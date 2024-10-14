Connect with us

[Podcast] Hospitals And Healing: Islamic Chaplaincy | Ch. Sondos Kholaki

Chaplaincy

What is chaplaincy, anyway? And what do Muslim chaplains do? How do they fit into the grand scheme of the da’wah world? Zainab bint Younus speaks to Chaplain Sondos Kholaki about Islamic chaplaincy, the role of Muslim chaplains, and Ch. Sondos’s experiences in the field of hospital chaplaincy. This episode is a dive into more than just the medical healing you find at hospitals, but the spiritual healing journeys that also take place there.

 

Chaplain Sondos Kholaki serves as a hospital staff chaplain and a community chaplain in Southern California. She is a board-certified chaplain with the Association of Professional Chaplains (APC). Sondos earned a Master of Divinity degree in Islamic Chaplaincy from Bayan Islamic Graduate School/Claremont School of Theology. She is the author of Musings of a Muslim Chaplain (2020) and the co-editor of Mantle of Mercy: Islamic Chaplaincy in North America (2021).

