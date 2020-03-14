Aqeedah and Fiqh
Looking For Blessings in Disguise While the Virus Spreads
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
On Wednesday the WHO declared the COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, outbreak as a pandemic. A pandemic describes a disease that is spreading between people in multiple countries around the world at the same time. The description is reserved for an infectious disease where we see significant and ongoing person-to-person spread in multiple countries. Pandemics are more likely if a virus is brand new, able to infect people easily and can spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way. This new coronavirus appears to tick all of those boxes.
The rapid and global spread of the virus has led to various responses from governments, institutions, communities, and individuals across the world. Italy has placed the entire country under quarantine, Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the US. Local universities in California such as University of Irvine , University of California- Riverside, California State University – Long Beach, and University of Southern California have cancelled in person classes for the time being and transferred all their classes to remote learning for the Spring Quarter. They even told on-campus students to go back home.
The NBA has postponed the remainder of the season for the time being. International travel has been affected, the stock market is crashing, oil prices are dipping and there’s definitely a huge global impact. The situation is changing rapidly and people’s responses are changing with it.
Locally, there seems to be two attitudes towards the spread of the virus. One is an attitude of panic and people are going to grocery stores and buying up all the available toilet paper, water, and other essentials. Others, and this is true for segments of our own community, have taken a very relaxed and even defiant approach refusing to make any adjustments to their normal routine invoking important concepts such as tawakkul and the qadr of Allah.
The whole world is talking about the spread of this virus. Alḥamdulillah our way of life, Islam, is a total, complete, and comprehensive way of life based on submission, obedience, devotion, and servitude to Allah ﷻ. It provides guidance for every single aspect of our lives through revelation in the form of the Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ. In light of this divine guidance how should we respond to this pandemic and understand it? What should our attitude towards it be? What precautions should we be taking?
It is important for us to build a framework of how to understand pandemics and plagues from a religious and spiritual perspective. In doing so it is important to keep three important points in mind.
Illness, whatever form it takes, is a natural part of the human experience
We as human beings at some point or another are going to get sick. That sickness can be mild and it can be severe, it can be non-contagious and it can be contagious. The reality is that we are going to get sick, and this illness is a test and trial from Allah ﷻ.
This is a reality that Allah ﷻ reminds us of in several places throughout the Quran. For example, Allah ﷻ says in Surah al-Baqarah, “We shall certainly test you with fear and hunger, and loss of property, lives, and crops. But [Prophet], give good news to those who are steadfast, those who say, when afflicted with a calamity, ‘We belong to God and to Him we shall return.’
These will be given blessings and mercy from their Lord, and it is they who are rightly guided.” (2:155-157) All types of illnesses and diseases are a test from Allah ﷻ; they are a test of our īmān, resilience, patience, steadfastness, reliance, and submission to Allah ﷻ.
And the beautiful thing about this test is that in reality it is a blessing in disguise. It is a means of having our sins forgiven, being spiritually cleansed, and getting closer to Allah ﷻ.
The Prophet ﷺ told us, “No fatigue, illness, anxiety, sorrow, harm or sadness afflicts any Muslim, even to the extent of a thorn pricking him, without Allah wiping out his sins by it.”
مَا يُصِيبُ المُسْلِمَ مِنْ نَصَبٍ،وَلاَ وَصَبٍ، وَلاَ هَمِّ، وَلاَ حُزْنٍ، وَلاَ أَذًى، وَلاَ غَمِّ، حَتَّىالشَّوْكَةِ يُشَاكُهَا؛ إِلاَّ كَفَّرَ الله بِهَا مِنْ خَطَايَاهُ
Jābir narrates that the Messenger of Allah ﷻ went to visit Umm al-Sā’ib and said, “O Umm al-Sā’ib why are you trembling?” She replied, “It is because of my fever, may Allah not bless it.”
He ﷺ said, “Do not curse fever because it removes the sins of man just as the bellows remove the filth of iron.”
The Messenger of Allah ﷺ also said, “There is no Muslim who is harmed by an illness except that Allah removes sins from him just like a tree sheds its leaves.”
قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم ” مَا مِنْ مُسْلِمٍ يُصِيبُهُ أَذًى مِنْ مَرَضٍ فَمَا سِوَاهُ إِلاَّ حَطَّ اللَّهُ بِهِ سَيِّئَاتِهِ كَمَا تَحُطُّ الشَّجَرَةُ وَرَقَهَا
From these narrations we see that sickness is a blessing in disguise because it washes away our sins bringing us closer to Allah ﷻ.Click To Tweet
What is happening across the globe is part of the Divine decree of Allah ﷻ
When something like this happens, it is natural to feel a sense of fear or panic. We as human beings are wired to be concerned about the unknown. A very powerful way of quieting this anxiety and fear is by being content with the decree of Allah ﷻ. Having faith in the decree of Allah ﷻ and His pre-knowledge is one of the most fundamental aspects of faith; it is an integral part of īmān.
Every single thing that happens in this world, both the good and the bad based on our limited perception, happens according to the Divine will, decree, plan, and wisdom of Allah ﷻ. Allah ﷻ tells us, “Misfortunes can only happen with God’s permission––He will guide the heart of anyone who believes in Him: God knows all things.” (64:11) It is our responsibility as believers to be content with the will and decree of Allah ﷻ. The attitude we are supposed to have when afflicted with these difficulties is to recognize that they are from Allah. As mentioned in the verse from Surah al-Baqarah above, “those who say, when afflicted with a calamity, ‘We belong to God and to Him we shall return.’”
Part of being content with Allah’s decree is to internalize the reality that everything that happens in this world has some deep divine wisdom behind it. Sometimes we may recognize what that wisdom is, and oftentimes we will not.
For example, this incident helps us recognize the ultimate might, power, glory, and magnificence of Allah ﷻ. It makes us realize the He truly is in charge of the affairs of this world and that He is the King of all kings. A microscopic virus, something that can’t be seen with the naked eye, had brought the entire modern world to its knees. It creates a sense of humility within ourselves as human beings. Despite all of our inventions, technological, scientific, and medical advancements, we are not in control.
Tawakkul and taking necessary precautions – Contagious diseases are real.
We acknowledge that viruses and contagions can be passed from person to person, from various surfaces to people whether it’s through direct or indirect contact.
This reality is confirmed by several narrations of the Prophet ﷺ as well. The Prophet ﷺ said regarding the plague, “If you hear that it (plague) has broken out in a land, do not go to it; but if it breaks out in a land where you are present, do not go out escaping from it.”
إِذَا سَمِعْتُمْ بِهِ بِأَرْضٍ فَلاَ تَقْدَمُوا عَلَيْهِ . وَإِذَا وَقَعَ بِأَرْضٍ وَأَنْتُمْ بِهَا فَلاَ تَخْرُجُوا فِرَارًا مِنْهُ
Similarly the Prophet ﷺ said, “A sick person should not enter upon a healthy person.”
لاَ يُورِد مُمْرِضٌ عَلَى مُصِحٍّ
The Prophet ﷺ also said, “Flee from a leper just as you flee from a lion.”
وَفِرَّ مِنَ الْمَجْذُومِ كَمَا تَفِرُّ مِنَ الأَسَدِ
However, there is also a hadith where the Prophet ﷺ told us, “There is no contagion (of disease).” This has been understood by the majority of scholars to be referring to a theological reality that Allah ﷻ is the One who causes the illness; not the contagion itself. Meaning, germs and other microscopic organisms don’t intrinsically or necessarily make another person sick. It is to make us recognize that there are material means and causes that we can observe and then there is the Cause of all causes, which is Allah ﷻ. However, this is the system that Allah ﷻ has instituted in this world for how illnesses are normally transferred from one person to another.
According to the guidance of the Quran and Sunnah we are taught to take the necessary precaution for protecting ourselves from harm. Taking these necessary precautions is not against the concept of tawakkul; rather, it is an integral part of relying upon Allah ﷻ. An essential part of tawakkul is to do everything that we are capable of doing; plan, prepare, take precautions, work, struggle, and put forth our best effort and then to leave the result up to Allah. Whatever the outcome is we accept it and are content because we recognize it is from God. We use all the material means we have available to us, take all the precautions, and then leave the outcome up to Allah.
As the Prophet ﷺ said, “Tie your she-camel and then rely on God.”
اعْقِلْهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ
We should try our best to follow the guidelines and advice of our local public health officials and medical experts. And if after following these guidelines we still get sick, then realize that is the will and decree of Allah ﷻ.
The Prophet ﷺ told us, “And know that what has passed you by [and you have failed to attain] was not going to befall you, and what has befallen you was not going to pass you by.”
