needs, but also reminds us of the One who can meet those needs.
- Start a text group where each person types in one du’a per day on the group and everyone makes the same du’a for each other
It is an understatement that this Ramadan will be an entirely new experience for the Ummah. While we will miss the spiritual traditions we enjoy every Ramadan, this year is an opportunity to cultivate new traditions. The opportunities to catch the blessings of Ramadan are not lost; it just looks different this year. Allah is so Merciful that he will accept our worship for Him wherever we are. Ask yourself what spiritual acts draw you closer to Allah , and structure it in your day whether you are working inside or outside of the home.
For much more information on other ways to take advantage of a Covid-19 Ramadan, be sure to explore The FYI’s COVID-19 Ramadan Toolkit
#Islam
7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition
We have just entered the month we all look forward to every year, but this year it comes along with the reality of spending Ramadan in isolation. We’ve seen a few articles about what our approach and mindset heading into Ramadan should be (like this great piece by Omar Usman), but now what? This Ramadan will be like one most of us have never experienced before, and as Omar Usman mentioned, for some it will probably be the most difficult, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it a successful one.
This year, regardless of where we are in the world, the streets will be empty, there will be no iftaar parties, no taraweeh at the masjid, and no visiting one another on Eid. [Some of our brothers and sisters around the world have been experiencing Ramadan in such a fashion for years and we pray that Allah eases their affairs and saves them from oppression. Ameen]. The global pandemic leaves most of us in the same situation as we were before it, and for those of us who are blessed to be able to maintain our freedom, we need to take advantage and make the most of it. As mentioned in different articles and social media posts, this Ramadan will be difficult; we will be stuck at home and unable to attend the masjid. With the masajid closed it is even more important for us to plan how to make this Ramadan a successful one.
First, how does one know if their Ramadan has been a successful one. How do we gauge success coming out of Ramadan? Allah says in the Quran:
يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ
“You who believe, fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may be mindful of God.” [Al-Baqarah; 183]
And:
وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا هَدَاكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ
“ … He wants you to complete the prescribed period (for fasting) and to glorify Him for having guided you, so that you may be thankful.” [Al-Baqarah;185]
Allah is telling us that the outcome of fasting in Ramadan should be an increase in taqwa and shukr.
Once the month is over, will we have changed for the better or for worse? Did we pick up good habits and leave our bad ones? Like Hajj, if we have a truly successful Hajj/Ramadan then we come out of it leaving that which displeases Allah and striving harder towards that which is pleasing to Him.
So, how do we level-up and ensure we make this a successful Ramadan?
Here’s a special 7 Successful Habits to Form in Ramadan: Quarantine Edition.
1a. Our Intention
It’s always important to start everything we do by going over the intention with which we embark upon it. We need to make sure we are sincerely doing it for the sake of Allah no matter how mundane that action may seem. Over and over again we hear the famous hadith, “Actions are based on their intentions.” because it should be that over and over again we are setting our intentions straight and renewing them. So let us start off by intending to make the most out of this Ramadan despite being on lock down.
1b. Quran-time not Quarantine
As has been famously dubbed online, the Quran comes first because Ramadan is the month of the Quran. Remember the Quran was first revealed to Muhammad while he was in isolation. We can use our own isolation this Ramadan to develop or deepen our connection with the Quran. Allah says:
شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِّنَ الْهُدَىٰ وَالْفُرْقَانِ ۚ فَمَن شَهِدَ مِنكُمُ الشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ ۖ
“It was in the month of Ramadan that the Quran was revealed as guidance for mankind, clear messages giving guidance and distinguishing between right and wrong. So any one of you who is present that month should fast…” [Al-Baqarah; 185]
Fasting is to celebrate the Quran being sent down this month, so we must give the Quran its due. Some of us like to set up a daily reading schedule in order to finish the entire Quran in Ramadan. Imam Ash-Shafi’i used to read the entire Quran 60 times during Ramadan! But for most of us simply reading the Quran isn’t enough. Let’s turn our Quarantine into “Quran time” by taking it a step further. How is our tajweed? Are we reciting even Surah Al-Fatihah correctly?
