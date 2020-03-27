#Current Affairs
Propaganda Kills: Holding China Accountable For Its Role In The Coronavirus Pandemic
15 mins read
Introduction
In a new report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian describes the operating manuals for China’s mass internments and arrests of Uighur Muslims in the occupied territory called Xinjiang (East Turkestan). She describes what the world continues to ignore: China’s ethnic genocide—the destruction of culture, traditions, and mosques— the very fabric of Uighur heritage.
This is a shocking attempt at reshaping an entire people’s identity. Once reduced to less than animals, it is no surprise that Chinese Communisty Party’s (CCP) evil is now extending to harvesting organs from Uighurs. There is increasing research such as the findings of the China Tribunal led by Sir Geoffrey Nice, QC, a former chief prosecutor of Slobodan Milosevic, that also leads to assertions of physical genocide.
While the Uighur destruction story has been unfolding for more than a decade and despite courageous reporting to bring it to the attention of the world, the abuse continues unabated. Why?
China’s rampant propaganda machine: Tell China’s story well
The answer lies in China’s propaganda machine, which is unparalleled in its scope and funding. China has committed to spend $6.6 billion on global coverage, emphasizing Chinese power, generosity and centrality to global affairs. While all expenses paid trips, buying airwaves, advertorials, sponsored journalistic coverage and “heavily massaged positive messages from boosters” are no new tactics, unlike other government propaganda machines, China does not accept a plurality of views. The press becomes the eyes, ears, and tongues of the Chinese Communist Party.
The build up of soft power is strategic. A five month investigation by the Guardian reports that, “Beijing has also been patiently increasing its control over the global digital infrastructure through private Chinese companies, which are dominating the switchover from analogue to digital television in parts of Africa, launching television satellites and building networks of fibre-optic cables and data centres – a “digital silk road” – to carry information around the world.Since August 2019.” 10 million of Africa’s 24 million pay-TV subscribers watch low-cost StarTimes, which is CCP-owned. ProPublica has tracked more than 10,000 suspected fake Twitter accounts involved in a coordinated influence campaign with ties to the Chinese government. Remember Twitter is banned in China. A Reuters investigation across four continents found at least 33 radio stations in 14 countries that are part of a global radio web structured in a way that obscures its majority shareholder: state-run China Radio International, or CRI. The carefully scripted content is broadcast worldwide in more than 60 languages and Chinese dialects.
The 480 CCP funded Confucius Institutes in various universities in six continents are staffed with visiting teachers from China and offer language classes, cultural programming and outreach. They teach that Taiwan, Tibet and East Turkestan are integral parts of China and ignore human rights. However, many see them as a part of the propaganda machine and have been criticized by professors concerned about academic freedom and institutional autonomy. The CCP admits as much, Politburo standing member Li Changchun said. “[Confucius Institute] has made an important contribution toward improving our soft power. The ‘Confucius’ brand has a natural attractiveness. Using the excuse of teaching Chinese language, everything looks reasonable and logical.”
One just needs to look at China’s neighbor Pakistan, home of 4 Confucius Institutes, Xinhua Urdu News channel and a $60 billion CCP investment, to see the effect of wholesale Chinese brainwashing. Like the rest of the Muslim “Ummah”, Pakistanis decry the human rights abuses against Kashmiris, Rohingya, Palestinians, etc., but when it comes to human rights abuse against Uighur Muslims, a majority of Pakistanis dismiss it as “Western propaganda”.
Much of this is because of a systematic response team run by the China Economic Net, a Beijing-based online news organization, and the Islamabad-based Pakistan China Institute. The system disseminates information to counter “negative” news about the neocolonial Belt and Road initiative. The think tank also runs China-Pakistan Media Forum, and for 5 years has been bringing Pakistani and Chinese journalists together to counter negative news.
Pakistan may be an extreme case, but it is not unique. Most of the world is either unaware or uncertain about the extent of the abuse against Uighurs.
This reflects the extent to which China has been successful in hiding its dirty secrets.
Will there be another cover-up on COVID19?
More than 23,000 people are dead globally from COVID-19. Since the first Dec. 30 announcement of a new disease in Wuhan, the CCP has spun a narrative.
Recently three lawsuits were filed against the CCP government. In one, attorney Robert Eglet claimed that China’s government should have shared more information about the virus but intimidated doctors, scientists, journalists and lawyers while allowing the COVID-19 respiratory illness to spread.
