#Life
Keeping Our Children Safe from Predators: A Guide for Parents
Signs Children Should Be Aware Of
- Unusual Interest in Child Activities: Be cautious of adults who show an excessive interest in children’s activities or try to spend time alone with them.
- Grooming Behaviours: Watch for adults who give gifts, offer special attention, or try to build a secretive relationship with your child.
- Inappropriate Conversations: Teach children to recognize and report any adult who talks about sexual topics or asks for personal information.
- Physical Boundaries: Make sure children understand that it’s okay to say “no” to unwanted physical contact, even from someone they know.
Advice for Parents
- Open Communication: Create a safe and open environment where your child feels comfortable talking about anything. Use age-appropriate language to discuss personal safety and boundaries. Teach them the difference between good touch and bad touch.
- Role Playing: Practice scenarios with your child where they might need to say “no” or seek help. This can build their confidence in handling uncomfortable situations. Many cultures put so much emphasis on respecting elders, the children are fearful to report sexual assault to their parents and often miss the child’s fear as disobedience. We have to actually be comfortable with our kids saying NO to us for them to feel safe saying NO to others. If they fear saying no to us, they may fear saying no to sexual predators.
- Teach Assertiveness: Encourage your child to be assertive and to trust their instincts. Let them know it’s okay to speak up if something feels wrong.
- Monitor Online Activity: Keep an eye on your child’s online interactions. Use parental controls and discuss the importance of not sharing personal information online.
Facilitating Conversations
- Start Early: Begin conversations about safety and boundaries at a young age. Use everyday moments to reinforce these lessons.
- Ask Open Ended Questions: Encourage your child to share their thoughts and feelings. Questions like
- “How do you feel about your new friend?”
- “What do you like most about spending time with [adult’s name]?”
- “Can you tell me about a time when [adult’s name] made you feel happy or special?”
- “How do you feel when [adult’s name] is around?”
- “What kinds of things do you and [adult’s name] do together?”
- “Has [adult’s name] ever done something that made you feel uncomfortable or confused?”
- “What do you think about the way [adult’s name] talks to you?”
- “Can you describe a typical day when you spend time with [adult’s name]?”
- “How does [adult’s name] make you feel when you are with them?”
- “What are some things [adult’s name] has taught you or shown you?”
- “Is there anything you wish [adult’s name] would do differently?”
These questions can open up dialogue and encourage children to express their feelings and experiences in detail, helping you understand their interactions with adults better. Listen to their body language, not just their words.
3. Active Listening: Show that you are listening by repeating back what your child says and validating their feelings. This builds trust and makes them more likely to come to you with concerns.
4. Stay Calm and Supportive: If your child reports something concerning, stay calm and supportive. Assure them that they did the right thing by telling you and that you will help keep them safe.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Narcissistic and coercive parenting makes it so much more difficult for children to speak up out of fear of being blamed of breaking up the family or disrespecting elders. The number one rule if your child speaks up is LISTEN to them. Never pressure or force children to do anything with an adult that they are uncomfortable to do. Whether that be kissing or sitting on the lap of their uncle, step parent, teacher etc. If your child says no that’s not disrespect. The adult should grow up and not have a fragile ego and take it personally. The adult should maturely accept the child’s boundaries without taking it personally or letting their ego get in the way. In toxic cultures, this is why kids grow up not knowing what boundaries are and end up in abusive relationships.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] How To Free A Jinn & Other Questions | Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil
Keeping Our Children Safe from Predators: A Guide for Parents
Toolkits to Fight Child Sexual Abuse
Statement Against Abuse: The Female Scholars Network
MuslimMatters Official Statement On Wisam Sharieff
The Role Of Kurds In The Dissemination Of Islamic Knowledge In The Malay Archipelago
Husn Al-Dhann: The Path To Islamic Optimism
Why Mehdi Hasan’s “Lesser Of Two Evils” Election Advice Is Wrong
MuslimMatters Official Statement On Wisam Sharieff
[Podcast] Hospitals And Healing: Islamic Chaplaincy | Ch. Sondos Kholaki
Sami Hamdi: “Muslims Must Abandon Harris” | Transcript and Summary
IOK Ramadan: The Importance of Spiritual Purification | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep30]
IOK Ramadan: The Power of Prayer | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep29]
IOK Ramadan: The Weight of the Qur’an | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep28]
IOK Ramadan: Families of Faith | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep27]
Trending
-
#Culture1 month ago
The Things He Would Say – [Part 5]: Pray For Dana
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Imams Call To “Abandon Harris” As American Election Looms
-
featured4 weeks ago
The Role Of Kurds In The Dissemination Of Islamic Knowledge In The Malay Archipelago
-
#Islam4 weeks ago
Husn Al-Dhann: The Path To Islamic Optimism