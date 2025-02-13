Connecting With My Quran: A Pre-Ramadan Series – [Part I] Quranic Healing and Gratitude

Quranic Healing

In short, the word shifā’ is the gerund of the verb shafā, which means “to heal” and “to cure”. It refers to comforting people who are unwell, thinking good of someone, and praying for their good health. In the vast tapestry of human experience, healing – in both its physical and spiritual forms – stands out as a universal desire. The Qur’an, Islam’s timeless scripture, is not just a theological guide but also a holistic manual that addresses the deepest concerns of the human heart, body, and soul. Couched within its verses are profound messages of healing that offer solace to the wounded, hope to the distressed, and guidance to the sincere seekers.

The Qur’an is a potent cure for all illnesses. It is a sacred Book that was brought down and revealed to the Prophet . It is not just a guidance for humanity in their physical lives, but it is also a wide-ranging cure for every conceivable problem or complication. It is a cure for illnesses, a cure for diseases, and indeed a cure for wicked hearts and souls. This is the Book that, when read, listened to, or studied, not only dissolves one’s troubles but also brings healing, remedies ailments, and transforms one’s life for the better.

This part aims to highlight the power and benefits of Quranic healing. It is more than just simply a volume that is read. Rather, it is a medicine for all cures and diseases. If we truly try connecting with the Qur’an and rely upon it for holistic healing (in the spiritual, mental, and physical realms), we will obtain more tranquillity and peace within our lives. Through His perfect Knowledge and Wisdom, Allah knows that this world is bound to make us go astray; and in order to save our souls from any impending doom or destruction, it is He Who has brought down this amazing book, the Qur’an that has the power to heal, the Qur’an that gives the sinner the opportunity to beg for Allah’s Mercy, heal themselves, and save themselves from ruin and gain the bliss of Paradise.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Sūrah al-Ḍuḥā is a powerful example of Quranic healing. After many months, this sūrah was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad . But during this testing time of waiting for a new episode of revelation, the Prophet Muhammad was taunted and faced many challenges from the people of Makkah, who still at this point had opposed his message of Islam. Eventually, when Allah revealed the verses of al-Ḍuḥā after a pause in revelation, this healed the Prophet Muhammad and eased his anxieties. It gave him hope and strength to persist in his quest to spread the true message of Islam throughout the Arabian Peninsula. Let us read, listen, and understand the Qur’an in order to truly heal ourselves. May Allah [st] always heal us through the Qur’an during turbulent times. Āmīn!

“We send down the Qur’an as a healing and mercy for the believers, but it only increases the wrongdoers in loss” [Surah al-Isrā’: 17;82]

“…Say [O Prophet], ‘It is a guide and a healing to the believers. As for those who disbelieve, there is deafness in their ears and blindness to it. It is as if they are being called from a faraway place.’” [Surah al-Fuṣṣilat: 41;44]

Gratitude

Whenever we receive even the smallest of offerings or gifts from someone, we usually thank that person. So, is it not then unfair to forego thanking Allah , despite Him giving us a plethora of blessings and Who is responsible for everything we have? Actively being grateful to the Creator of this universe is the most important and peaceful experience that one can internalize and perceive.

It is important because when we thank our Creator, we begin to develop a stronger connection with Allah , and when we have a strong connection with the Creator, then we do not get distressed at any event or thing in life; this is because ultimately we internalize the fact that there is a Cherisher Who will take one out of all the complications of life.

We are all well aware that being grateful can have a profound impact on our lives. When we acknowledge His power in our lives, miracles can happen. However, in our ever-materialistic culture, it is difficult to not fall prey to the consistent food, technology, and consumer appeal that can make us forget what we already possess and enjoy. Only by being continuously reminded of our limitless blessings and reconnecting with the One Who has provided the gifts we currently enjoy, can we begin to actually cultivate our practice of gratitude. Thanking Allah daily for the limitless blessings that He has given us is the very least that we should be doing on a regular basis.

Gratitude is not just about simply saying alḥamdulillāh (all praise is due to Allah [wt]) with one’s tongue, however. Rather, it is about nurturing a practical aspect of thankfulness and actualizing this spirit through actions within our lives. Without a doubt, actions speak louder than words. We should be practicing gratitude in every aspect of our lives. Showing one’s appreciation to Allah and expressing our gratefulness through daily acts of service and thankfulness is far more effective than simply rendering a spirit-less supplication or saying alḥamdulillāh. To enjoy the chance to comprehend the magnanimity of gratitude, reflect on how the opening sūrah of the Qur’an (Sūrah al-Fātiḥah) commences with alḥamdulillāh:

“All praise is for Allah” [Surah al-Fātiḥah: 1;2]

But it should be acknowledged that it is not an easy thing to be a truly grateful Muslim. Most of us, despite reading and listening to everything on gratitude, will still end up remaining ungrateful people for the most part. That is why Allah constantly reminds us to be grateful to Him throughout the Qur’an:

“And if you should count the favors of Allah, you could not enumerate them. Indeed, mankind is [generally] most unjust and ungrateful.” [Surah Ibrāhīm: 14;34]

May Allah grant us the true understanding of gratitude such that we will never be ungracious to Him. Āmīn!

[This article is an extract from the book 365 Tips To Help You Connect With The Qur’an as submitted by the author]

Related:

– Whispers Of Gratitude: Which Of The Blessings Of Your Lord Will You Deny?

– Emotional Self-Healing: Lessons From The Quran And Sunnah