وَاعْلَمْ أَنَّ مَا أَخْطَأَك لَمْ يَكُنْ لِيُصِيبَك، وَمَا أَصَابَك لَمْ يَكُنْ لِيُخْطِئَك
If you are congregating in the masjid it is recommended to take the following precautions:
o Wash hands – We should wash our hands before coming to the masjid with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer before entering the masjid.
o Use a tissue for coughs and sneezes – Cough and sneeze into a tissue and then discard immediately in the trash.
o Avoid physical contact – Limit direct contact through shaking hands, hugging, and kissing.
o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
o Essential individuals only – Those who are excused from Jumuʿah should not come such as those who are sick, women, and minor children. Similarly, those with compromised immune systems should avoid coming to the masjid for congregational prayer.
o Don’t come if you’re sick – If you have a fever or are showing symptoms of the virus, stay home and contact a physician.
o Recite your daily adhkār and supplications of protection – There are several supplications and adkhār narrated from the Prophet ﷺ that serve as protection and cure from illnesses, hardships, and difficulties. For the sake of brevity I will highlight three:
- The Prophet ﷺ said, “If anyone says, ‘In the name of Allah, when Whose name is mentioned nothing on Earth or in Heaven can cause harm, and He is the Hearer, the Knower’ three times they will not suffer sudden affliction till the morning, and if anyone says this in the morning, they will not suffer sudden affliction till the evening.”
“ مَنْ قَالَ بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الَّذِي لاَ يَضُرُّ مَعَ اسْمِهِ شَىْءٌ فِي الأَرْضِ وَلاَ فِي السَّمَاءِ وَهُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ ثَلاَثَ مَرَّاتٍ لَمْ تُصِبْهُ فَجْأَةُ بَلاَءٍ حَتَّى يُصْبِحَ وَمَنْ قَالَهَا حِينَ يُصْبِحُ ثَلاَثَ مَرَّاتٍ لَمْ تُصِبْهُ فَجْأَةُ بَلاَءٍ حَتَّى يُمْسِيَ ”
- The Prophet ﷺ used to seek refuge from the trouble of affliction, meeting with wretchedness, an evil decree, and the gloating of enemies.
عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ قَالَ: كَانَ النَّبِيُّ صلى الله عليه وسلم يَتَعَوَّذُ مِنْ جَهْدِ الْبَلاَءِ، وَدَرَكِ الشَّقَاءِ، وَسُوءِ الْقَضَاءِ، وَشَمَاتَةِ الأعداء.
- Ibn ʿUmar narrates that the Prophet ﷺ would not leave the following supplication in the morning and evening: “O Allah, I ask you for well-being in this world and the Next. O Allah, I ask you for forgiveness and well-being in my deen and in this world and in my family and my property. O Allah, veil my faults and calm my fears. O Allah, give me protection in front of me and behind me, on my right and my left and above me. I seek refuge by Your might from being overwhelmed from under me.”
لَمْ يَكُنْ رَسُولُ اللهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم يَدَعُ هَؤُلاَءِ الْكَلِمَاتِ إِذَا أَصْبَحَ وَإِذَا أَمْسَى: اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ الْعَافِيَةَ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ. اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ الْعَفْوَ وَالْعَافِيَةَ فِي دِينِي وَدُنْيَايَ، وَأَهْلِي وَمَالِي. اللَّهُمَّ اسْتُرْ عَوْرَاتِي، وَآمِنْ رَوْعَاتِي. اللَّهُمَّ احْفَظْنِي مِنْ بَيْنِ يَدَيَّ وَمِنْ خَلْفِي، وَعَنْ يَمِينِي وَعَنْ شِمَالِي، وَمِنْ فَوْقِي، وَأَعُوذُ بِعَظَمَتِكَ مِنْ أَنْ أُغْتَالَ مِنْ تَحْتِي.
Finally, I would like to remind myself and everyone that global incidents like this are wake up calls from Allah ﷻ. They are signs that we need to turn back to him in forgiveness, repentance, and supplication. May Allah ﷻ protect all of us, forgive our shortcomings, grant us comprehensive well-being, cure those of us who are ill, and bring a quick resolution to this pandemic.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Current Affairs
“Muslims Should Comply” | AMJA Declaration Regarding Suspension of Friday Prayer
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The following is excerpted from a declaration from the Assembly of Muslim Jurists appearing originally here. Visit for the full declaration.
