From the Chaplain’s Desk – Reflecting On The Final Days Of The Prophet This Rabi-ul Awwal

While the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is often remembered by Muslims as the month in which our beloved Prophet was born, it also marks the final days and eventual demise of our Messenger in the eleventh year of Islam. There are no special recommendations for this month, but it is a time to learn and reflect on how he lived his final days.

After performing what we call the “Farewell Pilgrimage,” the Prophet ﷺ returned to Madinah for the very last time. According to several reports, the Prophet ﷺ remained in this world for approximately 81 days after the farewell pilgrimage.

Indications

The Quran is explicitly clear that the Prophet ﷺ had an appointed term and would leave the world at that time, according to the wisdom and decree of Allah ﷻ. Allah ﷻ says in the Quran:

“You [O Prophet] will certainly die, and they will die too.” [Surah Az-Zumar: 39;30] “Muḥammad is no more than a Messenger; other Messengers have gone before him. If he were to die or be killed, would you regress into disbelief?” [Surah ‘Ali Imran: 3;144] “We have not granted immortality to any human before you [O Prophet], so if you die, will they live forever?” [Surah Al-Anbiya: 21;34]

The Prophet ﷺ sensed from certain verses of the Quran that were revealed late in his life that the time of his death was approaching. The Prophet ﷺ made references to his departure from this world, which were understood by some of his close Companions .

When the Prophet ﷺ sent Muʿādh as a governor to Yemen, he saw him off to bid him farewell. The Prophet ﷺ walked alongside Muʿādh as he was riding his animal. The Prophet ﷺ said, “O Muʿādh, I certainly love you. Perhaps you shall not see me after this year, and perhaps when you return to Madinah you will find my mosque and my grave.” Another indication was the revelation of Surah al-Naṣr. Several Companions such as ʿUmar and ibn ʿAbbās understood it as a sign that the Prophet’s ﷺ time was soon. During the farewell pilgrimage, the Prophet ﷺ said, “Learn the rites of Ḥajj from me. I don’t know, perhaps this may be my last Ḥajj.”

The Prophet ﷺ fell ill during the month of Ṣafar and in preparation for his departure from this world, the Prophet ﷺ did some unique things. He visited the martyrs of Uḥūd and bid them farewell. After returning, he ascended the pulpit and said, “I am a predecessor before you and I am a witness over you. Your appointment with me is at the Ḥawḍ. I am looking at it while I’m standing right here. I do not fear for you the possibility that you will associate partners with Allah ﷻ in worship; rather, I fear for you in another sense: that you will compete with one another for the world.”

The Prophet ﷺ also visited Baqīʿ at night as if he was saying farewell to the inhabitants.

On Monday, the 29th of Ṣafar he developed a severe headache and a very high fever. He was sick for about 13-14 days and continued to lead the prayer for about 11 of those days; until he was too ill to do so. The Prophet ﷺ continued to alternate his visits between his wives and when his illness became more severe he started asking, “Where will I be tomorrow? Where will I be tomorrow?” His wives understood that he wanted to rest and be nursed in the home of ʿĀ’ishah and they gave him permission to do so. The Prophet spent the last week of his life in her home under her loving and tender care.

On Wednesday, his temperature rose very high and he asked to be bathed with water. After he felt some strength, he tied a cloth around his head, sat on the pulpit, and delivered one of his final public lectures. The following is some of what he said:

“May Allah’s Curse be upon the Jews and Christians because they took the graves of their Prophets as places of worship.”

“If I struck anyone’s back, this is my back so take your revenge.”

“If anyone has a debt that I have not paid, then here is my wealth to take.”

The Prophet ﷺ praised the Anṣār.

He was also reported to have said: “Allah ﷻ has a given a servant a choice between this world and what is with Him and He has chosen what is with Him.” Upon hearing this, Abū Bakr began to weep uncontrollably. Some of the Companions started to wonder why he was crying and found it to be strange. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Do not cry, O Abū Bakr, for you are the one I trust the most in my companionship and with my family. Were I able to take a khalīl in this world, my khalīl would be Abū Bakr, but I cannot take a khalīl because Allah has chosen me as His khalīl. But, O Abū Bakr, between you and I is the brotherhood of Islam.” The Prophet ﷺ then announced, “All the doors of the Masjid are to be closed except Abū Bakr’s door.” [Al-Bukhari – 466]

One of the final prayers that the Prophet ﷺ led was Maghrib on the Friday before his death, and he recited Sūrah al-Mursalāt. For ʿIshā, the Prophet ﷺ attempted 3 or 4 times to go to the masjid but he was unable to do so. He asked ʿĀ’isha , “Have the people prayed?” She said, “No and they’re waiting for you O Messenger of Allah…” When he realized that he would not be able to make it, he told ʿĀ’isha , “Tell Abū Bakr to lead the people in prayer.” She said, “O Messenger of Allah, my father is a soft-hearted man; when he stands in prayer, he cries, and people won’t like it.” The Prophet ﷺ insisted, “Tell Abū Bakr to lead the people in prayer.” ʿĀ’isha then urged Ḥafsah to ask the Prophet ﷺ to allow ʿUmar to lead instead, and the Prophet ﷺ repeated even more emphatically, “Go and find Abū Bakr to lead! You are acting like the women around Yūsuf!” Abū Bakr (ra) then led the prayers until the Prophet ﷺ left this world. [Al Bukhari: 678]

The following day (Sat or Sun), the Prophet ﷺ gained enough energy to walk to the masjid while the Companions were praying Ẓuhr. Abū Bakr stepped back to allow the Prophet ﷺ to lead, but the Prophet ﷺ motioned to Abū Bakr to stay in his place… After prayer, the Prophet ﷺ addressed his Companions publically for the last time. He praised the Anṣār and instructed that they be taken care of. He also said, “None of you should die except with good thoughts of Allah.” The last thing he advised his Companions with was, “Guard the prayer! Guard the prayer! And fear Allah with those under your authority.”