How many surahs have we memorized?
How well do we understand what we are reciting?
These are important questions we must ask ourselves in order to strengthen our bond with the book of Allah. He says:
أَفَلَا يَتَدَبَّرُونَ الْقُرْآنَ أَمْ عَلَىٰ قُلُوبٍ أَقْفَالُهَا
“Will they not contemplate the Quran? Do they have locks on their hearts?” [Surah Muhammad; 24]
So in order to unlock our hearts to the Quran, we have to ponder over the words of Allah and think deeply about the timeless message he sent to our beloved Prophet . Every day, as we read our daily portion of the Quran, we can build the habit of memorizing an ayah or two, reflecting over its meaning, and reading its explanation along with it. It also helps to have a Quran buddy to keep each other accountable and motivated.
2. Fasting
Here’s the obvious one. As mentioned earlier we are fasting to celebrate the Quran being revealed. The Prophet tells us:
The one who fasts during the month of Ramadan with conviction while seeking its reward from Allah will have his past sins forgiven.”
We need to hone our fasts and execute them properly. Yes, we’ll be stuck at home, but what good will abstaining from food do if we just sleep all day? Will that help increase our taqwa? Probably not. We still must strive to do more good while in a state of fasting to maximize its reward. More prayer, more dhikr, more charity, while we have more time for these. The Prophet would fast regularly outside of Ramadan and would increase the number of days per month the closer it would get to Ramadan. As for those that are unable to fast due to their circumstances. it’s still possible to maximize our worship. Ramadan’s blessings are still there for us to benefit from, it just takes the effort on our part.
3. Prayer
Prayer is the line that separates the believer from the disbeliever. It is the river that washes away our sins. There is no submitting to the oneness of Allah without prayer. All of this holds true outside of Ramadan, but once Ramadan comes around it is magnified even more. The masajid are filled and people are spilling out into the street or parking lot to pray Tarawih. This year the masajid will be empty and we have no choice but to pray in our homes. We need to take this opportunity to help ourselves pray all five obligatory prayers on time, and in congregation. It is an opportunity for us to pray our own Tarawih at home where the head of the family is the imam, where even the children can lead and build up their confidence. The Prophet is reported to have said on fasting in Ramadan:
“The one who prays throughout Ramadan, with conviction and in the hope of earning reward will have their past sins forgiven.”
Our conviction towards prayer here is for Tarawih, which is sunnah, and which the Prophet too ended up praying in his home, so what of the obligatory prayers? Normally we’re at work or school, so salaah is squeezed into our schedule, but now there’s either no school or we attend school and work from home. So there’s no excuse not to set aside 5-10 minutes as soon as the time for prayer arrives, except our own laziness. So let’s gather the family, men, women, and children, call the adhan, and pray the five daily prayers together in congregation along with the 8-20 raka’ahs of Tarawih, and cap it off with Witr so that we can build up the habit of praying 5 times a day in congregation.
4. Dua’
The word salaah in Arabic means dua’. Aside the salaah itself we need to immerse ourselves in dhikr and dua’. Some of our best dua’ and most vulnerable moments come when we are isolated and it’s just us and Allah . In this time of isolation not only will this help us draw closer to Allah , but it will also provide a sense of peace and tranquility in this global environment of stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic.
Allah says in a beautiful verse:
وَإِذَا سَأَلَكَ عِبَادِي عَنِّي فَإِنِّي قَرِيبٌ ۖ أُجِيبُ دَعْوَةَ الدَّاعِ إِذَا دَعَانِ ۖ فَلْيَسْتَجِيبُوا لِي وَلْيُؤْمِنُوا بِي لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْشُدُونَ
“And if My servants ask you (Muhammad SAS) about Me, I am near. I respond to those who call Me, so let them respond to Me, and believe in Me, so that they may be guided.” [Al-Baqarah;186]
Allah is always near to us so we must take the first step towards him and keep moving forward.