CCP’s propaganda machine is now attempting to cover-up China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic; it has gone into hyper mode. In a must-watch short documentary on New York Times, reporters identify three dominant themes that China wants to promote to the world: spinning optimism, protecting China’s image, and disputing the origin of the virus:
Spinning optimism and protecting China’s image:
Everyday we are hearing stories of Chinese medical goods and medical teams reaching other countries to provide assistance in fighting the virus. This is certainly laudable, but one must not forget the context of these stories that are glowingly reported by Chinese news sources and officials on Twitter. This is part of the government spin to turn the Chinese government from the creator of the problem to the Good Samaritan. It is akin to setting someone’s house on fire and then sending in the fire trucks. One can acknowledge that the fire-trucks are helpful, but should one forget who started the fire?
The source of the COVID-19:
Despite China’s massive attempts at shifting the virus origins outside China, the overwhelming evidence points to Wuhan as the epicenter of the pandemic. If there is one video to watch to understand how this virus came into being, then it is this from Vox.
Everyone remembers SARS from 2003, a zoonoses – human infection of animal origin. What most people didn’t know is how SARS came into being. Historically, small farmers in China ate wildlife that they caught on the farms. However, after China designated wildlife as a “natural resource” in the late 1980s, it led to its mass-scale industrialization, worth billions. As it is, China has a poor record in food supply chain controls, and by allowing this unprecedented commercialization of wildlife, it opened the doors for exotic viruses to find their way into humans.
With the breeding industrialization, wildlife markets were established and wildlife started flooding regular wet markets (where meat, fish, and produce is sold) leading to its mixing with staple animals under atrocious conditions. This allowed viruses to move from one animal species to another, eventually leading to the SARS outbreak. The SARS virus was traced to a wet market in Foshan, Guangdong province, most likely passed from masked palm civets and/or bats to humans. This is a wildlife regulation problem.
While China shut down the markets immediately after SARS, it decided to reopen them in a short time. Greed trumped humanity. It was only a matter of time that some new virus would jump species and find its way into humans. And that is exactly what happened. A study found that the novel coronavirus now known as COVID-19 that has been found in patients infected in the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, is almost totally identical to one that infects bats.
Racism towards people of Chinese heritage
It is important to keep in mind that ordinary Chinese people have faced the brunt of the initial virus outbreak. Their frustrations and anger was captured in tweets by New York Times correspondent Amy Qin from Wuhan. There is no excuse and basis for discriminating against the people of China. They are very much part of the common humanity with the rest of the world who are suffering due to the grave and criminal blunders of the Chinese government. It is important to acknowledge that some individuals are promoting racist tropes against the Chinese, and this must be opposed, while not allowing the Chinese government to get away with a cover-up.
Some of the racist tropes making rounds online are about food choices in China. What Chinese people eat is their choice. People all over the world eat all types of animals. Some folks may find the consumption of camel, kangaroo, and desert lizard disgusting, even while Muslim diet permits all three. We may not like what others eat, but we are not in a position to dictate those choices. What we can emphasize though universally is that the meat industry must provide sanitary conditions to animals, and their slaughter should also be conducted in a humane way. For example, cooking animals alive or clubbing them to death are practices that can be universally condemned, but what cannot be allowed is to engage in racist tropes about what people eat.
One must also note that while the Chinese do have a wider spectrum of animals they will eat, “the majority of the people in China do not eat wildlife animals”. As Peter Li points out in the VOX video, “those people who consume these wildlife animals are the rich and the powerful –a small minority.”
The cover-up is harmful
Coronavirus has brought the world to its knees. People have lost their lives and livelihoods. Poor countries are even at greater risk of being completely devastated if the virus takes hold, as it did in Wuhan or Italy.
And it could have been prevented.
A University of Southampton study found that “if interventions in the country [by Beijing] could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease”.
Instead of focusing on controlling the disease, the Chinese government was focused on PR. Instead of managing the disease, President Xi was busy managing WHO’s response, which parroted Chinese government propaganda that “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.”
So China not only allowed conditions for the rise of the deadly virus, its actions led to a far more severe outbreak than a transparent and controlled prevention program would have allowed. It co-opted the WHO into its propaganda and we must call China out for its actions.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater
Despite the clear evidence of China’s role in both the rise and spread of the virus, there is a severe pushback (some from Chinese propaganda and some from “woke” channels) against calling China out on the pandemic. While calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” is problematic, it is also not helpful to absolve China of its attempted cover-up and then get out of hand.