Based on the guidance received from the experts, and in accordance with AMJA’s previous fatwa to follow the updates from the local public health authorities and comply with their instructions, AMJA has issued the following statement:
First:
Whenever the authorities demand the temporary closure of the houses of worship, this constitutes an excuse allowing such closure.
Second:
Whenever the public health authorities advise against public gatherings and encourage their strict limitation because of a real risk, Muslims should comply with these instructions and cancel the public gathering for the Friday sermon, and should call upon the people to pray in their places, as the Messenger of Allah (pbuh) said concerning what is much less harmful than this.
Al-Mardawy said in “al-Inṣâf”: “[Sickness is an excuse to miss Jumuah], without controversy, and so is the fear of sickness.”
However, whenever possible, Muslims should establish the Jumuah, maintain dhikr of Allah in their masjids, and avoid abandoning these completely. This can be done by a very small number of people; such a number is to be determined by the managements of the masjids, after consulting with the experts, as long as it is not less than the quorum for Jumuah. Let us remember that the one who called for people to pray the Jumuah at their respective places prayed it at the masjid.
Every masjid may choose the position they wish to follow concerning the quorum for the Jumuah (which is three in addition to the imam, according to the weightier Hanafi position; twelve, according to the Malikis; and forty, according to the Shafi’ees and Hanbalis). There is no clear number traceable to the Prophet (pbuh) himself, so following the easiest madhhab, which is the Hanafi, may be favorable in this case. Limiting the Jumuah to such small numbers will allow keeping the recommended distance between people and the control of transmission to a greater extent. We must also remember here that people are still going to their workplaces and riding public transportation. It is, thus, unsuitable (or at least premature) to completely suspend the rituals and abandon the masjids.
Whenever the smaller congregational prayer is established to maintain the remembrance of Allah in the masjids during this blessed time, it should be kept short and limited to the essential requirements of the sermon.
People must be instructed to keep a safe distance from each other; doing this is not haram, according to the majority, and would not invalidate the prayer even without an excuse, let alone with this excuse.
Third:
It is permissible for the managements of the masjids to select the people who will establish the Jumuah, and it is preferable to prioritize those who register for it first every week.
It is permissible for them as well to send back those who show up without registering. It is permissible to have multiple Jumuah prayers. As for the other Muslims who are capable of establishing Jumuah prayers in other places, they should do that, as long as they have the quorum. Friday prayers are valid in places that are not masjids, according to the majority.
Fourth:
What is mentioned here above pertains to the masjids, not to the prayer halls in colleges and workplaces, especially since there may be bans on gatherings in those places, and Muslims may not have access to them during these times.
Fifth:
Anyone who could have possibly been exposed to the virus, or who suffers from any suspicious symptoms (which can be like symptoms of any common cold), must be forbidden from coming to the masjids until they check with their healthcare providers and ensure that they are free of the COVID-19 disease.
This is because the harm of spreading this coronavirus is much greater than that of bothering the people with the odor of garlic; as the Prophet (pbuh) said, “He who eats of this plant (garlic) should not come near our masjid and should not bother us with the odor of garlic.”
It is also important for people in high risk groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to avoid coming to the masjids, in order to protect their own health. The same may apply to those people who care for them.
Sixth:
It is essential for the leaders of the community to honor the symbols of Allah and rituals of the religion. Once the precautionary measures are eased by the public health authorities, the activities at the masjids must be resumed in the manner that will keep harm away from the people and still honor the rights of Allah.
Seventh:
This is the time for acknowledging our weakness and neediness before Allah and our reliance on Him; it is a time of repentance and beseeching Him for assistance; it is a time for having trust in Him and good thoughts of Him. Remember Him much and increase your good deeds during the day and night. Be in the service of His creatures, especially those of them who are weak and needy.
May the Blessings of Allah and Peace be on Muhammad, and all praise belongs to the Lord of the Worlds.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
“Pray in Your Homes” – Adhan In Times of Hardship
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Hadith shared by Sh Mohammed Aslam
Abdullah ibn al-Harith and Imam Muhammad ibn Sirin said that Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas addressed us on an extremely rainy day and when the Muadhin stood to announce the prayer, Ibn ‘Abbas said, “When you say, ‘Ashhadu ana Muhammadan Rasūlallāh ﷺ’ do not say, ‘Hayya al-Salah (come to Prayer)’ but rather say, ‘Pray in your homes.””
