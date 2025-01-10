The Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2024: Meet the Finalists!

We are honored to announce our finalists for the #MuslimBookstagramAwards2024!

From adorable board books and vibrant picture books, to heartwarming middle grade reads and powerful young adult fiction, it’s been another wonderful year from Muslim authors.

It was hard to choose, but the judges have managed to put together the finalists list!

Note: This year, we did not receive enough submissions for the Early Reader/ Chapter Book category. Young Adult and Adult books were combined into one category also due to lack of submitted titles in those categories.

Toddler Books

Momo and Bronty’s First Book About Prophet Muhammad is a lovely board book that introduces RasulAllah to little ones – a wonderful way to instil love for our Messenger in their hearts. With simple language and colorful pictures, it’s sure to keep toddlers’ attention (and is durable enough to withstand their physical attention, too!).

Friday Fun is a solid toddler board book that WILL survive being thrown and chewed on… just prepare to read this on repeat!

The deceptively simple language (2-3 words a page!) somehow manages to evoke pure Muslim joy, alongside the adorable pictures. This book is all about the day of Jumu’ah and fulfilling the special Sunnahs.

Pakistan

This charming board book by Rumaisa Bilal, illustrated by Nez Riaz, is a super cute glimpse into life in Pakistan!

Incorporating salah and du’a, the story follows a little girl’s day in Pakistan – eating a full meal with her family, spending time with her baby brother, riding the trains, and going to the market with her grandfather.

Doctor Bear and Helpful Bunny: The Traveling Dentists

First Words from the Qur’an

This is a jumbo-sized board book that covers ten different “first concepts” in the Qur’an, from food to animals to plants, and more. Unlike many other Muslim books that try to do this, this book keeps things fairly simple, utilizes adorable illustrations appropriate to the intended age group, and is definitely durable in toddler hands.

The Prophet’s Sunnah

This joyful 20 page board book shows our littlest (and biggest) Muslims some of the Prophet’s sunnahs in a way that they can also do in their lives. The adorable illustrations appeal to kids and the simple text showing the acts are relatable and engaging.

Picture Books

A Map for Falasteen

When Falasteen looks for her family’s country on the map – she can’t find it! She turns to her family for answers… and they tell her the full, rich, heartbreaking story of Palestine, its people, and its places… and create a map of her very own to the land they hold as home in their hearts.

Dear Muslim Child is a literal love letter to every Muslim child, filled with love and light and tenderness. In just a few lines, the author underscores everything from loving Allah to the spiritual elements of wudhu to the importance of salah. She is able to acknowledge Muslim children’s fears of being teased and harassed, and at the same time empowering young readers to turn to Allah for strength.

Sister Friend

Ameena has felt invisible ever since going to her new school – but then there’s a *new* new student, Sundus, whose beautiful hijab signifies familiarity and comfort to Ameena. Too bad Ameena can’t figure out how to share this with Sundus! With sweetness and beauty, this story encapsulates the relatable experience of feeling left out at school and not knowing how to approach other Muslim kids.

Sido’s Prayer Beads

Musa’s grandfather has a beautiful, handmade masbaha, with each bead representing a special story. But as Sido starts losing his memories, it’s up to Musa to preserve these stories – and the masbaha! This story is honestly so sweet and emotional, touching on the difficult topic of Alzheimer’s disease. Many children will experience witnessing grandparents or other elder relatives going through this, and this book does a beautiful job of gently introducing this in a tender way.

Insha’Allah, No, Maybe So is a picture book that both tugs at the heart strings and elicits giggles at childhood frustration over the Muslim parent response of “InshaAllah” to pretty much every request under the sun.

Ranya wants to go to the park, bake cookies, sleep at her friend’s house… but Mama keeps saying “InshaAllah”! “What does InshaAllah MEAN?!” asks Ranya (and every Muslim kid ever) – and Mama proceeds to beautifully explain the nuances of “InshaAllah.”

Middle Grade

Any Way You Look

Ainy is a 12 year old aspiring modest fashion designer, hoping to follow in the footsteps of her niqabi mother. Excited for her summer job & secretly dreaming of the perfect day to start wearing hijab herself, Ainy finds herself confronted by some very unexpected attention. Grappling with gossipy masjid aunties, boys acting weird, & a shocking change in her sister is a lot for Ainy to contend with all at once. “Any Way You Look” grapples with issues of hijab, societal pressure vs spirituality, and sexual harassment; it is recommended that parents read this in order to better have the important conversations with their children that this book will facilitate.

How to Free a Jinn

Insyirah Abdullah & her mom are Malays living Australia – until her grandmother’s ailing health brings them back. Settling into Malaysian life is pretty awesome… until Insyirah discovers that her school is haunted, her family has an ancestral jinn, and now it’s on her to do some serious jinn slaying!

It’s not easy learning everything she needs to know to fulfill her mission. Along the way, Insyirah also has to deal with navigating intergenerational family dynamics with her mother and grandmother, and discovering her own inner strength. This middle grade fantasy is full of Islam, Malaysian culture, and a fresh new adventure.

