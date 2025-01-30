5 Steps And A Petition For Reform: Ending Sexual Violence Against Children In Islamic Institutions

A couple of weeks ago I started a petition to completely reform our Islamic institutions. Specifically to reform how our masajid, our schools, and our community centers can proactively prevent sexual crimes against children.

We have unfortunately heard too many stories of children being sexually assaulted or even sexually abused by teachers or trusted staff members in these institutions. Hurt, angry, and ashamed that this could ever happen within the walls of an Islamic institution, we simmer with our emotions. Sometimes that simmering and contemplation happens alone as we stay up, sick, thinking about our own children and how we can protect them from predators in our midst. Sometimes that simmering happens in community; we may come together briefly in musallahs, healing circles, and online lectures to process our collective betrayal and pain. But eventually, every time, that simmering recedes and time goes on and things essentially go back to normal. Until the next time…

I’m advocating for the end of “next time”. We must firmly and fearlessly stand up for our children and ensure that our institutions keep their safety first and foremost. This is not a responsibility that falls on any one given person. Keeping our children safe is the job of the collective. I am calling on parents, family members, teachers, imams, staff members, and anyone who interfaces with the Muslim community to protect our house from those who wish to prey on the most vulnerable among us. These children, whether we are their caregivers or not, are our amanah (our divine trust) and we can not let our children down again. We must reject the notion that this is an individual person’s/masjid’s/community’s issue. I outline 5 actionable steps that every masjid, Islamic school, and Muslim community center must take in order to proactively prevent sexual crimes against children.

Require Background Checks and Live Scan Registration for All Teachers : All educators, staff, and volunteers working with children must undergo thorough background checks and be registered with Live Scan systems to prevent individuals with harmful histories from gaining access to our children. Provide Training on Recognizing, Disrupting, and Reporting Sexual Misconduct : Comprehensive training programs must be established to equip all teachers and staff with the tools to identify, intervene in, and report any form of sexual misconduct. Implement a Committee for Handling Grievances : Establishing a transparent and accountable committee to address grievances related to sexual misconduct is essential. This committee must include professionals trained in trauma-informed care and Islamic ethics. Provide Parents with Resources for Discussing Safety Issues with Children : Parents must be empowered with the knowledge and resources needed to have critical conversations with their children about personal safety, boundaries, and how to report inappropriate behavior. Decline to Invite or Financially Support Offending Teachers: Islamic institutions must unequivocally refuse to host, invite, or financially support individuals credibly accused or found guilty of sexual misconduct.

If every masjid, school, and Islamic community center would enact just these 5 reforms we would see markedly reduced incidents of sexual violence against children. While this is not an exhaustive list of protective measures, they are attainable and are proven methods to protect children. The great news is that there are Islamic institutions that have already taken steps to protect our children. I’m calling on you to be a champion for Muslim kids by introducing these reforms to your community. You can start by contacting institutions you’re a part of and asking about how they plan to protect children. You can share the reforms listed above with your local community leaders. You can sign the petition and encourage your friends, family, and social network to do the same.

I urge you, again, to protect our house. These are spaces where our children beam with joy on our most sacred holidays, where they get to connect with friends who look like them, and where they build confidence in who they are in the world. These are spaces where our children learn to connect to a higher purpose and where they see what it means to be in a community. Let them see too, that the adults protected them and that we were intentional, brave, and relentless in our advocacy for their innocence.

