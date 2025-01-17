Each year, the judges of the Muslim Bookstagram Awards spend time and thought on choosing the best Muslim books of the year. We look for quality of writing, rich and unique stories, and most importantly, Islamic values being upheld and highlighted.

After much reading, discussion, and passionate thoughts, the judges have finally cast their ballots – and the Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2024 winners are in!

Best Muslim Board Book

Friday Fun is a solid toddler board book that WILL survive being thrown and chewed on… just prepare to read this on repeat!

The deceptively simple language (2-3 words a page!) somehow manages to evoke pure Muslim joy, alongside the adorable pictures. This book is all about the day of Jumu’ah and fulfilling the special Sunnahs.

Best Muslim Picture Book

Dear Muslim Child is a love letter to every Muslim child, filled with love and light and tenderness. In just a few lines, the author underscores everything from loving Allah to the spiritual elements of wudhu to the importance of salah. She is able to acknowledge Muslim children’s fears of being teased and harassed, and at the same time empowering young readers to turn to Allah for strength.

Best Middle Grade Book

Safiyyah’s War

Safiyyah is a plucky young girl whose family lives in the apartments set within the Grand Mosque of Paris, and spends her days between school, poring over maps at the library, and assisting her father in his duties at the masjid. When the Nazis make their way into France, Safiyyah’s Baba – and Safiyyah – become a part of the resistance, smuggling Jews into safety.

This isn’t just a fictional story; this novel highlights the real-life role of Parisian Muslims and the Grand Mosque of Paris in saving the lives of Jews during WW2, and sheds light on an important part of history that is oft ignored.

Best YA/ Adult Fiction

The Thread That Connects Us [YA]

Two girls, one in Somalia and one in London, find their lives thrown together in a way both unexpected and unwelcomed. Halima and Safiya need to dig past secrets and buried lies to discover what – if anything – they mean to each other. The authentic Islamic representation remains outstanding in Ayaan Mohamud’s work, and it is wonderful to see Somali Muslim stories being highlighted.

Best Non-Fiction

The Power of Du’a

Just as with her first book, Ramadan Reflections, Aliyah Umm Raiyaan brings classical Islamic knowledge and presents it to readers in a manner both easily digestible and relatable, and most importantly, practically applicable. Each chapter addresses an element of du’a – approaching Allah, having the correct mindset, good deeds to accompany du’a, and more – alongside individual dua stories, a “Develop your du’a” segment that includes practical tips on incorporating the chapter’s suggestions, and “Allah, transform my du’a” with a written out du’a for you.

Best Holiday Book

An Eid Tale

This visually stunning board book shows toddlers all the joys of Eid! Little ones will enjoy looking at the siblings getting up on Eid morning, praying, putting on new clothes, taking their Eidi to get gifts, sharing with the homeless, the aunties doing henna, the uncles drinking chai as they make their way to the masjid to pray and celebrate. It is beautifully illustrated, with simple toddler aligning text, and is an absolute joy to read, spend time with and share.

Best Illustrations

My Olive Tree

In this simple, touching picture book about the healing power of a loving community, a girl’s grandpa and her neighbors help her grow an olive tree in a war-torn land. The crisp illustrations evoke the joy of a Palestinian child and her connection with her family and the olive trees they dearly love.

Judges’ Choice

A Map for Falasteen

When Falasteen looks for her family’s country on the map – she can’t find it! She turns to her family for answers… and they tell her the full, rich, heartbreaking story of Palestine, its people, and its places… and create a map of her very own to the land they hold as home in their hearts.

Sponsor’s Choice

My First Salah Book: Why and How We Pray

This wonderful addition to the Learning Roots collection establishes a strong foundation about salah for young readers! With easy to understand language and clear, cute illustrations, this book is a must-have for every Muslim family.

Congratulations!

Congratulations to all the winners of the Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2024!

