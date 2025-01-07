featured
The MM Recap – Our Reader’s Choice Top MuslimMatters Articles From 2024
With every calendar year that passes, we on the MuslimMatters editorial team look back on the articles we’ve published and hone in on the most popular, most-returned-to, most-commented-on, etc. pieces which you -our dear readers- have perused the previous year; with the intention to try and create better content for the following year inshaAllah.
Just as a treat, we’ve listed here for you, our MuslimMatters Reader’s Choice most popular articles from the year 2024:
– January
-
The Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the 2023 Finalists!
2. The Death Knell of Academic Freedom and Intellectual Debate at Harvard
The Death Knell of Academic Freedom and Intellectual Debate at Harvard
3. The Muslim Bookstagram Awards: The 2023 Winners!
– February
- Courtship Stories From The MSA: You Found “The One”
Courtship Stories From The MSA: You Found “The One” In Your MSA [Part 5]
2. Taking Lessons from The Strength of Maryam, Mother of Jesus
3. Over Five Decades On: Bangladesh’s Crisis Of Islam, Politics, And Justice
Over Five Decades On: Bangladesh’s Crisis Of Islam, Politics, And Justice
– March
-
Famed American Rapper “Lil Jon” Smith Converts To Islam
2. Behind The Differences In Contemporary Masahif
3. Prominent Social Justice Activist Shaun King Embraces Islam
– April
-
The Origin And Evolution Of The Taraweeh Prayer
2. 5 Years Of Studying Emotions In The Quran: A Therapist’s Findings
5 Years Of Studying Emotions In The Quran: A Therapist’s Findings
3. Fourteen Centuries Since Badr: Recalling Islam’s First Decisive Battlefield
Fourteen Centuries Since Badr: Recalling Islam’s First Decisive Battlefield
– May
-
Then The Sea Split: Reflections On The Story Of Prophet Musa, Gaza, And Hope
Then The Sea Split: Reflections On The Story Of Prophet Musa, Gaza, And Hope
2. Professor Suspended After Harassing Muslim Woman
3. Beyond Repression: Muslim Sexuality On Campus
– June
-
A Less Than Perfect Hajj: Hajj Reflections
2. The Things He Would Say – [Part 1] – The Call to Hajj
3. Podcast [Man2Man]: Hadith and Beyond | Mufti Muntasir Zaman
– July
- Why Your Kids Should Not Be Huffadh
2. The Things He Would Say – [Part 2] – Dinner Invitation
3. Podcast: Niqabi Pro Tips Unveiled | Ustadha Marjaan Ali & Ustadha Tuscany Bernier
Podcast: Niqabi Pro Tips Unveiled | Ustadha Marjaan Ali & Ustadha Tuscany Bernier
– August
- Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated By Israel: A Life Dedicated To The Palestinian Cause
Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated By Israel: A Life Dedicated To The Palestinian Cause
2. [Podcast] From The Maldives To Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed
[Podcast] From The Maldives To Malaysia: A Shaykha’s Story | Shaykha Aisha Hussain Rasheed
3. The Case For An Institutional Approach To Faith In The Era of Religious Internet Influencers
The Case For An Institutional Approach To Faith In The Era of Religious Internet Influencers
– September
-
Missouri Executes Imam Khalifah Marcellus Williams Despite Likely Innocence
Missouri Executes Imam Khalifah Marcellus Williams Despite Likely Innocence
2. Deconstructing Vanity Within The Framework Of Islam
3. From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Long And Short Of Vaping
– October
-
Why Mehdi Hasan’s “Lesser Of Two Evils” Election Advice Is Wrong
Why Mehdi Hasan’s “Lesser Of Two Evils” Election Advice Is Wrong
2. Imams Call To “Abandon Harris” As American Election Looms
3. Israel Kills Yahya Sinwar: Hamas’ Iron Man Exits The Stage
– November
-
MuslimMatters Official Statement On Wisam Sharieff
2. Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network
3. Ensuring The Safety Of Our Communities: A Call For Immediate Corrective Action From American Muslim Organizations
Ensuring The Safety Of Our Communities: A Call For Immediate Corrective Action From American Muslim Organizations
– December
1. Fort Down In A Fortnight: Syrian Insurgents Oust Assad Regime
Fort Down In A Fortnight: Syrian Insurgents Oust Assad Regime
2. Addressing Abuse Amongst Muslims: A Community Call-In & Leadership Directives | The Female Scholars Network
Addressing Abuse Amongst Muslims: A Community Call-In & Leadership Directives | The Female Scholars Network
3. I’ve Converted, And It’s Christmas…
Was there an article(s) you particularly benefitted from, or that you feel deserves a notable mention? Let us know in the comments!
From the entire MuslimMatters team, jazakAllahukhair for your continuous support, and we hope to have you around here more often in 2025 inshaAllah!