Concern for ordinary Chinese people is sincerely intentioned. However, holding China accountable is not racism. Everyone gave China the benefit of doubt on SARS, but the fact that something similar happened again is inexcusable. China has been getting away with abuse within its boundaries, and if it gets away with the coronavirus cover-up, who knows what other abuses and viruses the world will see in the years to come.
Holding China accountable means that it should not business as usual after this is all over, as Shadi Hamid rightfully points out in an excellent succinct essay, published in The Atlantic.
It means that the abuse of Uighur Muslims must stop. Those in US, here is a call you can make to help close the camps
It means that wildlife industrial operations must be stopped permanently.
It means that China must compensate the world for wreaking havoc, especially funding recovery of poor nations with no strings attached
Finally, and most importantly, it means that China’s propaganda machine must be checked and countered. Major news outlets must directly and explicitly fact-check Chinese propaganda. CCP’s bizarre attempts at raising concerns about racism, while it is in the middle of destroying an entire race, should be exposed for what it is: an attempted cover-up. It shouldn’t get away with it this time.
(Hena Zuberi contributed to this piece)
Benefiting From The Majesty Of Divine Will | Thirteen Points In Making The Best Of The Situation
In the Name of God most Merciful Most Compassionate
Peace Be Upon Prophet Mohammad, His Family, Companions and Brothers. Ameen
“God will never punish them while they are seeking forgiveness” (al-Anfāl, 8:33)
As we observe imposed isolation or social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus that has disrupted life as we know it, maintaining and elevating our faith becomes both a necessity and a great opportunity. The awakened believer is the one who never excludes the hand of God in everything that happens in the world–good or bad. We ask Allah Almighty to show us kindness and mercy in everything that He decrees for us.
“And We have already sent [messengers] to nations before you, [O Muhammad]; then We seized them with poverty and hardship that perhaps they might humble themselves [to Us]. (42) Then why, when Our punishment came to them, did they not humble themselves? But their hearts became hardened, and Satan made attractive to them that which they were doing. (43) So when they forgot that by which they had been reminded, We opened to them the doors of every [good] thing until, when they rejoiced in that which they were given, We seized them suddenly, and they were [then] in despair. (44)” (al-An’ām, 6:42-44)
Now is the time of seeking forgiveness and repenting to Allah. Now is the time we seek the counsel of our rich tradition in how to deal with collective and universal calamities and hardship. The awakened believer looks at what Allah brings about in His universe with a Divine Light and resists the calls of ignorance and heedlessness in any form they appear.
From the pure well of Prophetic guidance we draw thirteen beautiful, practical, and spiritual counsels:
The pandemic that is frightening everyone is the creation of Allah released by His Power for reasons He only knows. Losing sight of this basic fact is a sign of the blindness of our inner eyes. And your Lord creates what He wills and chooses; not for them was the choice. Exalted is Allah and high above what they associate with Him. (Al-Qaṣaṣ, 28:68)
1. When the Masjids are closed and Jumu’ah is suspended and the Honored Ka’bah and the Prophetic Mosque are emptied and there is rampant panic, the guided believer rushes to Istighfār. Let’s repeat and teach our children and households one of these Prophetic expressions of seeking forgiveness:
Astaghfirullāh wa Atūbu ilayhi, at least 100 times a day. (Muslim)
أَسْتَغفِرُ اللهَ وَ أَتُوبُ إِلَيْهِ
or
Rabbī Ighfir Lī wa Tub ‘alayya Innaka Anta Attawābu ArRahīm, at least 100 times a day. ( Al-Tirmidhī, Abū Dāwūd, Ibn Mājah)
رَبِّ اغْفِرْ لِي، وَتُبْ عَلَيَّ، إِنَّكَ أَنْتَ التَّوَّابُ الرحيم
The Best time for Istighfār is before Fajr.
Let’s be among those who seek the forgiveness before dawn that God praised in the Qur’ān:
“Those who say, “Our Lord, indeed we have believed, so forgive us our sins and protect us from the punishment of the Fire,” the patient, the true, the obedient, those who spend [in the way of Allah], and those who seek forgiveness before dawn.” (Āl-‘Imrān, 3:17)
2. Pray two Rak’āt of repentance often throughout the day.
3. Make our living spaces spiritual abodes by designating a place in the house as a Muṣallā. This is a forgotten Sunnah that the companions of the Prophet, God bless him and grant him peace, established. Let’s revive this Sunnah in our homes.
4. Perform prayers at the beginning of the time in congregation with an Adhān and Iqāma (assign our children to do so). If we can’t pray together while we are all quarantined in our houses then we surely have a bigger problem than coronavirus.
