I’tikaaf, Ramadan Nights, And Children’s Safety: A Call For Vigilance And Protection

Masjids in Ramadan do a good job of accommodating space and food, but it’s also time for them to take measures to prevent abuse.

Ramadan brings many special joys for children, one of which being the opportunity to stay late nights, or overnight at the masjid. The special challenge for parents though, is ensuring the safety of our children as we spend hours longer in closely packed public spaces with unfamiliar people in the masjid.

We cannot be naïve and assume that child sexual abuse could never happen in a masjid or in the month of Ramadan. Recently, in Kuala Lumpur a man snuck into the woman’s prayer area and grabbed a girl, allegedly assaulting her while other women were praying. Last year in Pakistan, a 13-year-old boy was in i’tikaaf during Ramadan, when a man allegedly raped him. The overnight environment and the extended, unsupervised contact between adults and children create a risk for abuse. It is essential that we recognize this possibility before the tragedy of abuse has already occurred.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Whether your children are staying for i’tikaaf, attending an overnight program, or just being present in the masjid during taraweeh prayers, there are things that every parent needs to be mindful of.

For Ramadan and the Masjid in General

– Stay Visible: For younger children, the preference should be to stay within visual range of a parent at all times unless they have express permission. When permission is given, provide a bracket of time for the children to return as well. For example, you may allow your child to head to the restroom or kitchen area on their own, but let them know that if they aren’t back in ten minutes, you will come and check on them.

If children are to go outside to play, make sure it is only in areas where other children and adults are and where security or volunteers are keeping an eye on them

– Stay Together: It’s natural for kids to wander or go to the back of the masjid, and it may not be realistic to keep them in view while also doing salat. However, parents should be strict to ensure their children stay within their respective side of the masjid, or if they do go play it must not be alone. During taraweeh and qiyam, many adults are not performing salaat and are also outside, and frankly, older kids or even peers can be perpetrators of abuse.

Stay Aware: Long rakats, parental distractions, and the opportunity for repeated contact over the nights of Ramadan can give the ill-intentioned an opportunity for horrendous actions. Both parents and children need to be aware that these actions can come from either adults or other children and young adults. As always, children must be told to tell their parents if anything uncomfortable is happening.

For I’tikaaf

Itikaaf is a sunnah and one of the special acts of worship in Ramadan. It offers a transformative experience where one can focus purely on worship, spending ten days inside the masjid. While i’tikaaf is a beneficial practice for both children and adults, we must be aware of the potential risks, particularly when it comes to the safety of our young ones.

Itikaaf is open to everyone, and masajid at this time have more people than usual, with individuals staying together all night. People socialize during i’tikaf, and strangers may start ad-hoc halaqas for the youth and get to know them. While we shouldn’t assume the worst in their intentions, the fact is that in this environment, a predator can find someone more receptive to their advances, start sleeping next to them, and begin inappropriate behavior.

Masjids would do well to post guidelines and require a certain distance between bedding areas. Additionally, if there are classrooms, office rooms, or similar areas in the masjid, staff should ensure they are locked. If a masjid opens itself for i’tikaaf it must also take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of those coming for i’tikaaf.

I’tikaaf Safety for Children

If a child is attending i’tikaaf, he or she should only be accompanied by direct relatives of their same gender. Even if there are other trusted adults whom the parents know well, a child’s only companions for i’tikaaf should be immediate family. This helps establish clear boundaries for the child, reinforcing an understanding of what is appropriate in terms of closeness, and it makes clear who the child’s protectors are. Masjids should also stipulate this. This will be very impactful in preventing abuse.

I’tikaaf Safety for Unaccompanied Teens

For young adolescents, parents should carefully assess whether their child is ready to attend i’tikaaf without other trusted and responsible friends or community members. Although this age group may seem ready, the reality is that they often aren’t.

If your child is more impressionable or lacks assertiveness, then they can be targeted for entrapment attempts or harassment. Parents should remind them of the possibility of inappropriate behavior even in the masjid during Ramadan. Masjids that permit young teenagers to participate in i’tikaaf should keep a watchful eye on them. Two teenagers should never be allowed to share a tent, as this could create a situation where inappropriate behavior goes unnoticed.

Peers, or those slightly senior, can influence juveniles to engage in illicit actions, or even sexually abuse them. They can be the ones to introduce pornography and test one’s openness to homosexual acts. Frequency of contact, late night hours or sleeping over, and lack of supervision make even i’tikaaf a possibility for these actions, and we cannot be naive about this!

I’tikaaf for Women & Families

Some masjids allow all-night stays for families or i’tikaaf for women as well. The same safety measures should apply with additional security measures. Even if women are not staying the night, extended night-time hours in the masjid warrant extra precaution and protection. We have to take security seriously, especially for women and children. If a masjid does allow for children or unaccompanied women to do i’tikaaf it must also take appropriate security measures. The women’s prayer areas should be clearly designated and separated from the men’s areas to maintain privacy and ensure a secure environment.

By implementing these precautions and maintaining vigilance, we can ensure that i’tikaaf remains a spiritually enriching and safe experience for everyone involved.

Related:

– From The Playbook Of A Child Predator: What Muslim Parents Need To Know

– Safeguarding Children In Today’s World: An Islamic Perspective On Child Sexual Abuse Prevention And Protection