It was as though people disliked Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas making this decision for the Jumm’ah prayer, so he said, “The one ﷺ who is better than me done this. The Friday prayer is a set ruling but I dislike to bring you out whilst you walk in mud and rain.” (Bukhari) Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas was from the Companions granted the most in-depth knowledge of the Qur’an due to the Prophet’s ﷺ du’a for him. He possessed indescribable taqwa and had reliance (tawakkul) upon Allah which we could never attain – but he told people to pray Dhuhr at home due to heavy rain and a potential harm. Therefore, no one can criticise the decision he made and the example he set. There are also other examples we have in our tradition which set a precedent for this and prove that taking precaution is not a sign of lacking faith or iman.
The Companions said that the Prophet ﷺ was not given an option between two things except that he chose the easiest of them out of concern for people – not desiring to put them through hardship (Tirmidhi).
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Culture
Messiah, A Fitnaflix Production
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Netflix released Season 1 of a new thriller series called “Messiah”. The series imagines the emergence of a character claiming to be sent by God, the Messiah, or Al-masih (messiah in Arabic) as he is referred to in the television series.
This so-called Al-masih first emerges in Damascus at a time when ISIS is about to storm the city. He then appears in Palestine, Jordan and ultimately America. Along the way, he performs miracles and dumbfounds the Israeli and American intelligence officers charged with tracking him and figuring out who is enabling him. The season ends with a suggestion that he is truly a divine man, with the ultimate miracle of reviving the dead.
The entertainment value here is quite limited. Some stretches of the series are just flat or straight out boring, and the acting is not all that great. However, the series does create an opportunity for discussion about Muslim eschatology (the knowledge of the end of times), response to fitnah (faith testing tribulations) and Muslims portrayal in and consumption of entertainment media.
The series shows some sophistication in the portrayal of Muslim characters relative to what people have been accustomed to with Hollywood. Characters that are situated in the Middle East are performed by actors from that region who speak authentic regional Arabic (including Levantine and North African dialects). The scenes appear authentic. While this is progress, it is limited, and the series falls into oversimplification and caters to typical stereotypes. While several Muslim characters draw the viewers’ empathy, they are not used to provide context or nuance for issues that the series touches on: ISIS, refugees, the Israeli occupation and suicide bombings. The two American Muslim characters are never really developed. In fact, all Muslim characters tend to be “flat” and one dimensional. This is in contrast, for example, to American and Israeli characters which appear multi-dimensional and complex, often dealing with personal challenges that a Western audience is likely to identify with (caring for an aging parent, mourning the loss of a spouse, balancing career and life, dealing with family separation, abortion, etc.). While Muslim characters are shown as hapless refugees, terrorists, religious followers, political activists, a university professor and student, their stories are never developed.
The show repeatedly refers to Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. There is also consistent normalization of Israeli occupation and glorification of the occupying forces.
Islamic eschatology
Orthodox Muslims affirm a belief in “the signs of the End of Times, including the appearance of the Antichrist, and the Descent of Jesus the son of Mary , from the celestial realm. We also believe in the sun’s rising from the west and the appearance of the “Beast of the Earth from its appointed place” [1]. Dr. Omar Al-Ashqar gives a detailed review of the authentic narrations regarding the signs of the end of times in his book Al-Qiyamah Al-Sughra [2]. When it comes to actual figures who will emerge in the end of times, Sunni scholars generally affirm the following:
- Imam Mahdi, who is a just ruler who will share the Prophet’s name.
- The False Messiah (Antichrist), or Al-Masjih Al-Dajjal, who will be the greatest fitna to ever to afflict this Ummah.
- The True Messiah, Isa ibn Maryam, who returns in the end of days, kills the Antichrist and rules for 40 years and establishes justice and prosperity – close to the time of the day of judgement.
The Prophet Muhammad warned that the fitna of Al-Dajjal will be the most severe ever. In a hadith narrated by Ibn Majah and others, the Prophet is reported to have said, “Oh people, there has not been a fitna on the face of the earth, since God dispersed the progeny of Adam, greater than the fitna of Al-Dajjal. Every prophet of God warned his people from Al-Dajjal. I am the last prophet. You are the last Ummah. He will appear amongst you no doubt!”