5. Stay after the prayers in your place and make Du’ā’ and Istighfār.
6. Don’t miss any Sunnah prayers before or after the obligatory prayers.
- Make it a habit to pray Ḍuḥā prayer after sunrise or by midmorning as 2, 4, 6, or 8 Raka’āt.
- The Prophet, God bless him and grant him peace, used to say that the prayer of Ḍuḥā is the prayer of the Awwābīn (repenters). (Muslim, Ibn Abī Shaybah, al-Ḥākim, Ibn Khuzaymah).
- 4 Raka’at before Dhụhr and 2 after. 2 Raka’āt before Aṣr. 2 Before Maghrib and 6 after. 2 before Ishā’ and 4 after.
- Make your Witr a Prophetic Witr: 11 Raka’āt before Fajr. If you can’t wake up, then pray it after Ishā’.
7. Read the Qur’ān every day even if just for 15 minutes.
8. Constant Dhikr and remembrance of Allah Ta’ālā with all kind of expressions while giving precedence to the expression of Tawḥīd لا إله إلا الله since it is the best expression of Dhikr as the Prophet said. (Al-Tirmidhī)
9. Be a good subordinate and adhere to your community’s collective decisions and experts regarding gatherings, Jamā’ah prayers, Jumu’ah, social distancing, and cleanliness. Our recalcitrance and selfishness sometimes appears in a religious form. At times of hardship going against the consensus is spiritually damaging even when we realize that we might be partially right. Not all debates have to be won.
من أطاع الأمير فقد أطاعني
“Whoever obeys the leader has indeed obeyed me.” (Muslim, al-Bukhārī)
10. The best among us are those who are the best to their spouses. Spending more time with each other should add to our compassion and respect for each other. Let us understand that everyone going through this situation is experiencing a level of anxiety that might affect their normal behavior. Many of us are not used to staying at home for such a long period. Let this be an opportunity to connect with each other and strengthen the bonds of the family. Let’s Fear The Thieves !! (See point 12.)
11. Attend at least one of the online events that your community is offering even if you know everything that is known about the religion. Showing the sentiments of solidarity by attending these events encourages those who spend time preparing and sacrificing their time to continue their Da’wah work that is necessary for the community.
12. Fear the thieves for yourselves and your loved ones: None of the suggestions above will bear any fruit in advancing our cause with Allah and in bringing us towards a genuine reconciliation with ourselves if we spend all day with WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Netflix and such. In the digital wasteland and on our phones or glued to the TV all day, sharing and re-sharing nonsense makes us lost, nonsensical and trivial people. The last thing we want to find ourselves doing is spreading forgetfulness and heedlessness under the guise of spreading useful information.
Let’s not readily and voluntarily enlist as the agents of Shaytan at the time we have to be servants of God. Think before you send anything shared with you because you will be asked about it. One post a day is too much for those who are busy with all the obligations we all have. By now, everything that needs to be known about the epidemic has probably reached all corners of the globe. Let’s be wary of succumbing to the appeals of our lower selves or nafs and finding ourselves losing this great opportunity with Allah. The same advice goes for our children as it is a great opportunity for them to be creative in how they constructively spend their leisure time.
13. Give in charity, no matter how small, to your local and national Muslim organizations who might be going through difficulty meeting the needs of those who have lost their wages due to the freezing of the economy. This is both a pandemic and an economic crisis and sadaqa is our spiritual remedy to financial matters.
Podcast: The Prophet ﷺ and Secrets To A Good Death | Dr. Muhammad Wajid Akhter
The patient couldn’t speak now, but she motioned to my pen. I handed it to her with her. She scribbled words that broke my heart.
“Doctor, I’m dying aren’t I?”
I whispered back “Yes.”
She nodded; a large tear fell down the side of her face. I tried hard to stop my own tears falling too.“If you don’t have a legacy, start building one now, and think about who should continue it after you’re gone.'Click To Tweet
Statement On The Invalidity Of Establishing Friday Prayers At Home | Dr. Khalid Hanafy
All praise is due to Allah, and we send salah and salam upon Allah’s Messenger, his household and companions.
Numerous fatwas – several attributed to some prominent scholars and muftis – encouraging Muslims to establish Friday Prayers at home with their families have circulated on social media. Their argument is that what validates any congregational prayer, in terms of minimum numbers required, is also what validates the Friday Prayer. They also argue that establishing the Friday Prayers at home is better than not establishing it at all, especially given the prevailing circumstances it will likely be cancelled for some time.