The day before his death (Sun), the Prophet ﷺ asked ʿĀ’ishah how much money he had, and she collected seven dinars. He held them in his hand and said, “What will I say to Allah if I meet Allah with these coins?” He then instructed ʿĀ’ishah to give them away in charity. The Prophet ﷺ left this world without any money in his possession.

The next day (Mon), the Prophet ﷺ was in bed as Abū Bakr led the Muslims in Fajr prayer. The Prophet ﷺ lifted the curtain and observed his Companions praying behind Abū Bakr with a beautiful smile on his face. Anas said, “We diverted our attention and almost invalidated our prayers out of happiness.” This is the last time they saw the blessed face of the Prophet ﷺ as he did not live until the next prayer time.

Later that day, Fāṭimah came to visit the Prophet ﷺ. He whispered something in her ear and she began to cry. He then whispered in her ear again and she smiled. Later, ʿĀ’ishah asked her what the Prophet ﷺ said. She said, “The first time he told me that he would not recover from his illness, and I wept. Then he told me that I would be the first of his family to join him so I smiled.” [Al Bukhari: 4433] When his fever intensified, Fāṭimah said, “How painful is the suffering of my father!” He ﷺ replied, “O Fāṭimah, your father will not suffer after today.”

ʿĀ’ishah placed the Prophet’s head on her lap and cradled him ﷺ. The Prophet ﷺ looked over to ʿAbd al-Raḥmān ibn abī Bakr’s miswāk. She asked, “Would you like me to take it for you?”

The Prophet ﷺ then raised his eyes upwards and began whispering. ʿĀ’ishah lowered her head to hear what he was saying, and she heard, “With the Prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous. O Allah, forgive me, have mercy on me, and allow me to be with al-Rafīq al-Aʿlā (the Loftiest Company). His final words were, “al-Rafīq al-Aʿlā.”

Anas said, “The day the Prophet ﷺ passed away everything became dark. I have never seen a darker day than the day on which the Prophet ﷺ passed away.”

Lessons

Acceptance of Mortality: The Prophet ﷺ knew that his time in the world was limited. He sensed it from certain Quranic verses and prepared both himself and his community for his departure. This is a reminder for us to accept the inevitability of death and to prepare for it spiritually. Preparation for departure: The Prophet ﷺ took several steps in preparation for his passing, such as visiting the martyrs of Uḥūd and Baqīʿ and bidding them farewell. He also emphasized to his Companions that he would soon leave the world and reminded them to stay firm in their worship and devotion to Allah , and avoid competition for worldly gains. The Prophet ﷺ took several steps in preparation for his passing, such as visiting the martyrs of Uḥūd and Baqīʿ and bidding them farewell. He also emphasized to his Companions that he would soon leave the world and reminded them to stay firm in their worship and devotion to Allah, and avoid competition for worldly gains. Humility and justice: The Prophet ﷺ, during his illness, offered anyone he may have wronged an opportunity to seek redress, showing his humility and sense of justice. He wanted to leave this world without owing anyone anything, and without holding grudges. Charity and Generosity: Before his passing, the Prophet ﷺ asked ʿĀ’ishah about any money they had left and immediately instructed her to give it away in charity, showing his commitment to meeting Allah without holding onto material wealth. Before his passing, the Prophet ﷺ asked ʿĀ’ishahabout any money they had left and immediately instructed her to give it away in charity, showing his commitment to meeting Allahwithout holding onto material wealth. The Importance of Prayer: One of the Prophet’s ﷺ final public instructions was to emphasize the importance of prayer. He repeatedly advised his Companions to “Guard the prayer!” which serves as a reminder for all Muslims to maintain their prayers, especially in difficult times. Compassion for Family: Even in his final moments, the Prophet ﷺ showed compassion for his daughter Fāṭimah when she expressed sadness over his suffering. He reassured her that after his death, he would no longer experience pain, showing the importance of comforting our loved ones during hard times. Even in his final moments, the Prophet ﷺ showed compassion for his daughter Fāṭimahwhen she expressed sadness over his suffering. He reassured her that after his death, he would no longer experience pain, showing the importance of comforting our loved ones during hard times. Leadership and Community: The Prophet ﷺ made arrangements for the continuity of leadership, appointing Abū Bakr to lead the prayers. This highlights the significance of ensuring the well-being and unity of the community even after one’s departure. The Prophet ﷺ made arrangements for the continuity of leadership, appointing Abū Bakrto lead the prayers. This highlights the significance of ensuring the well-being and unity of the community even after one’s departure. Final words and readying to meet Allah : In his last moments, the Prophet ﷺ expressed a longing to be reunited with “al-Rafīq al-Aʿlā” (the Loftiest Company), meaning Allah , the Prophets, and the righteous. His last words were a beautiful reminder of his connection to the Divine, which left a lasting impression on his Companions. In his last moments, the Prophet ﷺ expressed a longing to be reunited with “al-Rafīq al-Aʿlā” (the Loftiest Company), meaning Allah, the Prophets, and the righteous. His last words were a beautiful reminder of his connection to the Divine, which left a lasting impression on his Companions.

There are many many lessons to take from the life of our beloved Messenger , but also many to take from his final hours on earth.