Al-Dajjal comes after a period of famine and drought. He will be one-eyed and will claim to be God. Believers will recognized a mark or word of disbelief on his forehead. He will perform many miracles. He will endow those who follow him with material prosperity and luxury, and those who deny him will be inflicted with deprivation and suffering. He will travel at high speeds, and roam the whole world, except Makkah and Madinah, which he will not be able to enter. He will create a heaven and hell, command rain, the earth, animals, and resurrect the dead – all supernatural occurrences that he has been afforded as a trial and test for others. The Prophet Muhammad went as far as encouraging us to flee from confronting him, because it will be a test of faith like no other.
Reflections on the series and lessons to be learned
The Prophets and the righteous are not tricksters and riddlers.
The Netflix series portrays the character ‘al-masih’ as someone who speaks cryptically; it is never clear what he is teaching and why. He leads his followers on long physical journeys without telling them where they are going or why. He speaks in riddles and tortures his followers with mental gymnastics and rhetorical questions.
On the other hand, a true prophet of God offers real guidance and brings clear teachings and instructions – the Prophet Muhammad spoke clearly to his followers, he taught them how to worship Allah alone, to be just, to uphold the ties of kinship, to look after one’s neighbour, and so on. He did not abandon them in a state of confusion to fend for themselves. Moreover, “al-masih” deceives his followers by concealing his true name (“Payam Golshiri”) and background – something a righteous person would never do, let alone a prophet.
What Netflix got right and what it got wrong
The Al-masih character initially emerges in Damascus (and the Islamic tradition mentions Isa ibn Mariam will descend in Damascus). However, the character is eventually revealed to hail from Iran. A number of ahadith refer to Al-Dajjal first appearing in Khurasan, which is part of modern-day Iran. He poses as a righteous person, but it is revealed that he doesn’t pray at all. He quotes religious scripture, but only to service his cryptic speeches. That Al-Dajjal would pose as a religious person would not surprise Muslims, since some hadith mention he will emerge from the remnants of the Khawarij, a heterodox group known for overzealousness and fanaticism [3]. Al-Dajjal travels the world at fast speeds, disappearing from one land and appearing in another, just as the character in the series does.
However, numerous features of Dajjal would make his identity obvious to believers, not the least of which is that the word ‘disbeliever’ will be written – whether literally or metaphorically (scholars differ) – on his forehead in such a manner which even those unlettered would be able to read. Physically, Dajjal is a short man, with a deformity of his legs, and one of his eyes is likened to a “floating grape”, sightless, and “green like glass”. The Prophet is said to have focused on these physical features because they are so manifest and eliminate any confusion.
Al-Dajjal’s time overlaps with that of two other eschatological figures – Imam Mahdi and Esa ibn Maryam . Imam Mahdi is prophesized to fill the world with justice and rule for seven years, after which Dajjal will emerge. While the Muslims following al-Mahdi are taking shelter in Damascus, Prophet Esa will descend and eventually slay the Dajjal. Therefore, according to the Islamic eschatological tradition, things will get better before they get worse before they get better again – Imam Mahdi precedes Dajjal and Dajjal precedes Prophet Esa [2].
Safeguarding against tribulations
The best safeguard is to have sound knowledge of theology and law, and to have our iman rooted in revelation and reason. For example, the most basic understanding of Islamic theology would lead us to reject any man who claims to be God, as Al-Dajjal will claim. With basic Islamic knowledge and reasoning, we would know that Allah does not manifest in human-like form, much less one that is deformed, as Allah is the all Powerful and Perfect. Could it be that at the end of times even such essential Islamic knowledge is lacking?
Al-Dajjal deceives people by his miracles and supernatural abilities. Our iman should not be swayed by supernatural events and miracles. We should measure people and ideas according to their standing with the Shari’ah. We must keep our heads level and not be manipulated because we cannot explain an occurrence.
Al-Dajjal also lures people by his miracles and by his ability to give them material prosperity, comfort and luxury. We must tie our happiness and sense of satisfaction to eternal spiritual truths, not to the comforts of this life, and be willing to give up what we have for what we believe. We should live simply and not follow into the path of excessive consumerism and materialism.
Another important consideration is not to base our connection to Allah on another human being (except the Prophet Muhammad . Scholars, celebrity preachers, imams and teachers are all prone to error and sin. We must use the Shariah and the Prophet Muhamamd’s character and teaching as the filter by which we evaluate them, not the other way around. Despite his obvious deformities, the Antichrist will be a mesmerizing blinding celebrity, but whose falsehood will be uncovered by believers who make judgements based on loyalty to principle, not personality.
