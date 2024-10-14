#Islam
[Podcast] Hospitals And Healing: Islamic Chaplaincy | Ch. Sondos Kholaki
What is chaplaincy, anyway? And what do Muslim chaplains do? How do they fit into the grand scheme of the da’wah world? Zainab bint Younus speaks to Chaplain Sondos Kholaki about Islamic chaplaincy, the role of Muslim chaplains, and Ch. Sondos’s experiences in the field of hospital chaplaincy. This episode is a dive into more than just the medical healing you find at hospitals, but the spiritual healing journeys that also take place there.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Chaplain Sondos Kholaki serves as a hospital staff chaplain and a community chaplain in Southern California. She is a board-certified chaplain with the Association of Professional Chaplains (APC). Sondos earned a Master of Divinity degree in Islamic Chaplaincy from Bayan Islamic Graduate School/Claremont School of Theology. She is the author of Musings of a Muslim Chaplain (2020) and the co-editor of Mantle of Mercy: Islamic Chaplaincy in North America (2021).
Related:
The Bigger Picture: Understanding Loss, Sacrifice, and Purpose in Dhul Hijjah
Book Review – Mantle of Mercy: Islamic Chaplaincy in North America
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] Hospitals And Healing: Islamic Chaplaincy | Ch. Sondos Kholaki
The Dissemination Of Islamic Knowledge In The Malay Archipelago
Husn Al-Dhann: The Path To Islamic Optimism
Imams Call To “Abandon Harris” As American Election Looms
For Harris, Genocide Must Come With A Political Cost
The Things He Would Say – [Part 5]: Pray For Dana
University Chaplains’ Perspective On Campus Protests [Part V] – A Situation Of Haqq And Batil
A New Way To Read Fiction: Critical Islamic Mindful Reading
Missouri Executes Imam Khalifah Marcellus Williams Despite Likely Innocence
From the Chaplain’s Desk – Reflecting On The Final Days Of The Prophet This Rabi-ul Awwal
IOK Ramadan: The Importance of Spiritual Purification | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep30]
IOK Ramadan: The Power of Prayer | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep29]
IOK Ramadan: The Weight of the Qur’an | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep28]
IOK Ramadan: Families of Faith | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep27]
IOK Ramadan: Humility in Front of the Messenger | Keys To The Divine Compass [Ep26]
Trending
-
#Culture2 weeks ago
The Things He Would Say – [Part 5]: Pray For Dana
-
#Current Affairs3 weeks ago
University Chaplains’ Perspective On Campus Protests [Part V] – A Situation Of Haqq And Batil
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
University Chaplains’ Perspective On Campus Protests [Part IV] – The Insidious Israeli Narrative
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Meta Company Moderator Rules Against Ban On Pro-Palestine Slogan