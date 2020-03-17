#Islam
Prophetic Guidance on Epidemic Disease: Coronavirus 2020
In light of the spread of COVID-19, Muslims especially in this time are in need of guidance. The Legacy Institute has released a research paper by Shaykh Hasib Noor in order to expound on Prophetic Guidance on Epidemic Disease: Coronavirus 2020.
The paper highlights what the Islamic theodicy of understanding epidemic disease is, divine wisdoms as defined by Islamic theology, the jurisprudence (fiqh) related to epidemics and plague, a brief historical timeline of epidemics in Makkah and Madinah, an analytical breakdown of a plague prophecized by the Prophet Muhammad peace be on him that occurred at the time of the companions and how they dealt with it, explaining the notion of divine decree in the case of epidemics, examples of notable scholars in dealing with epidemics of their time and their writings, the Prophetic method of handling epidemics: preventative measures, spiritual aspects of overcoming calamities and difficulties, prophetic prayers for epidemics and sickness, and defining our view of how Muslims confront afflictions from the words of Bediuzzaman Said Nursi and Imam Al Ghazali.’
The story of Umar is also narrated and explained in detail in the paper: Download Here
‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas narrates the events when ‘Umar ibn AlKhattab set out for Sham (Levant: Palestine, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, etc). When he got as far as a place called ‘Sargh’, the commanders of the army, Abu ‘Ubaydah ibn Jarrah and his companions met ‘Umar and told him that a plague had broken out in Sham. ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas said, ‘Umar said to me, ‘Call the early Muhajirun (the earliest Muslims and those who were the immigrants to Madinah) for me,’ I called them, sought their consultation and informed them that a plague had broken out in Sham. They disagreed. Some of them said, ‘You have set out on a matter and we do not think that you should retreat from it.’ Others said, ‘You have the rest of the people as well as the Companions of the Messenger of Allah , and we do not think that you should expose them to this plague.’ ‘Umar then said, ‘Leave.’ Then he said, ‘Call the Ansar (the helpers, the citizens of Madinah that gave refuge to all the migrants that came to the city) for me,’ and I called them and he consulted them. 18 Ibn Majah 4042 and Bukhari 3176
Their reaction was as the Muhajirun and disagreed as they had disagreed. He said, ‘Leave.’ Then he said, ‘Call those who are here of the elders of Quraysh who emigrated the year of the Conquest of Makkah.’ So I called them, and none among them disagreed about it. They said, ‘We think that you should return with the people and not expose them to this plague.’
So ‘Umar made an announcement among the people: ‘I am returning in the morning, so return as well.’ Abu ‘Ubaydah ibn Jarrah said, ‘Are you fleeing from the decree of Allah?’ ‘Umar said, ‘If only someone other than you had said that, Abu ‘Ubaydah!’
Yes, ‘we are fleeing from the decree of Allah to the decree of Allah‘. Do you think that if you had camels and they went down into a valley which had two sides, one of which was fertile and the other barren. Is it not that if you grazed them on the fertile side, then that grazing would be by the decree of Allah, and if you grazed them on the barren side, then that grazing would also be by the decree of Allah?’ ‘Abdul Rahman ibn ‘Awf -who had been absent on some errand- then came and said, ‘I have some knowledge regarding this issue. I heard the Messenger of Allah say, “When you hear that [a plague] is in a land, do not go to it and if it occurs in a land that you are already in, then do not leave it, fleeing from it.’”
‘Umar praised Allah [due to him making the correct decision] and then left.”21
Aqeedah and Fiqh
Looking For Blessings in Disguise While the Virus Spreads
On Wednesday the WHO declared the COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, outbreak as a pandemic. A pandemic describes a disease that is spreading between people in multiple countries around the world at the same time. The description is reserved for an infectious disease where we see significant and ongoing person-to-person spread in multiple countries. Pandemics are more likely if a virus is brand new, able to infect people easily and can spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way. This new coronavirus appears to tick all of those boxes.
The rapid and global spread of the virus has led to various responses from governments, institutions, communities, and individuals across the world. Italy has placed the entire country under quarantine, Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the US. Local universities in California such as University of Irvine , University of California- Riverside, California State University – Long Beach, and University of Southern California have cancelled in person classes for the time being and transferred all their classes to remote learning for the Spring Quarter. They even told on-campus students to go back home.