Is it time to live on a remote mountain?
The clearest indication of the nearness of the Day of Judgement is the prophethood of Muhammad . The Prophet likened the difference between his time and the Day of Judgement as the difference in length between the index and middle fingers. However, before we sell everything and move to a remote mountain, let’s exercise care in projecting Islamic eschatology on the political events of our times. The reality is that no one knows when these things will happen. Explaining the current phase in our history away by end of times theories or conspiracy theories, are simpleton intellectual copouts that lead our Ummah away from actively working towards its destiny. Anyone who has claimed that this event (remember Y2K) or that event is a major sign of the Day of Judgement has been wrong, so far. There were scholarly guesses in the early centuries of Muslims that expected the Hour 500 years after the Prophet’s death. Yet, here we are. No one knows.
The best you can do is stay calm and make salat!
Muslims and the entertainment media
This increased sophistication and the apparent familiarity with Islamic sources exhibited by Messiah producers should lead us to value the importance of producing accurate, authentic and polished material and content about Islam and Muslims and our community’s role as a source of information.
It is also important for Muslims to produce works for the mass media and entertainment industries. This is no longer the era of the sole MSA Da’wah table. Sophisticated, entertaining and authentic media production is an imperative for modern Muslims. When we don’t tell the story, someone else will.
Make it a Netflix Night?
We may refer to it as Fitnaflix, but let’s all admit that we cannot avoid television and the entertainment industry, for better or for worse. We can however moderate, guide and channel its use. Start breaking the isolation in which many of our children and young adults consume media. Families should watch TV together and use it as an opportunity to model how we select appropriate material and to create teaching and discussion moments. Parents should know what is influencing their kids even if they don’t like it.
Some parts of the series Messiah, despite its flaws (and an explicit sexual scene in episode 9, not to mention profanity), could be used as a teaching moment about trials and tribulations, the end of times and the importance of Muslims engaging in the entertainment industry in a principled and professional manner.
Ed’s note: Much of the series’ content is R-rated. Besides depictions of terrorism and other mayhem, sexual activity and brief rear nudity are shown. Mature themes include abortion, adultery, infertility and alcoholism.
Works Cited
|[1]
|T. C. o. I. Al-Tahawi, Hamza Yusuf (trans), Zaytuna Institute, 2007.
|[2]
|O. Al-Ashqar, Al-Qiyamah Al-Sughra, Dar Al-Nafa’is, 1991.
|[3]
|[Online]. Available: https://abuaminaelias.com/dailyhadithonline/2014/06/23/dajjal-emerges-khawarij/.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Looking For Blessings in Disguise While the Virus Spreads
Talking To Your Children About COVID-19
“Muslims Should Comply” | AMJA Declaration Regarding Suspension of Friday Prayer
“Pray in Your Homes” – Adhan In Times of Hardship
Neglected Blessings and Unique Opportunities of the Coronavirus | Imam Omar Suleiman
Meet Joe Biden’s Muslim Outreach Coordinator: A Supporter Of Narendra Modi And His Islamophobic, Hindu Nationalist Agenda
Coronavirus And The Impetus To Close The Chinese-Run Concentration Camps
Messiah, A Fitnaflix Production
A Warrior Against Genocide, Abubacarr Tambadou | Imam Omar Suleiman
Lessons And Reflections On The Death Of Kobe Bryant | Mufti Abdullah Nana
Neglected Blessings and Unique Opportunities of the Coronavirus | Imam Omar Suleiman
WATCH: Bloomberg Claims Mass Surveillance Of American Muslims Was “The Right Thing To Do”
The Islamic Perspectives And Rulings on Rape and Sexual Assault
India Unites Against Discriminatory Law CAA-NRC
Ten Reasons You Should Support MuslimMatters
Trending
- #Current Affairs2 weeks ago
Meet Joe Biden’s Muslim Outreach Coordinator: A Supporter Of Narendra Modi And His Islamophobic, Hindu Nationalist Agenda
- #Current Affairs4 weeks ago
Coronavirus And The Impetus To Close The Chinese-Run Concentration Camps
- #Culture4 weeks ago
Messiah, A Fitnaflix Production
- #Current Affairs6 days ago
A Warrior Against Genocide, Abubacarr Tambadou | Imam Omar Suleiman