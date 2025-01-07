Connect with us

The MM Recap – Our Reader’s Choice Top MuslimMatters Articles From 2024

With every calendar year that passes, we on the MuslimMatters editorial team look back on the articles we’ve published and hone in on the most popular, most-returned-to, most-commented-on, etc. pieces which you -our dear readers-  have perused the previous year; with the intention to try and create better content for the following year inshaAllah.

Just as a treat, we’ve listed here for you, our MuslimMatters Reader’s Choice most popular articles from the year 2024:

 – January

  1. The Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the 2023 Finalists!

The Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2023: Meet The Finalists!

2. The Death Knell of Academic Freedom and Intellectual Debate at Harvard

The Death Knell of Academic Freedom and Intellectual Debate at Harvard

3. The Muslim Bookstagram Awards: The 2023 Winners!

The Muslim Bookstagram Awards : The 2023 Winners!

 – February

  1. Courtship Stories From The MSA: You Found “The One”

Courtship Stories From The MSA: You Found “The One” In Your MSA [Part 5]

2. Taking Lessons from The Strength of Maryam, Mother of Jesus

Taking Lessons from The Strength of Maryam, Mother of Jesus

3. Over Five Decades On: Bangladesh’s Crisis Of Islam, Politics, And Justice

Over Five Decades On: Bangladesh’s Crisis Of Islam, Politics, And Justice

 – March

  1. Famed American Rapper “Lil Jon” Smith Converts To Islam

Famed American Rapper “Lil Jon” Smith Converts To Islam

2. Behind The Differences In Contemporary Masahif

Behind The Differences In Contemporary Masahif

3. Prominent Social Justice Activist Shaun King Embraces Islam

Prominent Social Justice Activist Shaun King Embraces Islam

 – April

  1. The Origin And Evolution Of The Taraweeh Prayer

The Origin And Evolution Of The Taraweeh Prayer

2. 5 Years Of Studying Emotions In The Quran: A Therapist’s Findings

5 Years Of Studying Emotions In The Quran: A Therapist’s Findings

3. Fourteen Centuries Since Badr: Recalling Islam’s First Decisive Battlefield

Fourteen Centuries Since Badr: Recalling Islam’s First Decisive Battlefield

 – May

  1. Then The Sea Split: Reflections On The Story Of Prophet Musa, Gaza, And Hope

Then The Sea Split: Reflections On The Story Of Prophet Musa, Gaza, And Hope

2. Professor Suspended After Harassing Muslim Woman

Professor Suspended After Harassing Muslim Woman

3. Beyond Repression: Muslim Sexuality On Campus

Beyond Repression: Muslim Sexuality On Campus

 – June

  1. A Less Than Perfect Hajj: Hajj Reflections

A Less Than Perfect Hajj: Hajj Reflections

2. The Things He Would Say – [Part 1] – The Call to Hajj

The Things He Would Say – [Part 1] – The Call to Hajj

3. Podcast [Man2Man]: Hadith and Beyond | Mufti Muntasir Zaman

Podcast [Man2Man]: Hadith and Beyond | Mufti Muntasir Zaman

 – July

  1. Why Your Kids Should Not Be Huffadh

Why Your Kids Should Not Be Huffadh

2. The Things He Would Say – [Part 2] – Dinner Invitation

The Things He Would Say – [Part 2] – Dinner Invitation

3. Podcast: Niqabi Pro Tips Unveiled | Ustadha Marjaan Ali & Ustadha Tuscany Bernier

Podcast: Niqabi Pro Tips Unveiled | Ustadha Marjaan Ali & Ustadha Tuscany Bernier

 – August

  1. Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated By Israel: A Life Dedicated To The Palestinian Cause

Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated By Israel: A Life Dedicated To The Palestinian Cause

2. [Podcast] From The Maldives To Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed

[Podcast] From The Maldives To Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed

3. The Case For An Institutional Approach To Faith In The Era of Religious Internet Influencers

The Case For An Institutional Approach To Faith In The Era of Religious Internet Influencers

 – September

  1. Missouri Executes Imam Khalifah Marcellus Williams Despite Likely Innocence

Missouri Executes Imam Khalifah Marcellus Williams Despite Likely Innocence

2. Deconstructing Vanity Within The Framework Of Islam

Deconstructing Vanity Within The Framework Of Islam

3. From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Long And Short Of Vaping

From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Long And Short Of Vaping

 – October

  1. Why Mehdi Hasan’s “Lesser Of Two Evils” Election Advice Is Wrong

Why Mehdi Hasan’s “Lesser Of Two Evils” Election Advice Is Wrong

2. Imams Call To “Abandon Harris” As American Election Looms

Imams Call To “Abandon Harris” As American Election Looms

3. Israel Kills Yahya Sinwar: Hamas’ Iron Man Exits The Stage

Israel Kills Yahya Sinwar: Hamas’ Iron Man Exits The Stage

 – November

  1. MuslimMatters Official Statement On Wisam Sharieff

MuslimMatters Official Statement On Wisam Sharieff

2. Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network

Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network

3. Ensuring The Safety Of Our Communities: A Call For Immediate Corrective Action From American Muslim Organizations

Ensuring The Safety Of Our Communities: A Call For Immediate Corrective Action From American Muslim Organizations

 – December

1. Fort Down In A Fortnight: Syrian Insurgents Oust Assad Regime

Fort Down In A Fortnight: Syrian Insurgents Oust Assad Regime

2. Addressing Abuse Amongst Muslims: A Community Call-In & Leadership Directives | The Female Scholars Network

Addressing Abuse Amongst Muslims: A Community Call-In & Leadership Directives | The Female Scholars Network

3. I’ve Converted, And It’s Christmas…

I’ve Converted, And It’s Christmas…

 

Was there an article(s) you particularly benefitted from, or that you feel deserves a notable mention? Let us know in the comments!

From the entire MuslimMatters team, jazakAllahukhair for your continuous support, and we hope to have you around here more often in 2025 inshaAllah!

 