The NBA has postponed the remainder of the season for the time being. International travel has been affected, the stock market is crashing, oil prices are dipping and there’s definitely a huge global impact. The situation is changing rapidly and people’s responses are changing with it.
Locally, there seems to be two attitudes towards the spread of the virus. One is an attitude of panic and people are going to grocery stores and buying up all the available toilet paper, water, and other essentials. Others, and this is true for segments of our own community, have taken a very relaxed and even defiant approach refusing to make any adjustments to their normal routine invoking important concepts such as tawakkul and the qadr of Allah.
The whole world is talking about the spread of this virus. Alḥamdulillah our way of life, Islam, is a total, complete, and comprehensive way of life based on submission, obedience, devotion, and servitude to Allah ﷻ. It provides guidance for every single aspect of our lives through revelation in the form of the Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ. In light of this divine guidance how should we respond to this pandemic and understand it? What should our attitude towards it be? What precautions should we be taking?
It is important for us to build a framework of how to understand pandemics and plagues from a religious and spiritual perspective. In doing so it is important to keep three important points in mind.
Illness, whatever form it takes, is a natural part of the human experience
We as human beings at some point or another are going to get sick. That sickness can be mild and it can be severe, it can be non-contagious and it can be contagious. The reality is that we are going to get sick, and this illness is a test and trial from Allah ﷻ.
This is a reality that Allah ﷻ reminds us of in several places throughout the Quran. For example, Allah ﷻ says in Surah al-Baqarah, “We shall certainly test you with fear and hunger, and loss of property, lives, and crops. But [Prophet], give good news to those who are steadfast, those who say, when afflicted with a calamity, ‘We belong to God and to Him we shall return.’
These will be given blessings and mercy from their Lord, and it is they who are rightly guided.” (2:155-157) All types of illnesses and diseases are a test from Allah ﷻ; they are a test of our īmān, resilience, patience, steadfastness, reliance, and submission to Allah ﷻ.
And the beautiful thing about this test is that in reality it is a blessing in disguise. It is a means of having our sins forgiven, being spiritually cleansed, and getting closer to Allah ﷻ.
The Prophet ﷺ told us, “No fatigue, illness, anxiety, sorrow, harm or sadness afflicts any Muslim, even to the extent of a thorn pricking him, without Allah wiping out his sins by it.”
مَا يُصِيبُ المُسْلِمَ مِنْ نَصَبٍ،وَلاَ وَصَبٍ، وَلاَ هَمِّ، وَلاَ حُزْنٍ، وَلاَ أَذًى، وَلاَ غَمِّ، حَتَّىالشَّوْكَةِ يُشَاكُهَا؛ إِلاَّ كَفَّرَ الله بِهَا مِنْ خَطَايَاهُ
Jābir narrates that the Messenger of Allah ﷻ went to visit Umm al-Sā’ib and said, “O Umm al-Sā’ib why are you trembling?” She replied, “It is because of my fever, may Allah not bless it.”
He ﷺ said, “Do not curse fever because it removes the sins of man just as the bellows remove the filth of iron.”
The Messenger of Allah ﷺ also said, “There is no Muslim who is harmed by an illness except that Allah removes sins from him just like a tree sheds its leaves.”
قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم ” مَا مِنْ مُسْلِمٍ يُصِيبُهُ أَذًى مِنْ مَرَضٍ فَمَا سِوَاهُ إِلاَّ حَطَّ اللَّهُ بِهِ سَيِّئَاتِهِ كَمَا تَحُطُّ الشَّجَرَةُ وَرَقَهَا
From these narrations we see that sickness is a blessing in disguise because it washes away our sins bringing us closer to Allah ﷻ.Click To Tweet
What is happening across the globe is part of the Divine decree of Allah ﷻ
When something like this happens, it is natural to feel a sense of fear or panic. We as human beings are wired to be concerned about the unknown. A very powerful way of quieting this anxiety and fear is by being content with the decree of Allah ﷻ. Having faith in the decree of Allah ﷻ and His pre-knowledge is one of the most fundamental aspects of faith; it is an integral part of īmān.
Every single thing that happens in this world, both the good and the bad based on our limited perception, happens according to the Divine will, decree, plan, and wisdom of Allah ﷻ. Allah ﷻ tells us, “Misfortunes can only happen with God’s permission––He will guide the heart of anyone who believes in Him: God knows all things.” (64:11) It is our responsibility as believers to be content with the will and decree of Allah ﷻ. The attitude we are supposed to have when afflicted with these difficulties is to recognize that they are from Allah. As mentioned in the verse from Surah al-Baqarah above, “those who say, when afflicted with a calamity, ‘We belong to God and to Him we shall return.’”
