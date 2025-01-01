Inspired by the Prophet: Building Your Personal and Family Plan for 2025

A Letter From The Editor: From MuslimMatters’ Editor-in-Chief, Hena Zuberi

Dear MuslimMatters Readers,

I write to you as I am on the tail end of a visit to the Rohingya camps where 60,000 new refugees have recently arrived as the genocide continues in Burma. I will write about my journey in detail but as 2024 ends, I want to take time to reflect and help you prepare for 2025. Let me ask you this: if launching software or passing a law requires a detailed plan, why should our lives and families be any different? No successful project—or family—thrives without a clear roadmap. In order to live up to the Prophetic Mission that all of us have been assigned, it is time to upgrade our personal and family systems with a Prophetic blueprint.

As I urge my own family and colleagues to write their personal plans, I want to share how to create a thoughtful and intentional plan for 2025, focusing on Ummah, spiritual, emotional, financial, intellectual, social, career, travel, and physical goals. I am not naturally an organized person. Unlike others, it is a struggle for me but making an intention and then developing plans for my day, my year, my life has helped me do the work that I am able to do while giving time to my husband, my children, my parents, my family and my community.

Planning and taking action, no matter how small, is a key part of our faith. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ beautifully emphasized this when he said:

“If the Hour (Day of Judgment) is about to be established and one of you has a sapling in his hand, let him plant it.” (Musnad Ahmad, 12491)

This hadith emphasizes taking proactive and meaningful action, even in the face of overwhelming circumstances. It encourages believers to always prepare and contribute positively, no matter how small the act may seem.

Time for Reflection

Before diving into planning, pause and reflect. Reflection is a hallmark of Islamic tradition. Our Habib, Prophet Muhammad ﷺ would retreat to the Cave of Hira, pondering life’s purpose and seeking Allah’s guidance. Similarly, we should reflect on the past year:

What worked well in your life?

What areas need improvement?

Where did you fall short in your relationship with Allah and your family and why?

For many of us the genocide in Gaza has overshadowed every achievement and celebration, but take time over the next few days to thank Allah for your successes this year, reflect on where you failed, and congratulate yourself for successfully pivoting when things didn’t go according to plan. Everything is in Allah’s Hands and He is the Best of Planners, so your plan may go off track but part of planning is having contingencies. Dedicate time to ask these questions and journal your thoughts. Reflection paves the way for intentional action.

Concern for the Ummah: Adopting a Cause in 2025

We are part of a global community, the Ummah, bound by faith and responsibility.

In 2025, make it a personal and family goal to actively contribute to the Ummah’s well-being. Instead of sporadic protests or aimless social media activism, adopt a specific cause and commit to it with intention. Whether it’s advocating for justice in Palestine, standing with Uyghurs, supporting refugees, or raising awareness about Kashmir, channel your energy into organized, impactful efforts.

How to Get Started:

Research the Cause: Learn about its history, challenges, and the ongoing efforts to address them. Join Active Organizations: Align yourself with groups already making a difference. Contributing to an organized movement amplifies your impact. Set Tangible Goals: Whether it’s donating regularly, volunteering, or organizing events, chalk out a clear plan for how you’ll support the cause. Educate Your Family: Share your efforts with your spouse and children. Discuss the importance of collective responsibility and instill a sense of global concern in your home.

When you adopt a cause with sincerity, it transforms your activism from reactive to purposeful. This is not just an act of solidarity; it’s an extension of our faith.

Redistribute Your Time Wisely

Our society is drowning in distractions—social media, endless gatherings, and mindless entertainment. These drain our energy and pull us away from what truly matters. When people ask me how I manage my family, my home, work, community and Ummah concerns, I tell them I eliminated the ‘dawat/party’ scenario from my life. Sure we visit friends from time to time but ending the weekend rat race (along with the mandatory posts on social media) along with other life changes freed up so much time for other commitments.

Take inspiration from the Sahabah. They didn’t remain in the comfort of Madinah; they dispersed, spreading Islam to every corner of the earth. Today, our mission may not require geographical movement, but it does demand a redistribution of time.

For 2025, ask yourself:

How can I prioritize family, worship, and meaningful goals?

Which commitments can I eliminate to create space for growth and contribute to the Prophetic Mission?

Redirect your energy into your home and the Ummah, strengthening the bonds that matter most.

Strong Marriages Build Strong Families and Strong Communities

The cornerstone of a thriving Ummah is a solid marriage. If married, the relationship between spouses is like the foundation of a home. If the foundation is shaky, everything built on it—our children’s upbringing, family values, and community health—will suffer.

In 2025, if married, commit to investing in your marriage. This doesn’t require extravagant vacations or endless hours together. Instead, focus on intentional, distraction-free quality time. Put the phone down, listen with empathy, and share moments of joy. A loving glance, an attentive ear, a shared laugh—these small moments build trust and love, nurturing the heart of the family.