When times get tough — especially during this lock down — just remember Allah . Our Creator Guides us in the Quran in this verse from Surah Ar-Raad:
الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَتَطْمَئِنُّ قُلُوبُهُم بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ ۗ أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ
“Those who have faith and whose hearts find peace in the remembrance of God- truly it is in the remembrance of God that hearts find peace-” [Ar-Ra’ad;28]
So get those dua’ and dhikr books ready and make it a habit to do the morning and evening adhkaar and recite the dua’s for our everyday activities. This habit cultivated during Ramadan will train us to be able to turn to Allah in dua’ for any situation. That is a sign of guidance.
5. Charity
One of the main issues the pandemic has highlighted is the continuous need for charity. Everyone needing to stay at home means that a lot of people have lost their jobs. Also, someone in the community may have lost a loved one -perhaps even their main breadwinner- and are leaving families at a loss for financial support. For those of us that can afford to, let’s try our best to give and help as much as we can. Whether it’s giving money to the needy or donating medical supplies to front line workers, we need to form the habit of giving in charity without thinking twice about it. Every bit helps, and this is also a great way to instill this habit in our children as well. It’s important to remind ourselves not to fear for our wealth in our current situation because our beloved Messenger tells us:
“Wealth is not diminished by giving in charity.” [Muslim]
There are numerous ahadith on the virtues of giving in charity and its innumerable reward. As the world needs more help, let’s give more for the sake of Allah and for the sake of helping one another. If we find ourselves unable to give monetary donations, then with good health we can always donate our time and energy wherever needed.
6. Maintaining Relationships
Honoring our parents, maintaining ties of kinship, respecting elders, having mercy on the young and the orphan; these are all aspects of maintaining the fabric of a loving society. Now that individuals making up our society are cut off from face-to-face interactions with one another, we need to work even harder now to make sure we uphold these ties and human connections. Alhamdulillah with our current technology there are so many options for us to keep in touch. Check in on your family, your friends, your coworkers, your parents’ friends, and especially someone you know to not have anyone else there for them. Man was created a social being, so having to be cut off from one another does not bode well for our mental and physical well-being. Even in paradise Adam needed a companion. So, let’s really make it a habit to reach out to each other every now and then, and let our friends and loved ones know that we’re here for one another.
7. T&T: Taqwa and Tawakkul
Imaan fluctuates. For all its ups and downs it seems to go way up during Ramadan and rightfully so. With all the fasting and praying and dua’s every day, Ramadan should be a month-long imaan rush that gets us through the rest of the year. So let’s ask ourselves: “What is my current relationship with Allah and how can I make it better?” In order to get closer to Allah we have to know Him better, and in order to know Allah we have to learn about His names and attributes revealed to us in the Quran and Sunnah. Allah says:
وَلِلَّهِ الْأَسْمَاءُ الْحُسْنَىٰ فَادْعُوهُ بِهَا ۖ وَذَرُوا الَّذِينَ يُلْحِدُونَ فِي أَسْمَائِهِ ۚ سَيُجْزَوْنَ مَا كَانُوا يَعْمَلُونَ –
“The Most Excellent Names belong to God: use them to call on Him” [Al-A’raf;180]
Allah has not forsaken us. He didn’t leave us lost with no direction. He wants us to know that He created us, that He is our Rabb, and that we should worship Him alone. Since we were given instruction from Allah , it is up to us to learn and find out who He is and what He means to us, by truly comprehending his names and attributes. Learning the 99 names of Allah , the meaning of each name, and how it applies to our lives, can even be an activity the family does together. We can start off with one name per day -for instance Ar-Rahman- learn what it really means, how it applies to Allah , how it reflects in our daily lives, and even ask dua’ centered around that name. Not only will it help us get closer to Allah and help us with our reliance upon Him, but it will also really up our dua’ game as well.
In conclusion, this is in no way an absolute one-size-fits-all list, and one can add or subtract as they see fit. Everyone has their own personal goals for Ramadan. The important thing is that, while that majority of us are sitting at home in isolation, we can make the most of this time by doing some serious introspection and figuring out where we stand with Allah . Only then can we start to better ourselves and our families so that we can live lives more pleasing to Allah