Kicked Out

Ali and his friends – Mark, Sami, and Aadam – just want to enjoy playing football and hanging out… but Aadam, a Syrian refugee, lives under threat of being deported back to Syria if he can’t afford a lawyer to handle his refugee application. Ali and the boys come up with a plan to save Aadam, but things get complicated when a racist accuses Aadam of stealing, AND Ali’s dad pops back up in his life… with Ali’s half-brother. This middle grade novel addresses the plight of Syrian refugees, tackles tough family dynamics, and also features an exciting football (soccer!) subplot!

Safiyyah’s War

Safiyyah is a plucky young girl whose family lives in the apartments set within the Grand Mosque of Paris, and spends her days between school, poring over maps at the library, and assisting her father in his duties at the masjid. When the Nazis make their way into France, Safiyyah’s Baba – and Safiyyah – become a part of the resistance, smuggling Jews into safety.

This isn’t just a fictional story; this novel highlights the real-life role of Parisian Muslims and the Grand Mosque of Paris in saving the lives of Jews during WW2, and sheds light on an important part of history that is oft ignored.

Young Adult/ Adult

Six Truths and a Lie [YA]

This YA novel is unique: a psychological thriller tale of 6 Muslim teens caught at the wrong place, the wrong time, and falsely accused of a terrorist act. Each teen is innocent of terrorism, but also has their own personal secrets that they’re forced to confront in the aftermath of their arrests. Gritty, raw, and tough, this book does not shy away from the cruel realities of Islamophobia, racism, adultification of Muslim children, the corruption of the American “justice” system, and adolescent drama.

The Thread That Connects Us [YA]

Two girls, one in Somalia and one in London, find their lives thrown together in a way both unexpected and unwelcomed. Halima and Safiya need to dig past secrets and buried lies to discover what – if anything – they mean to each other. The authentic Islamic representation remains outstanding in Ayaan Mohamud’s work, and it is wonderful to see Somali Muslim stories being highlighted.

Hidden Fires [Adult]

It is Ramadan 2017, and Yusuf – a survivor of Partition – wakes to the news of the Grenfell Towers ablaze… scenes which ignite past memories, even as his grasp on the present begins to waver. His granddaughter, Rubi, isn’t so sure she can handle staying with her grandfather, but as she slowly catches glimpses of his history, she knows that there’s more to her grandfather than meets the eye – and she is determined to stay by his side. This powerful multi-generational story is unforgettable, weaving together two distant but entwined historical events.

Vultures in the House of Silence [YA]

Khurafa is a young boy reeling from the aftermath of the Mongol invasion of Baghdad; all he has left is his family’s stunning garden. Alas, even that is threatened – and Khurafa finds himself swept away by the wizened Shaykh Nariman, accompanied by a street-wise, wise-cracking girl named Zakiyyah. Together, their little band embarks on a mission to stop a terrifying group of long-ago villains from wreaking havoc on an already devastated world.

Non-Fiction

The Power of Du’a

Just as with her first book, Ramadan Reflections, Aliyah Umm Raiyaan brings classical Islamic knowledge and presents it to readers in a manner both easily digestible and relatable, and most importantly, practically applicable. Each chapter addresses an element of du’a – approaching Allah, having the correct mindset, good deeds to accompany du’a, and more – alongside individual dua stories, a “Develop your du’a” segment that includes practical tips on incorporating the chapter’s suggestions, and “Allah, transform my du’a” with a written out du’a for you.

Behind My Doors

The story of Al-Qarawiyyin is the story of Fatimah al-Fihriyyah, the Muslim woman who established a sadaqah jaariyah that continues to benefit the Ummah. Functioning as a masjid, university, and library, Al-Qarawiyyin was and is a place of worship and knowledge that impacted the entire world. Told from the point of view of the university itself, “Behind My Doors” shares the history of al-Qarawiyyin with young readers.

Eliyas Explains Phenomenal Women in Islam is the latest addition to the wonderful Eliyas Explains series. This book does an incredible job of introducing the greatest women of history: Aasiyah (as), Maryam (as), Hajar (as), Khadijah (ra), Fatima (ra), and Aisha (ra). It’s often a challenge to make Muslim boys interested in stories about girls or women, but Zanib Mian nails it here! Eliyas is pretty relatable as a Muslim boy character, and I’m glad we have him around to explain things to other Muslim boys.

Dear Prophet Muhammad: A Letter to the Beloved is truly a gem of a book – written as a young boy’s letter to RasulAllah (sallAllahu alayhi wa sallam), filled with earnestness and weaving in details of the seerah and shamaa’il. This book is incredibly sweet and captures the attention of readers of all ages.

Auntie Aisha Answers: The Muslim Tween’s Ultimate Guide to Growing Up is a revolutionary book for Muslim tweens (and teens). From information about puberty (the physical and emotional bits), to understanding diversity and disabilities, to a spiritual understanding of healthy boundaries and what that looks like both religiously and in friendships/ relationships, to big emotions like anxiety and grief… Auntie Aisha really gives amazing answers! This book is applicable to both boys and girls, and covers male issues too with regards to puberty.