Part of being content with Allah’s decree is to internalize the reality that everything that happens in this world has some deep divine wisdom behind it. Sometimes we may recognize what that wisdom is, and oftentimes we will not.
For example, this incident helps us recognize the ultimate might, power, glory, and magnificence of Allah ﷻ. It makes us realize the He truly is in charge of the affairs of this world and that He is the King of all kings. A microscopic virus, something that can’t be seen with the naked eye, had brought the entire modern world to its knees. It creates a sense of humility within ourselves as human beings. Despite all of our inventions, technological, scientific, and medical advancements, we are not in control.
Tawakkul and taking necessary precautions – Contagious diseases are real.
We acknowledge that viruses and contagions can be passed from person to person, from various surfaces to people whether it’s through direct or indirect contact.
This reality is confirmed by several narrations of the Prophet ﷺ as well. The Prophet ﷺ said regarding the plague, “If you hear that it (plague) has broken out in a land, do not go to it; but if it breaks out in a land where you are present, do not go out escaping from it.”
إِذَا سَمِعْتُمْ بِهِ بِأَرْضٍ فَلاَ تَقْدَمُوا عَلَيْهِ . وَإِذَا وَقَعَ بِأَرْضٍ وَأَنْتُمْ بِهَا فَلاَ تَخْرُجُوا فِرَارًا مِنْهُ
Similarly the Prophet ﷺ said, “A sick person should not enter upon a healthy person.”
لاَ يُورِد مُمْرِضٌ عَلَى مُصِحٍّ
The Prophet ﷺ also said, “Flee from a leper just as you flee from a lion.”
وَفِرَّ مِنَ الْمَجْذُومِ كَمَا تَفِرُّ مِنَ الأَسَدِ
However, there is also a hadith where the Prophet ﷺ told us, “There is no contagion (of disease).” This has been understood by the majority of scholars to be referring to a theological reality that Allah ﷻ is the One who causes the illness; not the contagion itself. Meaning, germs and other microscopic organisms don’t intrinsically or necessarily make another person sick. It is to make us recognize that there are material means and causes that we can observe and then there is the Cause of all causes, which is Allah ﷻ. However, this is the system that Allah ﷻ has instituted in this world for how illnesses are normally transferred from one person to another.
According to the guidance of the Quran and Sunnah we are taught to take the necessary precaution for protecting ourselves from harm. Taking these necessary precautions is not against the concept of tawakkul; rather, it is an integral part of relying upon Allah ﷻ. An essential part of tawakkul is to do everything that we are capable of doing; plan, prepare, take precautions, work, struggle, and put forth our best effort and then to leave the result up to Allah. Whatever the outcome is we accept it and are content because we recognize it is from God. We use all the material means we have available to us, take all the precautions, and then leave the outcome up to Allah.
As the Prophet ﷺ said, “Tie your she-camel and then rely on God.”
اعْقِلْهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ
We should try our best to follow the guidelines and advice of our local public health officials and medical experts. And if after following these guidelines we still get sick, then realize that is the will and decree of Allah ﷻ.
The Prophet ﷺ told us, “And know that what has passed you by [and you have failed to attain] was not going to befall you, and what has befallen you was not going to pass you by.”
وَاعْلَمْ أَنَّ مَا أَخْطَأَك لَمْ يَكُنْ لِيُصِيبَك، وَمَا أَصَابَك لَمْ يَكُنْ لِيُخْطِئَك
If you are congregating in the masjid it is recommended to take the following precautions:
o Wash hands – We should wash our hands before coming to the masjid with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer before entering the masjid.
o Use a tissue for coughs and sneezes – Cough and sneeze into a tissue and then discard immediately in the trash.
o Avoid physical contact – Limit direct contact through shaking hands, hugging, and kissing.
o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
o Essential individuals only – Those who are excused from Jumuʿah should not come such as those who are sick, women, and minor children. Similarly, those with compromised immune systems should avoid coming to the masjid for congregational prayer.
o Don’t come if you’re sick – If you have a fever or are showing symptoms of the virus, stay home and contact a physician.
o Recite your daily adhkār and supplications of protection – There are several supplications and adkhār narrated from the Prophet ﷺ that serve as protection and cure from illnesses, hardships, and difficulties. For the sake of brevity I will highlight three:
- The Prophet ﷺ said, “If anyone says, ‘In the name of Allah, when Whose name is mentioned nothing on Earth or in Heaven can cause harm, and He is the Hearer, the Knower’ three times they will not suffer sudden affliction till the morning, and if anyone says this in the morning, they will not suffer sudden affliction till the evening.”