With all respect to the scholars and muftis who have said this, and irrespective of their good motivations, what I believe – and Allah knows best – is that Friday Prayers held at home are not valid prayers and their performance does not suffice in lifting the obligation to pray. Instead, our duty is to stay at home and to establish congregational prayers, and to substitute Dhuhr for Friday Prayers, regardless of how long the current conditions prevail. This measure will protect lives – one of the principal objectives of the Shari’ah. This is also in line with the prophetic advice to “pray at home”, and in compliance with the instructions given by the authorities.
The evidence for the void nature of establishing Friday Prayers at home is as follows:
1. Friday Prayers were made compulsory in Makkah, prior to the Hijrah, yet we have no example of the Prophet establishing it at home – not even once. Although he did affirm and grant permission to As’ad b. Zurarah and Mus’ab b. ‘Umayr to establish it in Medina before his migration, the congregation then consisted of forty men, and reports indicate it was not held at home. Rather, they held it in an open place fit for purpose, like a mosque. There is no question that Friday Prayers are a public facet of our religious practice, one that cannot be established the way excused persons pray, and therefore Allah instructed us to “set out” to it – and you cannot “set out” towards your own home.
Further, note that the Messenger did not establish Friday Prayers in Makkah, even though the minimal numbers required (according to some juristic options) were present, and this is because they were in a weak position and unable to go public with this practice. Had it been permissible to establish it at homes he would have directed them to it. The jurists have mentioned many instances where people are spared the obligation of attending Friday Prayers, among these are fear for one’s life or wealth. Based on the above, in the current situation where Friday Prayers in masajid have been suspended due to the spread of Coronavirus, praying Dhuhr at home is in accordance with prophetic guidance. This would be the obligation for its time for anyone who does not pray Friday prayers.
2. Contemporary scholars who are in favour of establishing the Friday Prayer at home have relied on some opinions found in the Hanafi school, since they are the most relaxed compared to other legal schools on the question of the numbers required to establish the Friday Prayer. But these very scholars failed to acknowledge the other conditions the Hanafi jurists set for the establishment of the Friday Prayers, including: “That they stipulated for the validity of Jumu’ah ‘That it be performed with a general permission which necessitates it be widely known about. That is only attained if Jumu’ah is performed in an open known place for multiple groups of people (to attend), opening the doors to all-comers. The wisdom behind this condition is what the author of al-Badā’ī’ has said ‘This is a condition because Allāh legislated that Ṣalāt al-Jumu’ah be publicly announced for, Allāh says: “O you who have believed, when [the adhan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu’ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew”, the public announcement (nidā’) is for it to be manifest and widely known about, and it for this reason that it is called Jumu’ah: because it gathers groups together (li-jtima’ al-jama’at), which entails that all the groups are giving a general permission to attend, to affirm the meaning of the word [Jumu’ah].
And so, I ask: can this condition be established through praying at home?
3. Most jurists argue that the validity of Friday Prayers is conditioned on it not being repeated multiple times in any major city, since the aim is to gather the congregants together in one place and for them to meet and associate. The antithesis of this is to establish it – without good reason – in multiple mosques and locations. We have no report of any sahabi nor tabi’i allowing the recurrence of Friday Prayers in any one vicinity. Contemporary scholars have permitted the recurrence of Friday Prayers in a single vicinity out of necessity, because mosques are unable to accommodate the large number of attendees. If the jurists rejected the establishing of many recurring Friday Prayers with many congregants in one city, how then can they allow the establishment of them in homes today with negligible, small numbers?
4. This opinion – of establishing Friday Prayers at home – is a new, aberrant view, that lies contrary to and undermines the broader and specific aims and purposes of Friday Prayers. There is also a fear that it will lead to a belittling of this great facet of the religion, leading to people establishing it in their homes with their families all the time, thereby abandoning the mosques, especially given that the fatwas advancing this view and the evidences they use are general and applicable always and not specific to any disaster or epidemic.
Friday Prayers, in its known fashion and with its well established conditions, is one of the prides of Islam and a great blessing upon Muslims. It is incumbent that its forms and objectives are adhered to and that it is not substituted for anything else, not least in forms and manners that never crossed the minds of the earlier jurists at all.
We ask Allah for a speedy exit from this trial, and for a swift return to our mosques, happy and rejoicing with Allah’s relief. Indeed, He answers prayers and is all-hearing.
Allah knows best.
Dr. Khalid Hanafy,
Chair of the German Fatwa Council
Assistant Secretary to the European Council for Fatwa and Research
(This statement was reviewed and approved by Sh. Dr. ‘Abdullah al-Judai’)
