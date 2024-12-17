#Islam
Islam, Decoloniality, and Allamah Iqbal on Revolution
Decoloniality is a trendy term that trickled down from the ivory towers of academia and has made its way into Muslamic circles – but should Muslims really be jumping on that bandwagon?
Zainab bint Younus asks Muhammad Saad Yacoob about the difference between decoloniality and anti-coloniality, Islamic intellectual tradition around resistance and revolution, and what the average Muslim can do to change of the Ummah. (This episode also features plenty of fascinating side quests, including the history of gunpowder and Imam al-Ghazali and the depth of Greek influence on Muslim thought outside of philosophy!)
Tune into this episode for a deep discussion that unravels assumptions around Muslims and decoloniality.
M. Saad Yacoob is a student of knowledge, an aspiring writer, and poet. Saad has a Bachelor’s in English from George Mason University and a PhD Student in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University.