“ مَنْ قَالَ بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الَّذِي لاَ يَضُرُّ مَعَ اسْمِهِ شَىْءٌ فِي الأَرْضِ وَلاَ فِي السَّمَاءِ وَهُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ ثَلاَثَ مَرَّاتٍ لَمْ تُصِبْهُ فَجْأَةُ بَلاَءٍ حَتَّى يُصْبِحَ وَمَنْ قَالَهَا حِينَ يُصْبِحُ ثَلاَثَ مَرَّاتٍ لَمْ تُصِبْهُ فَجْأَةُ بَلاَءٍ حَتَّى يُمْسِيَ ”
- The Prophet ﷺ used to seek refuge from the trouble of affliction, meeting with wretchedness, an evil decree, and the gloating of enemies.
عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ قَالَ: كَانَ النَّبِيُّ صلى الله عليه وسلم يَتَعَوَّذُ مِنْ جَهْدِ الْبَلاَءِ، وَدَرَكِ الشَّقَاءِ، وَسُوءِ الْقَضَاءِ، وَشَمَاتَةِ الأعداء.
- Ibn ʿUmar narrates that the Prophet ﷺ would not leave the following supplication in the morning and evening: “O Allah, I ask you for well-being in this world and the Next. O Allah, I ask you for forgiveness and well-being in my deen and in this world and in my family and my property. O Allah, veil my faults and calm my fears. O Allah, give me protection in front of me and behind me, on my right and my left and above me. I seek refuge by Your might from being overwhelmed from under me.”
لَمْ يَكُنْ رَسُولُ اللهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم يَدَعُ هَؤُلاَءِ الْكَلِمَاتِ إِذَا أَصْبَحَ وَإِذَا أَمْسَى: اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ الْعَافِيَةَ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ. اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ الْعَفْوَ وَالْعَافِيَةَ فِي دِينِي وَدُنْيَايَ، وَأَهْلِي وَمَالِي. اللَّهُمَّ اسْتُرْ عَوْرَاتِي، وَآمِنْ رَوْعَاتِي. اللَّهُمَّ احْفَظْنِي مِنْ بَيْنِ يَدَيَّ وَمِنْ خَلْفِي، وَعَنْ يَمِينِي وَعَنْ شِمَالِي، وَمِنْ فَوْقِي، وَأَعُوذُ بِعَظَمَتِكَ مِنْ أَنْ أُغْتَالَ مِنْ تَحْتِي.
Finally, I would like to remind myself and everyone that global incidents like this are wake up calls from Allah ﷻ. They are signs that we need to turn back to him in forgiveness, repentance, and supplication. May Allah ﷻ protect all of us, forgive our shortcomings, grant us comprehensive well-being, cure those of us who are ill, and bring a quick resolution to this pandemic.
“Muslims Should Comply” | AMJA Declaration Regarding Suspension of Friday Prayer
The following is excerpted from a declaration from the Assembly of Muslim Jurists appearing originally here. Visit for the full declaration.
Based on the guidance received from the experts, and in accordance with AMJA’s previous fatwa to follow the updates from the local public health authorities and comply with their instructions, AMJA has issued the following statement:
First:
Whenever the authorities demand the temporary closure of the houses of worship, this constitutes an excuse allowing such closure.
Second:
Whenever the public health authorities advise against public gatherings and encourage their strict limitation because of a real risk, Muslims should comply with these instructions and cancel the public gathering for the Friday sermon, and should call upon the people to pray in their places, as the Messenger of Allah (pbuh) said concerning what is much less harmful than this.
Al-Mardawy said in “al-Inṣâf”: “[Sickness is an excuse to miss Jumuah], without controversy, and so is the fear of sickness.”