Intentionality Over Busyness

Busyness is not a badge of honor—it’s often a sign of misplaced priorities. A productive family doesn’t just do more; it does the right things with intention.

For 2025, adopt time-blocking techniques for both work and family life. Schedule undistracted time with your spouse, children, and even yourself. Productivity isn’t about how much you do but about how much value you bring to the people and goals that matter most.

Build a Prophetic Family Plan

No successful endeavor is random; it’s built on a solid plan. Write your own personal plan with tentative dates, I use the Notes app on my phone so it is handy and use Google Calendar and the Asana app to schedule time. You can be as detailed as you want and be as specific as possible.

If you want a family rooted in Islamic values you need a plan, especially when your children are young. If you don’t plan out how you want to raise them, how you want your family to function, it will not happen.

Your personal plans should converge into a cohesive family plan, requiring flexibility and compromise. For example, your daughter might want to enroll in an additional course, impacting the family’s financial goals. Or your spouse may wish to attend a close friend’s wedding on the same weekend you’ve planned to attend a Seerah Intensive. These situations call for open discussion and mutual understanding.

Categories to Consider in Your Personal and Family Plan with specific and general examples:

Spiritual Goals:

Memorize 5 new surahs by June 2025

Establish a regular study circle for immediate family on Sunday evenings; send Google invites.

Commit to praying together as a family for Maghrib and Isha

Attend masjid 3 days a week

Finish a book or Islamic course

Develop my plan into a Ramadan Dua List

Emotional/Relationship Goals:

Schedule weekly or monthly family meetings (shura) to check in and align.

Build stronger bonds by addressing conflicts and apologizing when necessary.

Recognizing my triggers and learn to self regulate

Call Sibling # 2 every Sunday

Bi-weekly date with spouse (add to budget)

Financial Goals:

Plan for milestones like Hajj, Umrah, or charitable giving.

Create a savings strategy for future family needs

Save x amount in 2025 to buy a property by 2029

Intellectual Goals:

Commit to learning as a family—Islamic knowledge, new skills, or hobbies.

Take professional development classes

Get a library card and listen to 7 audio books by March

Social Goals:

Strengthen ties with righteous family friends.

Limit exposure to toxic relationships and environments.

Monthly Coffee Date with Daughter 2 on college campus

Career Goals:

Align professional aspirations with your family’s needs and values.

Send a follow up email to every new person I network with.

Travel Goals:

Plan trips that strengthen your bond and enrich your faith, not just for the ‘gram

Physical Goals:

Somatic workouts after Asr Salah 2 x a week.

Sleep earlier, by 10 PM to get 8 hours.

Make a balanced meal plan for Baba’s high blood pressure.

Schedule wellness checkups for all family members.

Schedule Regular Family Meetings

A family plan rooted in Islamic values can transform your home. A strong family starts with intentional communication, and regular family meetings are a powerful way to build connection and trust. When children are involved in the planning process, they feel valued and gain confidence, reducing the need for external validation. These meetings become a space for every family member to share their aspirations, challenges, and input on the family’s direction.

As Imam Abdul Malik Mujahid highlights in his article on SoundVision, family meetings are not just practical but deeply rooted in our tradition of shura (consultation). They create a safe space for emotional honesty and vulnerability. Brené Brown reminds us, vulnerability is the birthplace of connection. In these meetings, admit mistakes, say “I’m sorry,” and model humility. This culture of vulnerability builds resilience and helps children feel secure, knowing they can express themselves without fear of judgment.

The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ exemplified this balance of love and responsibility. He ﷺ mended his clothes, helped with chores, and still made time for his family. This wasn’t just practical—it was spiritual. Our families are an amanah (trust) from Allah. While providing love and support, we must also prepare our children to navigate life’s challenges with faith and resilience. Regular family meetings can be the foundation for fostering this balance, helping your family grow together with shared goals and understanding.

Moving Forward with Intention in 2025

The Qur’an reminds us:

“You are the best community ever raised for humanity—you encourage good, forbid evil, and believe in Allah.” This high status is not automatic. Hazrat Umar said, “If you want this high status, you have to meet the criteria set by Allah.”

For 2025, make it a year of intentional living. Strengthen your connection to Allah, nurture your family relationships, and align your actions with your ultimate purpose as

a Muslim.

The end of the year is a time for reflection, recalibration, and renewal. Take the opportunity to plan—both personally and as a family—for the year ahead. With a Prophetic blueprint guiding us, we can create homes filled with love, faith, and purpose, and move closer to fulfilling our mission as the best community.

May Allah bless our efforts, put our plans in action and Grant us barakah in our time, families, and endeavors. Ameen.

Your Sister,

Hena Zuberi

Editor in Chief, Muslimmatters

Director, Justice For All

CoFounder, The Unity Lab