The Boy and His Sandcastle: A Journey of Redemption is the raw, painful memoir of Zakaria Amara – a young man sentenced to life for his role in a foiled terrorist plot. After years of despair and isolation, he finally discovers the transformative power of words and finds the courage to reshape his destiny. Written during his years of incarceration, Zakaria Amara employs a distinctive blend of stories, essays, and poems to chronicle his journey from captivity to freedom, reflecting on his struggles, growth, and ultimate redemption.

Atlas al-Asma Allah Ul Husna

Bright, colorful, and age-appropriate, each page introduces a Name of Allah, shares its meaning, and how we can connect to that Name on a personal level. The author also weaves in other Islamic concepts, important stories from the Qur’an, and breaks everything down in a very easy-to-understand way. Note: this book does mention some of the Sifaat (attributes of Allah) and refers to them as “names.”

Holiday

Ramadan: A Holy Month (Little Golden Book)

“Ramadan: A Holy Month” by Malik Amin does an excellent job explaining Ramadan to a young audience and ensuring to center Islam and worship as the core of it. Not once does the line “we fast to feel hungry like the poor” come up! Yay! Beautifully illustrated, with a diverse array of Muslim men, women, and children, this book is a must-have for classrooms and bookshelves for little ones.

Ramadan Kareem

“Ramadan Kareem” is really and truly the very essence of Ramadan faith and joy, brought to life with incredibly lively, hilarious, and touching illustrations. From the Ummah’s diversity and spotting the different flags on each page, to mischievous kitties everywhere, to little easter egg surprises, and most of all… the Eid page with Masjid al-Aqsa, giving us a glimpse of a truly joyous Eid in a free Palestine, inshaAllah.

An Eid Tale

This visually stunning board book shows toddlers all the joys of Eid! Little ones will enjoy looking at the siblings getting up on Eid morning, praying, putting on new clothes, taking their Eidi to get gifts, sharing with the homeless, the aunties doing henna, the uncles drinking chai as they make their way to the masjid to pray and celebrate. It is beautifully illustrated, with simple toddler aligning text, and is an absolute joy to read, spend time with and share.

Sami’s Special Gift

This sweet 32 page story, blends themes of loss, grief, giving, homelessness, Islam, Eid al Adha, and joy with simple early reader level text and beautiful illustrations.

Sami loves Eid and celebrating at the carnival with Dede, his grandfather, but Dede has passed away and no longer there to celebrate with them. Sami treasures his special Eid gift that reminds him of his grandfather, but when his family visits a homeless shelter to drop off meat, it gets Sami thinking what his life would be like if he lost his home and belongings. Sami has a big decision, and his Dede’s lessons remain close to his heart.

A Ramadan to Remember

Zain is a little boy whose family has moved away from their previous masjid-and-Islamic-school community, and while Ramadan is his favourite time of the year, he is struggling to feel the same sense of Ramadan feels he had before. This sweet story reflects many real-life experiences of Muslims who live in areas with few other Muslims, and the challenge of sharing and maintaining the Ramadan spirit with Muslims and non-Muslim neighbours alike!

Illustrations

My Olive Tree

In this simple, touching picture book about the healing power of a loving community, a girl’s grandpa and her neighbors help her grow an olive tree in a war-torn land. The crisp illustrations evoke the joy of a Palestinian child and her connection with her family and the olive trees they dearly love.

Noura’s Crescent Moon

It’s the 29th of Ramadan, Noura is attempting to fast for the first time, and she’s very excited about going moonsighting with her family. While the story could do with some work, the illustrations by Nabila Adani evoke nostalgic moonsighting memories, and will bring much joy to young readers.

The Mismatched Finjan

The illustrations by Fariza Dzatalin make this book a treat for the eyes! This story about a young girl who hears hurtful comments about her darker skin is vividly illustrated, drawing attention to the beautiful details on each page, as well as the lessons of courage and confidence to be learned.

What Fills Your Wings?

Layla can’t wait to leave for the masjid but everyone is taking too long! To distract her, her brother Yusuf takes her for a walk in the garden where they discover a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis. But it seems to be struggling and Layla wants to help it along: but should she? The illustrations by Nariman Emad are charming and unique – an important factor for Muslim kidlit!

Sister Friend

Ameena has felt invisible ever since going to her new school – but then there’s a new new student, Sundus, whose beautiful hijab signifies familiarity and comfort to Ameena. Too bad Ameena can’t figure out how to share this with Sundus! Shahrzad Maydani’s stunning watercolor-esque illustrations share the softness and tenderness of this sweet, moving story.

Tu Puedes: You Can Do It

Fatima Violeta loves thinking about what she wants to do when she grows up! This bilingual Spanish-English picture book beautifully illustrates Mexican culture, featuring Muslim characters!

Judges’ Choice and Sponsor’s Choice

Check back on January 17th to see our reveal for the Judges’ Choice and Sponsor’s Choice books this year!

Don’t forget to stay tuned for our announcement of the winners next week, inshaAllah!