However, whenever possible, Muslims should establish the Jumuah, maintain dhikr of Allah in their masjids, and avoid abandoning these completely. This can be done by a very small number of people; such a number is to be determined by the managements of the masjids, after consulting with the experts, as long as it is not less than the quorum for Jumuah. Let us remember that the one who called for people to pray the Jumuah at their respective places prayed it at the masjid.
Every masjid may choose the position they wish to follow concerning the quorum for the Jumuah (which is three in addition to the imam, according to the weightier Hanafi position; twelve, according to the Malikis; and forty, according to the Shafi’ees and Hanbalis). There is no clear number traceable to the Prophet (pbuh) himself, so following the easiest madhhab, which is the Hanafi, may be favorable in this case. Limiting the Jumuah to such small numbers will allow keeping the recommended distance between people and the control of transmission to a greater extent. We must also remember here that people are still going to their workplaces and riding public transportation. It is, thus, unsuitable (or at least premature) to completely suspend the rituals and abandon the masjids.
Whenever the smaller congregational prayer is established to maintain the remembrance of Allah in the masjids during this blessed time, it should be kept short and limited to the essential requirements of the sermon.
People must be instructed to keep a safe distance from each other; doing this is not haram, according to the majority, and would not invalidate the prayer even without an excuse, let alone with this excuse.
Third:
It is permissible for the managements of the masjids to select the people who will establish the Jumuah, and it is preferable to prioritize those who register for it first every week.
It is permissible for them as well to send back those who show up without registering. It is permissible to have multiple Jumuah prayers. As for the other Muslims who are capable of establishing Jumuah prayers in other places, they should do that, as long as they have the quorum. Friday prayers are valid in places that are not masjids, according to the majority.
Fourth:
What is mentioned here above pertains to the masjids, not to the prayer halls in colleges and workplaces, especially since there may be bans on gatherings in those places, and Muslims may not have access to them during these times.
Fifth:
Anyone who could have possibly been exposed to the virus, or who suffers from any suspicious symptoms (which can be like symptoms of any common cold), must be forbidden from coming to the masjids until they check with their healthcare providers and ensure that they are free of the COVID-19 disease.
This is because the harm of spreading this coronavirus is much greater than that of bothering the people with the odor of garlic; as the Prophet (pbuh) said, “He who eats of this plant (garlic) should not come near our masjid and should not bother us with the odor of garlic.”
It is also important for people in high risk groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to avoid coming to the masjids, in order to protect their own health. The same may apply to those people who care for them.
Sixth:
It is essential for the leaders of the community to honor the symbols of Allah and rituals of the religion. Once the precautionary measures are eased by the public health authorities, the activities at the masjids must be resumed in the manner that will keep harm away from the people and still honor the rights of Allah.
Seventh:
This is the time for acknowledging our weakness and neediness before Allah and our reliance on Him; it is a time of repentance and beseeching Him for assistance; it is a time for having trust in Him and good thoughts of Him. Remember Him much and increase your good deeds during the day and night. Be in the service of His creatures, especially those of them who are weak and needy.
May the Blessings of Allah and Peace be on Muhammad, and all praise belongs to the Lord of the Worlds.
“Pray in Your Homes” – Adhan In Times of Hardship
Hadith shared by Sh Mohammed Aslam
Abdullah ibn al-Harith and Imam Muhammad ibn Sirin said that Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas addressed us on an extremely rainy day and when the Muadhin stood to announce the prayer, Ibn ‘Abbas said, “When you say, ‘Ashhadu ana Muhammadan Rasūlallāh ﷺ’ do not say, ‘Hayya al-Salah (come to Prayer)’ but rather say, ‘Pray in your homes.””
It was as though people disliked Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas making this decision for the Jumm’ah prayer, so he said, “The one ﷺ who is better than me done this. The Friday prayer is a set ruling but I dislike to bring you out whilst you walk in mud and rain.” (Bukhari) Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas was from the Companions granted the most in-depth knowledge of the Qur’an due to the Prophet’s ﷺ du’a for him. He possessed indescribable taqwa and had reliance (tawakkul) upon Allah which we could never attain – but he told people to pray Dhuhr at home due to heavy rain and a potential harm. Therefore, no one can criticise the decision he made and the example he set. There are also other examples we have in our tradition which set a precedent for this and prove that taking precaution is not a sign of lacking faith or iman.
The Companions said that the Prophet ﷺ was not given an option between two things except that he chose the easiest of them out of concern for people – not desiring to put them through hardship (Tirmidhi).
